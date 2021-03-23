Clear

How Italy changed Stanley Tucci forever

Stanley Tucci visits one of Italy's greatest cheese makers to see him work his magic with mozzarella.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

Stanley Tucci wants to put you straight about Italy. A land where the sun shines, the nonnas smile and every plate of spaghetti bolognese comes showered in parmesan cheese? Scratch that.

"I think in America there are a lot of very specific ideas about what is 'Italian,' and one of the reasons I wanted to do [my new] show is to dispel some of those myths about what Italy is," he tells CNN.

"People imagine it's always sunny and people are playing mandolins and eating pizza and chicken parmigiana -- which isn't even an Italian dish.

"Because my parents were so respectful of their heritage, that cultural identity was really important to me, and still is."

For his latest project, the actor is playing himself, as he strives to put the record straight about the country he's descended from on both sides.

Premiering tonight, "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy" explores the food of six of Italy's best loved places: Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily.

But while it all revolves around the food, the Academy Award nominee was keen to get into the history, culture and politics of Italy -- and why all those things are inseparable from what's on your plate.

Far from being a land of renaissance towns sandwiched between mountains and the Med, Italy is home to "incredible diversity" geographically, he says.

He talks about the "profound effect" its history -- Italy is a young country, finally unifying in 1861 -- has had on the diet. "Invasions and religion, politics... each region is so distinctly different, not just the topography, but also the food," he says.

Likewise, Italy has had a profound effect on him. Born in the United States, he's descended from Italian immigrants on both sides -- both, in fact, from Calabria, the knobby toe of Italy's boot.

While Tucci grew up in New York State, partial to hamburgers, hot dogs and Velveeta cheese, he also was eating "this really amazing diet" of Italian food at home.

And, aged 12, Italy changed his life.

A personal renaissance

In 1972, Tucci's father, Stan, a high school art teacher, took a year-long sabbatical to study figure-drawing and sculpture in Florence -- and the family came with him.

Apart from ski trips to Vermont, "I had never gone anywhere," he says.

"I'd never been on a plane, never been overseas. So it was incredible. It completely opened my mind to the world."

For a year, he went to an Italian school while his dad studied art and his mother, Joan, brushed up on Tuscan cooking. It was an experience, he says, that "changed everything."

"First of all, that trip helped inform my aesthetic," he says. "Two, it made me appreciate a European lifestyle and sensibility.

"By the time I graduated college, I was aching to go back again, and I felt like I was meant to be there more than I was supposed to be in America. And so, whenever I could, I would go back to Italy."

...And now time for yours

Now that Italy has given him so much, he's hoping to change how Americans view Italy.

"They don't get the extreme diversity of it -- that if you're in Sicily you're less than 100 miles from the coast of Africa, and if you're in northern Italy in Alto Adige, people are speaking Swiss, Italian, German -- a combination of Italian-German and Swiss-German," he says.

"And that there's not a tomato in sight when you go to Lombardy.

"I'd like people to see that incredible diversity, and how it came about -- from geography, from invasions, from the influences of the Arab world, from the Spanish, the Normans, the Austrians. It's an incredible culinary melting pot."

Italy's food is also notoriously regional, as the series explores -- but so are the people, says Tucci.

"If you ask people in Italy, so you're Italian? They'll say, 'No, I'm Florentine.' Or, 'No, I'm Piedmontese.' 'I'm Sicilian.' The Sicilians really don't consider themselves Italian.

"And the more you get into the food, the more you realize how different it is, not just from region to region or city to city, but from house to house, or restaurant to restaurant.

"People consider parmesan the king of cheeses, but people in Tuscany will say, 'No, no, it's a terrible cheese. The one you want is Tuscan pecorino.' I remember having a conversation with a guy in a deli in Pienza [known for its pecorino cheese] who said, 'We don't even carry parmesan.' It's incredible."

The difference with where he grew up is huge.

"Someone said to me, 'The thing about Italy is, you can travel 10 miles and get a completely different menu; in America, you drive 300 miles, you're going to get exactly the same thing."

Coming together under Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic, he reckons, is one of the few times Italians have felt Italian, rather than regional.

"They really came together in a way that certainly America didn't, or England for that matter," he says.

"You felt that there was a real strong sense of togetherness, which there hadn't been for a long time."

The show filmed both before the pandemic and after the first wave, in summer 2020. He says he found the Italians "tired, beleaguered by the whole thing, but incredible, open and generous."

Once the borders reopen, they'll need tourism "desperately." But he suggests, tempting as it is to go to the usual big city suspects, "it'll help a huge amount if you spend [your money] in smaller towns and smaller establishments."

And while Americans might not be expecting the food that awaits them -- in the US, he says, as he explored in his film, "Big Night", "They expect meatballs to come with the spaghetti, they like huge amounts of cheese, lots of sauce" -- he thinks they're pleasantly surprised.

"Almost every single person I talk to who's American, they say, 'Oh my god, the food in Italy is incredible.' Which means they get it. They understand."

The ultimate Italy

Tucci has been getting "it" for almost 50 years now, but although he's traveled extensively around the country, one place he hasn't returned to is the land of his ancestors -- he was last in Calabria when he was a child.

Instead, he's most taken by the central regions -- Tuscany, Umbria and the Marche -- as well as Rome and Piedmont. He also has a soft spot for Lombardy -- "Oh my god," he yelps of the risotto he tried in episode 4 of the series -- and he says that, of Italy's 20 regions, Lombardy would be the one he'd most happily live in.

"I like the climate, I think Lake Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world, I like the food of that area a lot, and I like being able to experience winter, which you don't really experience in London [where Tucci lives]."

So, would he ever take the plunge and move?

"No," he says without hesitation. "Too many Italians."

As only someone from Calabria would dare say.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 506376

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1050971633
Ramsey44364833
Dakota38159404
Anoka34611404
Washington22820271
Stearns19351208
St. Louis15414289
Scott14157110
Wright13097120
Olmsted1217993
Sherburne922977
Carver847641
Clay715289
Rice697896
Blue Earth634638
Kandiyohi596179
Crow Wing538785
Chisago513148
Otter Tail503071
Benton476695
Mower428631
Winona426849
Goodhue406169
Douglas405370
Nobles389747
McLeod355954
Morrison350854
Polk349065
Beltrami346654
Itasca331051
Steele323211
Lyon323146
Becker322147
Isanti320857
Carlton306550
Freeborn300125
Pine291820
Nicollet275642
Brown264339
Todd255630
Le Sueur247522
Mille Lacs241647
Cass227326
Waseca216019
Meeker213435
Martin199229
Wabasha19243
Roseau184817
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville158043
Redwood151334
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142420
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133318
Sibley123010
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120235
Rock118417
Kanabec115821
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101217
Jackson96910
Murray9638
Swift91318
Pope8796
Marshall81616
Stevens7689
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63511
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Unassigned50468
Grant5018
Norman4919
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 344324

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53533577
Linn19739321
Scott17551224
Black Hawk15158299
Woodbury14278216
Johnson1334876
Dubuque12577200
Dallas1048893
Pottawattamie10111149
Story986446
Warren528780
Clinton510787
Cerro Gordo506285
Webster501188
Sioux490269
Marshall471174
Muscatine436394
Des Moines432963
Wapello4184114
Buena Vista417038
Jasper394669
Plymouth378279
Lee355254
Marion347674
Jones288055
Henry281837
Bremer274357
Carroll271949
Crawford258336
Boone248830
Benton245254
Washington242648
Mahaska218247
Dickinson217041
Jackson212640
Tama204768
Kossuth203658
Clay194825
Delaware190239
Winneshiek187331
Page183219
Buchanan182130
Fayette180937
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175244
Hardin174139
Harrison170370
Clayton161855
Butler160732
Mills152920
Cherokee151937
Floyd150941
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148441
Madison148419
Allamakee147748
Iowa143023
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121918
Union121031
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120834
Emmet118440
Humboldt116025
Guthrie111528
Franklin110520
Palo Alto104022
Howard101622
Unassigned10070
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93129
Monroe91228
Ida86432
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77724
Greene74810
Lucas74321
Osceola69315
Worth6768
Taylor64212
Decatur5789
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52122
Wayne50621
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/23

Image

Anti-Asian hate crimes increase across the nation

Image

Taking a closer look at vaccine distribution for people of color

Image

More people retiring during the Pandemic

Image

Southland holds off Rushford-Peterson in section semifinal

Image

Wyatt Boynton-Deno named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate

Image

Activist raises awareness about ChauvinTrial

Image

Rochester City Council green lights North Broadway reconstruction bid, removal of discriminatory language from deeds

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/22/21)

Community Events