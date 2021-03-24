Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A King Soopers barista hid his coworker behind trash cans to keep her safe during the shooting

In an interview with Brianna Keilar, Martha Harmon Pardee remembers her close friend Suzanne Fountain, who was killed in the Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

A barista at the King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado, says he hid his co-worker behind some trash cans to keep her safe from a gunman who killed 10 people in Monday's mass shooting.

Logan Ezra Smith, 20, was working at the store's Starbucks kiosk when a customer said there was an active shooting in the parking lot.

The store employee went outside to check and saw a customer get shot and fall to the ground. He also saw a coworker get shot during the incident.

Smith said he went back inside, called 911 from a store phone and scrambled to hide his coworker -- a 69-year-old woman -- under a counter and then put trash cans in front of the opening to conceal her.

"Maybe it's who I am, but as a grocery store employee, customers come first for me. It's customers and my coworkers. I was willing to sacrifice myself and death was something I accepted already," Smith said. "My belief is she's older than me, she's my elder, so I must protect her."

Smith said he helped customers escape out the west entrance and then hid behind another trash can in the Starbucks kiosk.

"I'm a pretty big guy, I'm like 6'4', so hiding for me is impossible kind of," Smith said. "So if the gunman ever came to my kiosk and saw me, I would be in a life-threatening situation."

Smith said the gunman walked within 10-15 feet of their hiding place several times in the two minutes he was in their area.

"One of the scariest parts about it all was the silence throughout the store, because I did not hear him say one word," Smith said. "Basically, it was silence from the very beginning. All you could hear were gunshots, and then the store music and automated messages."

Police could be seen leading Smith and a woman in a Starbucks apron away from the store after the shooting and she appeared to be touching his back for support.

He said he and his coworker didn't get to talk until they were taken to the police station.

"As soon as we were freed up at the station, we kind of hugged each other and calmed each other down and just chatted," Smith said.

Monday's victims were: Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; store manager Rikki Olds, 25; store employee Denny Stong, 20; store employee Teri Leiker, 51; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

Kroger, which owns King Soopers, said in a statement Tuesday it was "horrified and heartbroken over the senseless violence."

"In the hours since the shooting, we're learning of truly heroic acts that included associates, customers, and first responders helplessly acting to protect and save others. We will remain forever grateful to the first responders who so bravely to protect our associates and customers," the company said.

The United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing Colorado grocery workers at the store, also praised them for their bravery.

"We are deeply thankful to the grocery workers, customers, and first responders whose courageous actions helped to prevent even more lives from being lost," the union said in a statement.

Smith said he and Stong had known other for a couple of years, but became really close friends in the year that Smith has worked at the store.

"We're separated in age by a month and a half, so I would say he's my younger brother," Smith said. "We poked fun at each other, we hung out almost every single day."

He said they are both gun owners and Second Amendment advocates and would often go shooting in the mountains on weekends.

Smith said Stong had come into the store to get some groceries and was buying a coffee from him when the shooting started. He ran off and Smith said that was the last time he saw him.

"I was oddly surprised to see him and I'm just glad I got to see him on his last day," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507231

Reported Deaths: 6857
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1052941634
Ramsey44421834
Dakota38231405
Anoka34673405
Washington22861272
Stearns19401208
St. Louis15434289
Scott14184110
Wright13131120
Olmsted1219093
Sherburne924877
Carver849641
Clay716989
Rice698696
Blue Earth635538
Kandiyohi596679
Crow Wing539085
Chisago513248
Otter Tail503471
Benton478295
Mower429431
Winona426949
Goodhue407069
Douglas406470
Nobles389847
McLeod356554
Morrison352654
Polk349465
Beltrami347754
Itasca331751
Steele324211
Lyon323746
Becker322747
Isanti321857
Carlton307850
Freeborn300425
Pine292220
Nicollet276242
Brown265339
Todd255630
Le Sueur248122
Mille Lacs242647
Cass227726
Waseca216519
Meeker213735
Martin199329
Wabasha19253
Roseau184818
Hubbard162341
Houston159914
Dodge15864
Renville158143
Redwood151834
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142620
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133618
Sibley123210
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120436
Rock118517
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101317
Jackson97210
Murray9638
Swift91418
Pope8806
Marshall81616
Stevens7699
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71111
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63611
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5222
Grant5018
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345085

Reported Deaths: 5625
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53703577
Linn19758322
Scott17601224
Black Hawk15182300
Woodbury14322216
Johnson1337977
Dubuque12602200
Dallas1051393
Pottawattamie10152149
Story988646
Warren530680
Clinton511987
Cerro Gordo507085
Webster501988
Sioux491469
Marshall471374
Muscatine437794
Des Moines433263
Wapello4194114
Buena Vista417239
Jasper395569
Plymouth378879
Lee355554
Marion348574
Jones288255
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272149
Crawford258436
Boone249330
Benton245654
Washington242949
Dickinson218841
Mahaska218647
Jackson212840
Tama205068
Kossuth204358
Clay195725
Delaware190939
Winneshiek187531
Page184119
Buchanan182430
Fayette181137
Cedar176523
Wright176132
Hamilton175444
Hardin174339
Harrison170370
Clayton161755
Butler160732
Mills153220
Cherokee152337
Floyd151041
Poweshiek150732
Madison149119
Lyon148941
Allamakee147848
Iowa143023
Hancock139933
Grundy133331
Winnebago133131
Cass132252
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129535
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac122318
Shelby121334
Union121131
Chickasaw120815
Emmet119540
Humboldt116525
Guthrie112428
Franklin110720
Palo Alto104022
Howard101822
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91228
Ida86632
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77824
Greene75010
Lucas74421
Osceola69816
Worth6768
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4809
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Drier conditions to finish the workweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cannabis Bill for MN Lawmakers

Image

Energy Benchmark Program

Image

Studying Medicine During The Pandemic

Image

Progress Made On Wellness Center

Image

Finding Missing Iowa Children

Image

Removing Racist Covenants From Housing Deeds

Image

Sean's Weather 3/24

Image

New CDC guidance for vaccinated people

Image

Proposed $3 trillion infrastructure bill

Image

UMR hosts dialogue on confronting anti-Asian violence

Community Events