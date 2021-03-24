Clear

Fed up with FAANG and meme stocks? Here's a new investing strategy

As the Nasdaq trades lower, Lo Toney, founding managing partner at Plexo Capital, explains why he's still bullish on tech shares.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stop us if you've heard this before. Giant tech stocks are finally due for a prolonged cooling-off period and investors need to start adding more value stocks, such as banks, oil firms and retailers, to their portfolios as the economy recovers.

The so-called FAANGs have been market leaders for several years running. But the stunning surge for tech could be coming to an end.

"That's the big question of the moment for investors. Is this it for FAANG?" said Donny Kranson, a portfolio manager for the Vontobel Quality Growth fund.

The Nasdaq is up about 3% so far in 2021. That's a respectable gain, to be sure. But it hasn't been a smooth move higher. It's been choppy, and the Nasdaq's increase is lagging that of the Dow and S&P 500 this year.

Value investing making a comeback

Within the S&P 500, value stocks are beating growth stocks by a wide margin. The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF is up 8% compared to just a 1% gain for the iShares S&P Growth ETF.

"We have seen strong value performance year to date. People are starting to take notice," said Joel Schneider, deputy head of portfolio management at Dimensional Fund Advisors.

What's more, the performance of the top techs that dominate the S&P 500 has been mixed. Shares of Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Tesla are all down n 2021 while Facebook, Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft are in positive territory.

Several top investment experts think that the volatility for tech will continue. Jeff Gundlach's DoubleLine just put out a new paper declaring that value investing is not dead.

"Given the protracted, more-than-decadelong run of growth relative to value, it is logical to consider a reallocation of some of that capital away from growth and into value," said Emidio Checcone and Brian Ear, portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Equity Value Strategy fund, in the report.

Another top money manager is betting that more market pain could be in the cards. Cambria, the firm run my Meb Faber, just announced that it is converting what was a global sovereign bond ETF to a fund that will bet against international stock markets. The ticker: FAIL.

This fund will complement a similar US-based ETF called TAIL that bets against the S&P 500. It's an interesting strategy given that some investors are growing concerned about the future performance of the tech stocks that dominate the S&P 500.

Stay away from the fad stocks

There are also increased worries about the meme-ification of the stock market. Reddit-loving investors, armed with stimulus money and easy, inexpensive access to trading thanks to brokerages like Robinhood, have been bidding up speculative companies like GameStop and AMC.

"This new phenomenon of 'stocks as entertainment' has the potential to end in disaster for brokerage account values when momentum reverses and share prices decline," said Justin Tugman, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, in a report.

"We have seen this behavior before during the tech wreck of 2000. While investor euphoria can last far longer than seems sane, eventually valuation does matter," he added.

The big worry is that investors are not learning from the mistakes of previous market manias.

"Many of these companies are not making any money. Once rates start to rise, these companies are even more at risk. Be wary," said Andrew Slimmon, a managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, in a report.

Slimmon added that many companies with rapidly growing sales but no profits "are trading at bubble territory levels."

Banks, energy and retail looking attractive

So which stocks are the best bets right now?

Banks, consumer stocks and other economically sensitive companies should benefit if long-term bond rates keep rising and the job market picks up steam.

"We are seeing a move toward cyclicals in general as yields and inflation expectations push higher," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial market analyst at City Index, in an interview with CNN Business.

"It may not be a straight line up. These rallies rarely are. But as we move forward, the data still shows signs of improvement," she added.

Investors seem to recognize that the FAANGs are not the only companies that hunkered down during the pandemic and found ways to continue thriving.

"Tech companies were rewarded for being nimble during Covid. But the market is now rewarding more companies that adapted. The rally is broadening out," said Stephen Lee, founding principal at Logan Capital Management, in an interview with CNN Business.

Lee said that retailers like Williams-Sonoma should benefit from stronger consumer demand and a resilient housing market. And as people begin to travel more, energy, airlines and other value sectors should continue to rebound too.

Janus Henderson's Tugman noted that the "post-pandemic reopening of the economy" and rising inflation expectations also bode well for energy, chemical and steel companies, which he argues will be able to pass on the costs of higher commodity prices to their customers.

That said, investors shouldn't ignore tech or other growth stocks entirely. They may just need to ratchet down their exposure to riskier companies and also be sure to look for quality companies.

"Some stocks have been growing just on hope. The rise of individual investors not buying stocks for their earnings is worrisome," said Vontobel's Kranson. "You have to pay for the quality of the business."

In other words, momentum shouldn't be confused with success.

"The better a stock does, the more investors tend to believe its future prospects must be good. But that's not always the case," Kranson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507231

Reported Deaths: 6857
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1052941634
Ramsey44421834
Dakota38231405
Anoka34673405
Washington22861272
Stearns19401208
St. Louis15434289
Scott14184110
Wright13131120
Olmsted1219093
Sherburne924877
Carver849641
Clay716989
Rice698696
Blue Earth635538
Kandiyohi596679
Crow Wing539085
Chisago513248
Otter Tail503471
Benton478295
Mower429431
Winona426949
Goodhue407069
Douglas406470
Nobles389847
McLeod356554
Morrison352654
Polk349465
Beltrami347754
Itasca331751
Steele324211
Lyon323746
Becker322747
Isanti321857
Carlton307850
Freeborn300425
Pine292220
Nicollet276242
Brown265339
Todd255630
Le Sueur248122
Mille Lacs242647
Cass227726
Waseca216519
Meeker213735
Martin199329
Wabasha19253
Roseau184818
Hubbard162341
Houston159914
Dodge15864
Renville158143
Redwood151834
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142620
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133618
Sibley123210
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120436
Rock118517
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101317
Jackson97210
Murray9638
Swift91418
Pope8806
Marshall81616
Stevens7699
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71111
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63611
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5222
Grant5018
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345085

Reported Deaths: 5625
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53703577
Linn19758322
Scott17601224
Black Hawk15182300
Woodbury14322216
Johnson1337977
Dubuque12602200
Dallas1051393
Pottawattamie10152149
Story988646
Warren530680
Clinton511987
Cerro Gordo507085
Webster501988
Sioux491469
Marshall471374
Muscatine437794
Des Moines433263
Wapello4194114
Buena Vista417239
Jasper395569
Plymouth378879
Lee355554
Marion348574
Jones288255
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272149
Crawford258436
Boone249330
Benton245654
Washington242949
Dickinson218841
Mahaska218647
Jackson212840
Tama205068
Kossuth204358
Clay195725
Delaware190939
Winneshiek187531
Page184119
Buchanan182430
Fayette181137
Cedar176523
Wright176132
Hamilton175444
Hardin174339
Harrison170370
Clayton161755
Butler160732
Mills153220
Cherokee152337
Floyd151041
Poweshiek150732
Madison149119
Lyon148941
Allamakee147848
Iowa143023
Hancock139933
Grundy133331
Winnebago133131
Cass132252
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129535
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac122318
Shelby121334
Union121131
Chickasaw120815
Emmet119540
Humboldt116525
Guthrie112428
Franklin110720
Palo Alto104022
Howard101822
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91228
Ida86632
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77824
Greene75010
Lucas74421
Osceola69816
Worth6768
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4809
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Drier conditions to finish the workweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/24

Image

New CDC guidance for vaccinated people

Image

Proposed $3 trillion infrastructure bill

Image

UMR hosts dialogue on confronting anti-Asian violence

Image

Blooming Prairie falls to Kingsland in section semifinals

Image

Lourdes' season ends in section semifinals

Image

Inside look at new affordable housing units in Rochester

Image

The fight for equality in sports

Image

UMR dialogue looks to confront anti-Asian violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/23/21)

Community Events