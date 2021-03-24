Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for March 24: Colorado, Covid-19, White House, Myanmar, North Korea

The threat level is increases today and tomorrow for dangerous storms capable of producing tornadoes as well as flash flooding from all the rain. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Summer is right around the corner, and it's time for parents to decide: Are summer camps and other warm-weather activities safe enough yet?

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Colorado shooting

We now know the identities of the 10 victims of Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. We also know more about the suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was taken into custody after the shooting and faces 10 counts of murder. What police don't know is any concrete motive. As more information comes out, members of Congress are calling for federal action on gun legislation. Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, is urging fellow lawmakers to consider what he calls "common sense" gun laws, and some options are already on the table. Just two weeks ago, the Democratic-led House passed two bills that would expand background checks on all commercial gun sales. The worry is that, as with past pushes for gun reform, nothing will actually pass. The city of Boulder banned assault weapons in 2018, but a judge recently ruled it can't actually enforce the ban.

2. Coronavirus

At least a dozen states have eased coronavirus restrictions this month, and now Indiana and Virginia are about to join the list with expanded restaurant and venue capacities, among other measures. This is all despite continued warnings from experts that reopenings, combined with unpredictable Covid-19 variants, could spike case numbers again. The UK is taking a decidedly different tack: Under new regulations set to be voted on tomorrow, anyone taking nonessential vacations abroad while regulations are still in place could face a $7,000 fine. Need another reminder that the pandemic definitely isn't over? India just reported its highest single-day death toll this year.

3. White House

The special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act will be extended to August 15, the Biden administration announced. The change will give Americans more time to take advantage of benefits in the Covid-19 relief law. Meanwhile, more Biden Cabinet nominees are being confirmed: Dr. Vivek Murthy was confirmed as US surgeon general, a role he held in the Obama administration. Shalanda Young was confirmed as the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. Two Asian American senators, Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono, have raised issues about Asian American representation on Biden's team. But they've backed off threats to oppose certain nominees after the White House agreed to add a senior-level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison.

4. Myanmar

Hundreds of Burmese citizens, including police officers, government officials and civilians, are fleeing Myanmar as violence over last month's military coup worsens. Tens of thousands of people continue to protest across the country despite violent suppression by the junta's police and military forces. Reports of a 7-year-old girl killed in her father's arms by police during a raid have further inflamed the rage and pain. Today, protesters are calling for a "silent strike," with businesses and shops set to close and people to stay in their homes with the aim of shutting down entire cities. Overall, at least 275 people  have been killed since the coup, according to a Burmese nonprofit, and up to 2,400 people have been detained, the United Nations says.

5. North Korea

North Korea has conducted its first weapons test since President Biden took office, launching two projectiles last weekend. The test had been widely expected, and officials have downplayed the event as falling "on the low end of the spectrum" of provocative actions the regime could carry out. The projectiles were reportedly not ballistic missiles, a designation that the Biden administration says does not qualify as a serious breach. This means the test won't dissuade the US from further pursuing diplomacy with Pyongyang. Biden is still mulling his official policy on the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, and lawmakers and key US allies are eagerly awaiting details, which they expect will be announced publicly in the coming weeks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

7-Eleven is opening a taco drive-thru

Anything to remove time and distance between us and a face full of tacos.

Alcohol sales fell for the first time since the start of the pandemic 

Hopefully this means we've all found healthier, more productive ways to spend our evenings, right? ... right?!

David's Bridal says weddings are coming back -- now with jumpsuits and short hems

Tradition be darned, there's no wrong thing to wear to be a happy bride or groom!

Wall Street is fighting Covid-19 burnout with Pelotons and free iPads

How about ... naps. 

By the end of the century, summer weather could last half a year (and that's not a good thing)

Endless summer: romantic in theory, literally apocalyptic in reality.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$300 million

That's the amount more than 180 Asian American organizations asked to have added to the next federal budget to fight anti-Asian discrimination. The groups signed a letter to the Biden administration asking for the money, which they hope will go toward things like violence prevention, hate crime awareness and grants to groups aiding victims and survivors. Here's how you can help fight anti-Asian hate right now.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think."

Adm. John Aquilino, the next commander of US forces in the Pacific, who warned the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is quickly amassing weapons and systems to militarily overwhelm Taiwan. Aquilino said such action could be taken within the next six years.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Strike!

The internet's going wild for this incredible aerial bowling alley-themed adventure. Stay until the end to get swept up with the pins! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507231

Reported Deaths: 6857
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1052941634
Ramsey44421834
Dakota38231405
Anoka34673405
Washington22861272
Stearns19401208
St. Louis15434289
Scott14184110
Wright13131120
Olmsted1219093
Sherburne924877
Carver849641
Clay716989
Rice698696
Blue Earth635538
Kandiyohi596679
Crow Wing539085
Chisago513248
Otter Tail503471
Benton478295
Mower429431
Winona426949
Goodhue407069
Douglas406470
Nobles389847
McLeod356554
Morrison352654
Polk349465
Beltrami347754
Itasca331751
Steele324211
Lyon323746
Becker322747
Isanti321857
Carlton307850
Freeborn300425
Pine292220
Nicollet276242
Brown265339
Todd255630
Le Sueur248122
Mille Lacs242647
Cass227726
Waseca216519
Meeker213735
Martin199329
Wabasha19253
Roseau184818
Hubbard162341
Houston159914
Dodge15864
Renville158143
Redwood151834
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142620
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133618
Sibley123210
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120436
Rock118517
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101317
Jackson97210
Murray9638
Swift91418
Pope8806
Marshall81616
Stevens7699
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71111
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63611
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5222
Grant5018
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345085

Reported Deaths: 5625
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53703577
Linn19758322
Scott17601224
Black Hawk15182300
Woodbury14322216
Johnson1337977
Dubuque12602200
Dallas1051393
Pottawattamie10152149
Story988646
Warren530680
Clinton511987
Cerro Gordo507085
Webster501988
Sioux491469
Marshall471374
Muscatine437794
Des Moines433263
Wapello4194114
Buena Vista417239
Jasper395569
Plymouth378879
Lee355554
Marion348574
Jones288255
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272149
Crawford258436
Boone249330
Benton245654
Washington242949
Dickinson218841
Mahaska218647
Jackson212840
Tama205068
Kossuth204358
Clay195725
Delaware190939
Winneshiek187531
Page184119
Buchanan182430
Fayette181137
Cedar176523
Wright176132
Hamilton175444
Hardin174339
Harrison170370
Clayton161755
Butler160732
Mills153220
Cherokee152337
Floyd151041
Poweshiek150732
Madison149119
Lyon148941
Allamakee147848
Iowa143023
Hancock139933
Grundy133331
Winnebago133131
Cass132252
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129535
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac122318
Shelby121334
Union121131
Chickasaw120815
Emmet119540
Humboldt116525
Guthrie112428
Franklin110720
Palo Alto104022
Howard101822
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91228
Ida86632
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77824
Greene75010
Lucas74421
Osceola69816
Worth6768
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4809
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

UMR hosts dialogue on confronting anti-Asian violence

Image

Blooming Prairie falls to Kingsland in section semifinals

Image

Lourdes' season ends in section semifinals

Image

Inside look at new affordable housing units in Rochester

Image

The fight for equality in sports

Image

UMR dialogue looks to confront anti-Asian violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/23/21)

Image

New affordable apartments at Mayowood Acres

Image

Local health experts speak on Astrazeneca vaccine

Image

Gun Permit changes

Community Events