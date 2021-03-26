Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hundreds of US families have been trying for a year to adopt children from China. They're still waiting

CNN's Poppy Harlow profiles one of the hundreds of families who are waiting to adopt children from China after the country suspended their foreign adoption program due to Covid-19.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Nora Neus, CNN

On a gorgeous spring afternoon, Aimee and Stephen Welch are playing with their five kids in their sun-drenched New Jersey backyard, taking a break from the grind of virtual schooling and working from home.

But their laughs on the swings and shrieks on the trampoline belie a deep sense of sadness -- because one person is missing. It's now been a year since they had their bags packed and hotels booked for a trip to China to adopt their sixth child, a 7-year-old named Penelope.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A weekslong delay turned into months as, by early March 2020, China suspended the country's foreign adoption program. One year later, they are still stuck in limbo.

"Every time I go into her room and just see her pink bed there, that no one has slept in and the drawers full of clothes that have probably been outgrown before they could ever be worn," Aimee Welch told CNN's Poppy Harlow, "it's just a heartbreaking reality."

According to the State Department, about 400 American families' adoptions of children in China were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'A new way of looking at the world'

Aimee and Stephen Welch are now also preparing to raise their daughters -- and sons -- as reports of acts anti-Asian hate spike in the United States.

Over the last year, Asian Americans have been the targets of verbal and physical assaults. Many Asian groups have blamed the climate of hate and fear on the rhetoric of former President Donald Trump, who referred to Covid-19 as the "China virus" or "kung flu."

Between March and December 2020, 2,808 complaints were reported to Stop AAPI Hate. The nonprofit organization, which tracks racist encounters reported by Asian Americans, says some 9% of those incidents involved physical assaults and 71% included verbal harassment.

"We're a transracial family," Stephen Welch said. "And so figuring out what that looks like and how to help our daughters grow up in a society where right now there is antagonism and microaggressions and things that I might not have previously been aware of, the situation forces kind of a new way of looking at the world."

"We really want this to be an ongoing effort because it's not just that we are bringing children from China into our home, but we're committed to being in a Chinese American family," Aimee Welch said.

"We want to have that lens where we don't just have a few Chinese decorations in their bedroom, but this is something that imbues our family. And we want to honor and celebrate where they come from, as well as where they're going."

Families face devastating consequences

For some families, the wait means devastating consequences.

That includes a family living in Massachusetts that was supposed to adopt a 3-year-old girl with severe medical issues from China in January 2020.

Their adopted daughter was born with a condition known as arthrogryposis, which in her case has led to clubfeet.

Now 5 years old, she's not yet able to walk, and is in desperate need of the occupational and physical therapy she would receive in the United States, according to her would-be adoptive parents.

"We definitely have seen a decline over the last two years based on photos we've seen," her adoptive mother tells CNN. "I don't know if anyone is even moving her. I don't know if anyone is standing her on her legs ... We've really seen her plateau and even a regression."

"In all these pictures recently, she just looks so sad," she added.

Even for families without as dire medical issues, the wait is likely only compounding the trauma these adopted children are facing.

"I often think, (how does) a 6-year-old, now 7-year-old ... process something like that?" Stephen Welch told Harlow.

"She knows we're coming. She draws pictures of a house with mommy and daddy written on it. My heart aches to just think through how is she processing it, right? The parental instinct wants to comfort and reach out and assure (but) we're worlds apart."

The trauma extends to the children

The trauma and disappointment extends to their children stateside as well. Seventeen-year-old Zachary Welch should have enjoyed one last year at home with his new sister Penelope before leaving for college.

"Missing out on that time with her has been disappointing because I want to be able to be present in my siblings' lives and it feels a little bit like that's been taken away because we've lost that time together," he said.

Penelope may not even come home before Zachary moves out.

Even little 4-year-old Grace, exuberant and energetic, understands some of what is happening to her future big sister. "She's still in China! Some people are sick and we can't go on the plane," she told Harlow.

In a February 2021 letter to families, the Chinese government said foreign adoptions are suspended due to Covid-19, but did not provide any information on when they might resume.

"Before resuming adoption registration, we will actively cooperate with local civil affairs departments and child welfare agencies by the rehabilitation needs of adoptive families," the letter said.

The US State Department told CNN they "have made clear" to China "the importance of resuming intercountry adoptions as a high priority and as soon as health conditions allow." The department said it is committed to working with China to find a solution.

The Chinese government did not respond to CNN's requests for additional comment.

'We're not blaming China'

Aimee and Stephen Welch have been advocating for their cause with other waiting families by writing letters to their congressman and senators.

"We're not blaming China for wanting to be cautious," Stephen Welch said. "But for these children that don't have families, the benefits of moving forward outweigh the risks."

Aimee Welch said this should be a win-win situation for the US and China.

"This is not a hard issue. This is an issue where everyone is on the same page that we want these children to land in families. It's just a matter of getting it done," she said.

In the meantime, the Welch family -- separated by an ocean -- are making the most of their time waiting. In China, Penelope is taking English lessons, while 10-year-old Caleb Welch is taking Mandarin online in New Jersey.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 510398

Reported Deaths: 6892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1059741640
Ramsey44649835
Dakota38523408
Anoka34868405
Washington22997272
Stearns19518209
St. Louis15500289
Scott14322110
Wright13225120
Olmsted1223293
Sherburne932377
Carver858941
Clay720689
Rice703198
Blue Earth640738
Kandiyohi599079
Crow Wing542185
Chisago514648
Otter Tail507271
Benton481895
Mower431931
Winona427649
Goodhue410569
Douglas409770
Nobles390347
McLeod358554
Morrison357454
Polk349765
Beltrami349254
Itasca334251
Steele327711
Lyon325246
Isanti324758
Becker324147
Carlton309251
Freeborn303026
Pine293220
Nicollet278042
Brown268039
Todd257030
Le Sueur249322
Mille Lacs245747
Cass228326
Waseca217420
Meeker215336
Martin200329
Wabasha19323
Roseau185218
Hubbard162541
Houston159814
Dodge15904
Renville159043
Redwood152834
Pennington146918
Fillmore14589
Cottonwood143420
Chippewa141735
Wadena135820
Faribault135218
Sibley124310
Watonwan12089
Aitkin120736
Rock118717
Kanabec117021
Pipestone104224
Yellow Medicine101917
Jackson98410
Murray9708
Swift91918
Pope9006
Marshall81816
Stevens7719
Lake76019
Clearwater73214
Wilkin71811
Lac qui Parle71021
Koochiching65611
Big Stone5374
Lincoln5252
Grant5108
Norman4929
Unassigned48378
Mahnomen4557
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3415
Lake of the Woods2452
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 346590

Reported Deaths: 5650
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53973578
Linn19795324
Scott17805225
Black Hawk15207300
Woodbury14377217
Johnson1343978
Dubuque12647200
Dallas1056794
Pottawattamie10202152
Story994846
Warren532880
Clinton515087
Cerro Gordo508385
Webster502788
Sioux493469
Marshall472274
Muscatine440594
Des Moines434463
Wapello4200115
Buena Vista417839
Jasper399769
Plymouth381479
Lee363055
Marion349674
Jones288755
Henry282237
Bremer274957
Carroll272849
Crawford258736
Boone250430
Benton245954
Washington243349
Dickinson221941
Mahaska219049
Jackson213840
Kossuth205858
Tama205168
Clay198825
Delaware191839
Winneshiek187931
Page184519
Buchanan182930
Fayette181338
Cedar177223
Wright176533
Hamilton175644
Hardin174940
Harrison170671
Clayton162055
Butler160932
Mills153720
Cherokee153137
Floyd151241
Poweshiek150732
Madison149619
Lyon149441
Allamakee148048
Iowa143423
Hancock140033
Winnebago133631
Grundy133431
Cass132552
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose124747
Louisa124348
Mitchell123341
Sac122718
Shelby122734
Union121231
Chickasaw120815
Emmet120840
Humboldt117026
Guthrie113228
Franklin110821
Palo Alto105322
Howard101922
Unassigned10020
Montgomery97736
Clarke96923
Keokuk93230
Monroe91328
Ida87032
Adair83531
Pocahontas82519
Monona78830
Davis78324
Greene75210
Lucas74522
Osceola70716
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58010
Decatur5799
Van Buren54218
Ringgold52422
Wayne51022
Audubon4829
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Mild temperatures expected through the extended forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

03-25-2021 for Josie

Image

Sean's Weather 3/26

Image

People going out of state for the vaccine

Image

Minnesota driver's license extention

Image

Three southeastern Minnesota wrestlers place at Class AAA state tournament

Image

Buchholtz becomes Kingsland's all-time leading scorer in section championship loss

Image

Byron holds off Austin to win section championship

Image

Sen. Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

Image

Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

Image

All Minnesotans 16+ can get vaccine starting March 30

Community Events