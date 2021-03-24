Clear

Does the 'definitive' Pelé documentary cement or damage the football great's legacy?

Pelé's upcoming documentary on Netflix charts the rise and career highs of "O Rei" both on the club-level and internationally with Brazil, but does the film enhance or tarnish the legend's legacy?

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Glen Levy, CNN

It's not easy watching Pelé shuffling into shot for an interview, needing the aid of a walker before almost shoving it away with disdain.

The disdain, however, is counterpointed by the Brazilian football great freely drumming away on a shoeshine box, or laughing with teammates over some food.

These are some of the scenes from a new Pelé documentary on Netflix.

Co-director David Tryhorn tells CNN Sport though Pelé has "done tens of thousands of interviews his entire life," once the filmmakers explained what they wanted to do, the 80-year-old was "very focused on his own legacy at this stage in life."

"You're often dealing with sort of memories of memories," adds Tryhorn as he reflects on the issues which can arise when attempting to extract anecdotes out of a man now in his ninth decade of life.

"Our challenge was to try and get behind those stock answers and try and get him to dig a little deeper in remembering things that often were happening 50, 60 or 70 years ago."

The film charts the rise of the legendary Brazilian forward, culminating in arguably the crowning glory of the career of "O Rei' ("The King"): Carrying his country, both on and off the pitch, to a third World Cup triumph in Mexico 1970.

As a 17-year-old he'd won the World Cup in Sweden in 1958 -- scoring six times, all in the knockout rounds, including twice in the final to defeat the hosts 5-2 -- and then winning the tournament again four years later in Chile, though injuries prematurely ended his involvement.

The parallels with the recent ESPN series on another sportsman many would put on the Mount Rushmore of athletes -- Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" -- are all too evident: A global star reflecting on former glories on the big stage.

But as Jordan often dealt with internal politics within the Chicago Bulls, realpolitik permeates the heart of "Pelé," with Brazil under a military dictatorship by the time the 1970 World Cup takes place.

READ: The billion-dollar move that Michael Jordan almost missed

Although the filmmakers could have focused on football, Tryhorn was determined "that an iconic figure of Pelé's stature deserved a definitive documentary."

And as the film's other director Ben Nicholas notes, by being called "The King" at 17, thus becoming the symbol of a new country, and a catalyst for the golden years, "to cope with that, I think he creates this Pelé character, someone who almost kind of forgoes his own identity to become Brazil essentially."

The first part of the documentary illustrates Pelé's meteoric emergence to become a teenage World Cup winner -- juxtaposed against the devastating defeat Brazil suffered on home soil to Uruguay at the climax of the 1950 tournament -- giving way to the Brazilian military taking charge in 1964 and showing interest in football as a tactical and political strategy.

Pelé in Profile

From firsthand experience of being around him, Nicholas holds the opinion that the criticism which has come Pelé's way of taking an apolitical stance at a difficult period for his country has not impacted him, with the icon remaining comfortable in his choices, or arguably non-choices.

"You're seeing people who are ready to challenge the establishment come to power," says Nicholas. "Pelé is very much not that.

"He's someone that as a kid came from a background where to be the establishment would have been an amazing thing. He's someone who doesn't really want to be seen as rebellious or divisive.

"So, I think he actually is able to be quite honest because I think he's always stuck to the program. 'I'm 'The King.' I'm a guy who brings joy through what I do on the pitch.

"I'm a guy who takes a lot of pride in representing Brazil back at home and all around the world. And that's what I'm good at. And that's what I'm going to stick with.' I don't think he's lying about that. I think he did what he thought was best for him. And for Brazil."

READ: Rio votes to put Pele's name on famous Maracana stadium

Though that 1970 victory was seemingly the stuff of a Hollywood scriptwriter's dreams, the nightmare-ish reality was that after being cynically fouled during the 1962 tournament, and to a more damaging extent in 1966, even if Pelé was not done with football, he was seemingly content to let the tournament continue without him --"I'm not lucky in World Cups" -- as he rather quaintly puts it.

For a military dictatorship who prioritized Mexico 1970 as a "government issue," this presented a problem.

The solution, in large part, was wearing the iconic yellow shirt with the number 10 on the back.

As Nicholas recalls, "there's a question in the air of, 'can Pelé get it back? Can he remember who he used to be? Can he remember what he used to represent? How does he want to be remembered?' And I guess, what kind of country does Brazil want to be? And everyone kind of has a choice as we get to Mexico in 1970."

When asked during the documentary if his views of the dictatorship changed over time, Pelé cryptically leaves the question hanging in the air: "My door was always open. Everyone knows this. And that includes when things were really bad."

SEE: Images from the "Pele: Art, Life, Football" exhibition

In a fitting end to his World Cup story, Pelé deals with the pressure on all fronts by delivering a sublime level of performance throughout the competition.

This reaches its apotheosis with the assist in the final to captain Carlos Alberto, who scored possibly the greatest team goal in history in the dying minutes of the 4-1 win over Italy, further romanticized by 1970 being the first World Cup broadcast in color.

Nevertheless, Pelé himself experienced a vastly different emotion.

"There's a really telling line at the end of the film," Tryhorn points out, "where you're expecting Pelé to give us perhaps a 'Pelé-ism,' where he would talk about joy and happiness, but he actually talks about 'relief.'"

VISIT: CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

'The King' or the GOAT?

Football fans will forever debate where Pelé sits in the pantheon of all-time greats.

Is he higher than, or equal to Diego Maradona? Or is he slightly lower than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo due to the modern-day game's relentlessness?

READ: Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for surpassing Brazilian's 'record of goals in official matches'

His prolific amount of goals -- The Guinness Book of World Records lists 1,279 - and indisputable fact that Pelé remains the only player to win the World Cup on three occasions cannot be easily dismissed, nor is it by the documentary.

In 1971, Pelé played his final game for his country, and 50 years on, the documentary shows the Brazilian moved to tears by the memories of that era.

This is a man who suffered for his art, even if he did not use a brush, or a pen, but simply had a ball at his feet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 506376

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1050971633
Ramsey44364833
Dakota38159404
Anoka34611404
Washington22820271
Stearns19351208
St. Louis15414289
Scott14157110
Wright13097120
Olmsted1217993
Sherburne922977
Carver847641
Clay715289
Rice697896
Blue Earth634638
Kandiyohi596179
Crow Wing538785
Chisago513148
Otter Tail503071
Benton476695
Mower428631
Winona426849
Goodhue406169
Douglas405370
Nobles389747
McLeod355954
Morrison350854
Polk349065
Beltrami346654
Itasca331051
Steele323211
Lyon323146
Becker322147
Isanti320857
Carlton306550
Freeborn300125
Pine291820
Nicollet275642
Brown264339
Todd255630
Le Sueur247522
Mille Lacs241647
Cass227326
Waseca216019
Meeker213435
Martin199229
Wabasha19243
Roseau184817
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville158043
Redwood151334
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142420
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133318
Sibley123010
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120235
Rock118417
Kanabec115821
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101217
Jackson96910
Murray9638
Swift91318
Pope8796
Marshall81616
Stevens7689
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63511
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Unassigned50468
Grant5018
Norman4919
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 344324

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53533577
Linn19739321
Scott17551224
Black Hawk15158299
Woodbury14278216
Johnson1334876
Dubuque12577200
Dallas1048893
Pottawattamie10111149
Story986446
Warren528780
Clinton510787
Cerro Gordo506285
Webster501188
Sioux490269
Marshall471174
Muscatine436394
Des Moines432963
Wapello4184114
Buena Vista417038
Jasper394669
Plymouth378279
Lee355254
Marion347674
Jones288055
Henry281837
Bremer274357
Carroll271949
Crawford258336
Boone248830
Benton245254
Washington242648
Mahaska218247
Dickinson217041
Jackson212640
Tama204768
Kossuth203658
Clay194825
Delaware190239
Winneshiek187331
Page183219
Buchanan182130
Fayette180937
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175244
Hardin174139
Harrison170370
Clayton161855
Butler160732
Mills152920
Cherokee151937
Floyd150941
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148441
Madison148419
Allamakee147748
Iowa143023
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121918
Union121031
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120834
Emmet118440
Humboldt116025
Guthrie111528
Franklin110520
Palo Alto104022
Howard101622
Unassigned10070
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93129
Monroe91228
Ida86432
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77724
Greene74810
Lucas74321
Osceola69315
Worth6768
Taylor64212
Decatur5789
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52122
Wayne50621
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

UMR hosts dialogue on confronting anti-Asian violence

Image

Blooming Prairie falls to Kingsland in section semifinals

Image

Lourdes' season ends in section semifinals

Image

Inside look at new affordable housing units in Rochester

Image

The fight for equality in sports

Image

UMR dialogue looks to confront anti-Asian violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/23/21)

Image

New affordable apartments at Mayowood Acres

Image

Local health experts speak on Astrazeneca vaccine

Image

Gun Permit changes

Community Events