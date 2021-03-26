Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden uses press conference as a chance to point fingers at Trump

CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden is making no qualms about former President Donald Trump's policies being the root cause of issues that his administration is now scrambling to address.

More than two months into his presidency, at his first news conference since becoming president, Biden blamed Trump for a slew of issues, including a broken immigration system and the US' current diplomatic woes.

Biden's frequent invocation of Trump was noticeable perhaps because his press conference was the first time he spoke at length on a variety of issues his White House is working on, and his relative low-profile compared to Trump.

The press corps also wanted to talk about Trump. Biden was also asked about the possibility of running against Trump in 2024, Trump's plan to pull the US out of Afghanistan and Georgia's law placing new limits on voting -- a direct result of Trump's false claims about election fraud.

The President's frequent mentions of Trump should come as no surprise.

Biden built up a presidential campaign pegged on reversing the Trump administration's policies and countering what he saw as Trump's political divisiveness. His 2020 campaign revolved around the idea that the "soul of the nation" was at stake in the election, and that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.

No policy area is perhaps as central to Trump's image than his anti-immigration actions.

Biden largely blamed Trump for the current situation on the southern border, where an influx of unaccompanied minors are traveling into the US, despite some indications that unauthorized migrants are coming into the US because of the perception that the new administration will be more lenient.

"It happens every single, solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," Biden said. "By the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy? And he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming."

The President also blasted the Trump administration's withdrawal of foreign aid funding to deal with the "root causes" of migration and blamed his predecessor for having "shut down the number of beds available" by not funding the Department of Health and Human Services "to get the children out of those Border Patrol facilities."

Despite a recent spike in migrants that is putting the US on track to see the most individuals on the southern border in 20 years, Biden says he's making no apologies for the way he's handling the situation.

"First of all, all the (Trump) policies that were underway were not helping at all, did not slow up the amount of immigration, and as many people coming. And rolling back the policies of separating children from their mothers? I make no apology for that," Biden told reporters.

"I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity," he added.

Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in 2015 by claiming that "when Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. ... They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

He repeatedly used terms such as "killer," "predator," "animal" and "invasion" when referencing immigration issues in front of audiences.

And his administration was responsible for devising some of the most stringent and publicly divisive immigration policies America had adopted, including the so-called "zero tolerance" policy, which resulted in the separation of thousands of migrant families, including those with children.

Trump's blame game

Biden's blame game with Trump is in line with what other US presidents have done after taking office.

President Barack Obama blamed the George W. Bush administration for the financial crisis. And Going back to President Ronald Reagan, nearly every US president has blamed their predecessor for inheriting a poor economy.

That extends to Trump, too.

During his first news conference since taking office, Trump referred to the messes he inherited from President Barack Obama four times.

"To be honest, I inherited a mess. A mess. At home and abroad -- a mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country. You see what's going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to Mexico and other places. Low pay, low wages," Trump said in 2017. "Mass instability overseas, no matter where you look. The Middle East, a disaster. North Korea, we'll take care of it, folks. We're going to take care of it all. I just want to let you know. I inherited a mess."

Trump went on to express his frustrations about the messes he inherited up until his final weeks in office, but touted his legacy on immigration as a "success story."

"This is a real success story," Trump told US Customs and Border Patrol agents during a speech in front of a section of the US-Mexico border wall in mid-January. "When I took office, we inherited a broken, dysfunctional, and open border. Everybody was pouring in at will. Working alongside the heroes in this great outdoor space, looking at our wall, we reformed our immigration system and achieved the most secure southern border in US history. It is at a level that it's never been before."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 510398

Reported Deaths: 6892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1059741640
Ramsey44649835
Dakota38523408
Anoka34868405
Washington22997272
Stearns19518209
St. Louis15500289
Scott14322110
Wright13225120
Olmsted1223293
Sherburne932377
Carver858941
Clay720689
Rice703198
Blue Earth640738
Kandiyohi599079
Crow Wing542185
Chisago514648
Otter Tail507271
Benton481895
Mower431931
Winona427649
Goodhue410569
Douglas409770
Nobles390347
McLeod358554
Morrison357454
Polk349765
Beltrami349254
Itasca334251
Steele327711
Lyon325246
Isanti324758
Becker324147
Carlton309251
Freeborn303026
Pine293220
Nicollet278042
Brown268039
Todd257030
Le Sueur249322
Mille Lacs245747
Cass228326
Waseca217420
Meeker215336
Martin200329
Wabasha19323
Roseau185218
Hubbard162541
Houston159814
Dodge15904
Renville159043
Redwood152834
Pennington146918
Fillmore14589
Cottonwood143420
Chippewa141735
Wadena135820
Faribault135218
Sibley124310
Watonwan12089
Aitkin120736
Rock118717
Kanabec117021
Pipestone104224
Yellow Medicine101917
Jackson98410
Murray9708
Swift91918
Pope9006
Marshall81816
Stevens7719
Lake76019
Clearwater73214
Wilkin71811
Lac qui Parle71021
Koochiching65611
Big Stone5374
Lincoln5252
Grant5108
Norman4929
Unassigned48378
Mahnomen4557
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3415
Lake of the Woods2452
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 346590

Reported Deaths: 5650
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53973578
Linn19795324
Scott17805225
Black Hawk15207300
Woodbury14377217
Johnson1343978
Dubuque12647200
Dallas1056794
Pottawattamie10202152
Story994846
Warren532880
Clinton515087
Cerro Gordo508385
Webster502788
Sioux493469
Marshall472274
Muscatine440594
Des Moines434463
Wapello4200115
Buena Vista417839
Jasper399769
Plymouth381479
Lee363055
Marion349674
Jones288755
Henry282237
Bremer274957
Carroll272849
Crawford258736
Boone250430
Benton245954
Washington243349
Dickinson221941
Mahaska219049
Jackson213840
Kossuth205858
Tama205168
Clay198825
Delaware191839
Winneshiek187931
Page184519
Buchanan182930
Fayette181338
Cedar177223
Wright176533
Hamilton175644
Hardin174940
Harrison170671
Clayton162055
Butler160932
Mills153720
Cherokee153137
Floyd151241
Poweshiek150732
Madison149619
Lyon149441
Allamakee148048
Iowa143423
Hancock140033
Winnebago133631
Grundy133431
Cass132552
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose124747
Louisa124348
Mitchell123341
Sac122718
Shelby122734
Union121231
Chickasaw120815
Emmet120840
Humboldt117026
Guthrie113228
Franklin110821
Palo Alto105322
Howard101922
Unassigned10020
Montgomery97736
Clarke96923
Keokuk93230
Monroe91328
Ida87032
Adair83531
Pocahontas82519
Monona78830
Davis78324
Greene75210
Lucas74522
Osceola70716
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58010
Decatur5799
Van Buren54218
Ringgold52422
Wayne51022
Audubon4829
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 49°
Mason City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Rain moves in for Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

03-25-2021 for Josie

Image

Sean's Weather 3/26

Image

People going out of state for the vaccine

Image

Minnesota driver's license extention

Image

Three southeastern Minnesota wrestlers place at Class AAA state tournament

Image

Buchholtz becomes Kingsland's all-time leading scorer in section championship loss

Image

Byron holds off Austin to win section championship

Image

Sen. Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

Image

Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

Image

All Minnesotans 16+ can get vaccine starting March 30

Community Events