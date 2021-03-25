Clear

Hospital official resigns after Covid-19 vaccines were improperly distributed at Trump Tower in Chicago

Officials at Chicago's Loretto Hospital have resigned after the hospital was found to have improperly distributed the Covid-19 vaccine at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

The Board of Trustees for Loretto Hospital accepted the resignation of its COO and CFO Dr. Anosh Ahmed on Wednesday following a discovery that the hospital improperly distributed the Covid-19 vaccine at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

The news comes just days after the city's Department of Health announced it is withholding additional first doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the hospital, which is in a predominantly Black community in zip codes hardest hit by the virus.

Loretto CEO George Miller said he authorized a vaccine clinic at Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago on March 10 for hospitality workers.

In a memo obtained by CNN, Miller told staff in part "We were, at the time, under the impression that restaurant and other frontline hospitality industry workers were considered 'essential' under the city of Chicago's 1b eligibility requirements."

Ahmed owns a condo at Trump Tower worth $2 million, according to the Cook County property tax portal.

CNN reached out to the Trump organization twice but has yet to receive a comment. CNN has reached out Ahmed for comment as well.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said some people who didn't meet eligibility requirements received the shot.

"The biggest concern here is they were vaccinating people who were not eligible yet but then added to that of course is the larger concern that it seems they were prioritizing people that were well connected and allowing them to jump the line," Arwady said. "It's disappointing where providers we are prioritizing are not choosing to live by their mission."

Late Wednesday, Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman Edward M. Hogan said the board will continue to investigate wrongdoings.

"If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions," he said in a statement.

Julie Kudlacz, a spokesperson with the hospital, said in an email exchange with CNN earlier on Wednesday that the vaccines administered at Trump Tower were not part of Protect Chicago Plus, a city program focused on getting minority communities vaccinated.

They were part of the hospital's vaccine allotment, Kudlacz said.

Kudlacz also told CNN that a hospital audit revealed 68 of the 72 people who received the vaccine at Trump Tower were Black, Latino or Asian. The remaining four classified themselves as other/non-Hispanic.

Miller said in his statement the clinic at Trump Tower stemmed from requests from West Side residents.

Illinois governor: 'it's unacceptable to let people jump the line'

Alderman Emma Mitts said over the last year she has lost track of how many friends -- many who voted for her -- died from Covid-19.

"There was so much we couldn't keep up with them, and it was just heartbreaking," she said. "They would call and say, 'My mom passed away.'"

After more than a year suffering through Covid-19, Mitts is now dealing with a different type of pain. The hospital is located in the Austin neighborhood near the ward Mitts, who has been an alderman for two decades, represents. She said her constituents are among the most vulnerable.

"To have this happen is certainly a tragedy," Mitts said. "Everyone shouldn't have to pay for someone else's mistake when you know they didn't have nothing to do with it."

Illinois State Sen. Kimberly A. Lightford, vice chairman for the Loretto Board of Trustees, said Miller and Ahmed were "reprimanded" by the hospital's board of trustees.

"And that doesn't change the fact that what they did wrong is wrong," Lightford said, adding the public may hear of more wrongdoing linked to vaccine distribution. "We have reprimanded the president and (former) COO of the hospital extensively. Sanctions were placed (and) financial charges as well. Neither one of them were pleased, of course. Perhaps thought we were a little heavy handed. I assure you; it won't happen again."

Lightford said she, like Mitts, is disappointed.

"I think they did a poor job going to the Trump Tower," she said. "My frustration is when anybody doesn't follow the rules here ... everybody suffers, but I think the hospital is dealing with it."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called what happened "unacceptable."

"It's unacceptable to let people jump the line, especially if people have clouded their way through," he said.

People who need vaccine the most could suffer, doctor says

The Chicago Department of Public Health released a statement saying it will ensure that people who were vaccinated through Loretto can get their second doses on time.

Loretto will not receive first doses until CDPH can confirm Loretto's vaccination strategies and reporting practices meet all CDPH requirements, according to a statement from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

The city's first Covid-19 vaccines were administered at Loretto hospital in December. The hospital was chosen because of the need in the community and its proximity to the Austin neighborhood.

The hospital was also the first to create a West Side community testing site in April 2020. State statistics show this area has seen 10,535 Covid-19 cases, the second most Covid-19 cases in the state, according to Loretto hospital.

Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald -- who treats patients all over the city -- said the people who need the vaccine the most could suffer.

"I think that the pulling of the vaccines for the area will hurt and harm the Black and brown communities," she said. "They pulled it from an area on the West Side of Chicago where there's already a lack or a decreased amount of places that people can get vaccinated."

McDonald, who is an OB-GYN at Women's Health Consulting, said some of her patients have had a tough time securing Covid-19 vaccine appointments, comparing booking appointments to trying to grab Beyoncé concert tickets.

She said she hopes the controversy surrounding this case is motivation for minority communities hesitant to get the vaccine.

"The vaccine is safe," she said. "Look at the people clamoring to get it."

Alderman Mitts, who received two doses of the vaccine earlier this year at Loretto, said she doesn't want the people she has served for nearly two decades to miss a lifesaving vaccine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507231

Reported Deaths: 6857
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1052941634
Ramsey44421834
Dakota38231405
Anoka34673405
Washington22861272
Stearns19401208
St. Louis15434289
Scott14184110
Wright13131120
Olmsted1219093
Sherburne924877
Carver849641
Clay716989
Rice698696
Blue Earth635538
Kandiyohi596679
Crow Wing539085
Chisago513248
Otter Tail503471
Benton478295
Mower429431
Winona426949
Goodhue407069
Douglas406470
Nobles389847
McLeod356554
Morrison352654
Polk349465
Beltrami347754
Itasca331751
Steele324211
Lyon323746
Becker322747
Isanti321857
Carlton307850
Freeborn300425
Pine292220
Nicollet276242
Brown265339
Todd255630
Le Sueur248122
Mille Lacs242647
Cass227726
Waseca216519
Meeker213735
Martin199329
Wabasha19253
Roseau184818
Hubbard162341
Houston159914
Dodge15864
Renville158143
Redwood151834
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142620
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133618
Sibley123210
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120436
Rock118517
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101317
Jackson97210
Murray9638
Swift91418
Pope8806
Marshall81616
Stevens7699
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71111
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63611
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5222
Grant5018
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345085

Reported Deaths: 5625
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53703577
Linn19758322
Scott17601224
Black Hawk15182300
Woodbury14322216
Johnson1337977
Dubuque12602200
Dallas1051393
Pottawattamie10152149
Story988646
Warren530680
Clinton511987
Cerro Gordo507085
Webster501988
Sioux491469
Marshall471374
Muscatine437794
Des Moines433263
Wapello4194114
Buena Vista417239
Jasper395569
Plymouth378879
Lee355554
Marion348574
Jones288255
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272149
Crawford258436
Boone249330
Benton245654
Washington242949
Dickinson218841
Mahaska218647
Jackson212840
Tama205068
Kossuth204358
Clay195725
Delaware190939
Winneshiek187531
Page184119
Buchanan182430
Fayette181137
Cedar176523
Wright176132
Hamilton175444
Hardin174339
Harrison170370
Clayton161755
Butler160732
Mills153220
Cherokee152337
Floyd151041
Poweshiek150732
Madison149119
Lyon148941
Allamakee147848
Iowa143023
Hancock139933
Grundy133331
Winnebago133131
Cass132252
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129535
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac122318
Shelby121334
Union121131
Chickasaw120815
Emmet119540
Humboldt116525
Guthrie112428
Franklin110720
Palo Alto104022
Howard101822
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91228
Ida86632
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77824
Greene75010
Lucas74421
Osceola69816
Worth6768
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4809
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Drier conditions to finish the workweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dodge County makes history winning first ever section championship

Image

Stewartville falls to Caledonia in section championship

Image

SAW: Ellie Buchholtz from Kingsland

Image

Sen. Smith urges action on gun control during senate speech

Image

MN Sen. Smith speaks out on gun control

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/24/21)

Image

Farming Outlook

Image

Cannabis Bill for MN Lawmakers

Image

Energy Benchmark Program

Image

Studying Medicine During The Pandemic

Community Events