Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota to offer COVID vaccinations to residents 16 and older Full Story

Dangerous Covid-19 variants could mean all bets are off on the road to normalcy, expert warns

Heather Simpson had a following online due to her anti-vaccine beliefs. Now, she worries the anti-vaccine misinformation she promoted hurt other children. She explains her change of heart to CNN Business' Donie O'Sullivan.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

The evidence that Americans are gearing up for a return to normal life is growing apparent.

States are relaxing capacity restrictions for public areas and private gatherings. More school districts are reopening for in-person learning. Travel is increasing, with TSA data showing more than 1 million daily passengers in US airports for two consecutive weeks, the longest such stretch since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in early 2020.

However, many experts reiterate that Covid-19 is far from over.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the "Today" show Thursday that the US is "still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day," which she noted was way too many.

As for the number of daily infections, Walensky said, "What worries me is the steady flow of 50,000, 60,000 -- and we continue to see that even today."

Walensky pointed to early signs that vaccinations are working, citing the decreased mortality rates for those over the ages of 65. Yet more infectious variants of Covid-19 are circulating, she warned.

With some states seeing rises of at least 10% in weekly average cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data, variants such as B.1.1.7 may lead to a greater risk of exposure and a potential stagnation in the fight against Covid-19.

"It tells us when we have a more contagious variant that all bets are off because it means that the activities that we thought were pretty low risk are now going to be higher risk," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday.

The variants are also complicating treatments, as the usage of certain monoclonal antibody therapy to treat Covid-19 have been halted due to lowered effectiveness.

The focus now is to get enough Americans vaccinated to stave off surges in infections and hospitalizations.

While there is optimism about inoculations nationwide, with the Biden administration setting a goal for 200 million doses to be distributed in the coming weeks, there is an additional concern that because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two delayed doses. It means that in the best-case scenarios more time is needed before a return to normalcy can be achieved.

"In order for us to get to herd immunity even at this rate, it's still probably going to take about five months, assuming we can convince fully 70% of the population to take the shot," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday.

Even for those fully vaccinated, Wen said that further precautions need to be followed when interacting with other people.

"We know that right now when there is such a high level of coronavirus that's circulating in our communities, that even people who are fully vaccinated where they are in public with others who are not vaccinated, that the courteous and the right thing for them to do from an infection control standpoint is to wear a mask," Wen said.

Warning signs remain as states expand vaccine eligibility

While states and vaccine distributors push to inoculate as many adults as possible, the latest projection from the University of Washington is a reminder of what's to come for the nation.

At least 600,000 people will have been killed by Covid-19 by July 1, according to the university's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, meaning an estimated 59,000 people will die in the next three months. The IHME says 10,000 lives could be saved if mask use went up from the current 75% rate to 95% of the population.

"The majority of states in the northern half of the country now have increasing transmission, with the most pronounced increases in Michigan. The increases are likely related to the combination of the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant and recent increases in mobility," it said.

With increases in vaccine supplies, states are opening eligibility to more adults to receive vaccinations.

Minnesota, Connecticut, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Florida and California recently announced that adults of nearly all ages will be given the green light for vaccinations by mid-April.

Six states have already expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, according to a recent CNN tally, and at least 26 more plan to open up to people 16 and older by the end of April.

Vaccines for children are being tested

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are beginning to test the efficacy of vaccinating children, which would be another layer of defense against a surge of infections as school districts hope for full in-person learning.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told a Senate hearing last week, "We don't really know what that magical point of herd immunity is, but we do know that if we get the overwhelming population vaccinated, we're going to be in good shape. We ultimately would like to get and have to get children into that mix."

Researchers at Duke University have begun testing Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in children under the age of 12, the company told CNN on Thursday. At least two children have already received the first shot.
Moderna announced last week its next phase in pediatric vaccine trials, enrolling children in the US and Canada ages 6 months to 11 years old.

Johnson & Johnson previously announced it intends to begin trials for those ages 12 to 18 and then to add younger people to the trials.

Vaccinations for those who are pregnant may also provide benefit, as Dr. Wen told CNN on Thursday.

"There is accumulating evidence of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines for pregnant women," she said. "Initially in the clinical trials, pregnant and breastfeeding people were not included. But since then, we've had thousands of pregnant individuals choose to take the vaccine.

"There have been no adverse safety signals or safety concerns in the thousands of women who have taken the vaccine thus far. And now there's growing evidence that they also mount a strong immune response that protects them. In fact, the antibodies that are produced seem to cross the placental barrier and also are secreted in breast milk and may protect the newborn," Wen said.

"If I were pregnant right now I would talk about it with my physician, but I probably would choose to take the vaccine."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 508541

Reported Deaths: 6866
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1055611638
Ramsey44526835
Dakota38352406
Anoka34745405
Washington22929272
Stearns19454208
St. Louis15451289
Scott14236110
Wright13168120
Olmsted1220893
Sherburne928077
Carver852741
Clay719489
Rice700396
Blue Earth637538
Kandiyohi597079
Crow Wing540285
Chisago513848
Otter Tail504571
Benton480095
Mower430631
Winona427149
Goodhue409569
Douglas408470
Nobles389847
McLeod357654
Morrison353754
Polk349565
Beltrami348554
Itasca332651
Steele326111
Lyon324646
Becker323147
Isanti322957
Carlton308650
Freeborn301926
Pine292620
Nicollet276842
Brown265939
Todd256230
Le Sueur248622
Mille Lacs244047
Cass228126
Waseca216619
Meeker214336
Martin200029
Wabasha19273
Roseau185018
Hubbard162341
Houston159814
Dodge15884
Renville158243
Redwood151934
Pennington146718
Fillmore14559
Cottonwood142920
Chippewa141535
Wadena135420
Faribault134918
Sibley123510
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120536
Rock118617
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103824
Yellow Medicine101617
Jackson98010
Murray9698
Swift91418
Pope8926
Marshall81616
Stevens7709
Lake75919
Clearwater73214
Wilkin71411
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching64911
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5232
Grant5038
Norman4929
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42122
Red Lake3715
Traverse3385
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345688

Reported Deaths: 5631
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53804578
Linn19782322
Scott17670224
Black Hawk15196300
Woodbury14354216
Johnson1340377
Dubuque12625200
Dallas1052493
Pottawattamie10177150
Story990246
Warren531580
Clinton513287
Cerro Gordo508385
Webster502388
Sioux492469
Marshall471774
Muscatine439094
Des Moines434063
Wapello4198114
Buena Vista417339
Jasper397669
Plymouth380179
Lee355655
Marion349074
Jones288455
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272249
Crawford258836
Boone249730
Benton245954
Washington243249
Dickinson220241
Mahaska218847
Jackson213340
Kossuth205158
Tama205068
Clay196625
Delaware191439
Winneshiek187631
Page184119
Buchanan182830
Fayette181338
Cedar176723
Wright176232
Hamilton175544
Hardin174439
Harrison170571
Clayton161855
Butler160832
Mills153220
Cherokee152837
Floyd151241
Poweshiek150732
Lyon149241
Madison149219
Allamakee147948
Iowa143223
Hancock140033
Winnebago133531
Grundy133331
Cass132452
Calhoun132011
Jefferson129735
Appanoose124547
Louisa124248
Mitchell123340
Sac122418
Shelby122334
Union121231
Chickasaw120815
Emmet120540
Humboldt116725
Guthrie112728
Franklin110721
Palo Alto104622
Howard101922
Unassigned9960
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91328
Ida86932
Adair83531
Pocahontas82319
Monona78830
Davis78124
Greene75110
Lucas74521
Osceola70116
Worth6778
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57810
Van Buren54018
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mild temperatures expected through the extended forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Three southeastern Minnesota wrestlers place at Class AAA state tournament

Image

Buchholtz becomes Kingsland's all-time leading scorer in section championship loss

Image

Byron holds off Austin to win section championship

Image

Sen. Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

Image

Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

Image

All Minnesotans 16+ can get vaccine starting March 30

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast

Image

Vaccines to be made available to all Minnesotans

Image

Class celebrates cancer milestone

Image

Continuing safe practices after vaccination

Community Events