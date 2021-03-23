Clear

Vaccine trial participant and CNN correspondent's big reveal. Was it the placebo or the real thing?

CNN's Stephanie Elam recounts her experience as a participant in Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trials in hopes of encouraging communities of color to get the vaccine.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Stephanie Elam, CNN

My Covid vaccine trial routine is automatic now. Twice a week, I attest via an app that I am not experiencing any Covid-like symptoms. Every 35 days or so, I head into the offices of Ark Clinical for a physical assessment and for the nurses to draw my blood -- a chance to check on my antibody production or lack thereof.

But this appointment is going to be different. Since my last check-up, Johnson & Johnson has been granted emergency use authorization for its single-shot Covid vaccine. As a thank you for those of us who participated in the randomized, phase three vaccine trial, the company is unblinding participants and administering the vaccine to the placebo group.

I am looking forward to this unblinding with the same exuberance I had as a kid the week of Christmas. All of those presents under the tree just waiting to be opened! But this time, my present is protection against a deadly virus -- an inoculation that is literally saving lives.

My goal from day one has been to help the nation overcome vaccine hesitancy and to encourage people -- particularly people of color -- to trust the vaccines. Since I joined the trial, my efforts have been highlighted on People.com and in Essence magazine. I've had a few friends tell me that my participation encouraged them to get vaccinated. On social media, some people have said they would consider getting a shot now. I count all of these as wins, but I know there are some minds that will be harder to change.

Jamecka Britton, a 35-year-old Black woman living in Atlanta, is one of these people hesitant to get the vaccine. Originally from Memphis, TN, she has a bright smile that she says is consistently hidden behind a N95 mask everywhere she goes. She also has a warm sense of humor. I know because we have continued to message each other about the nation's push to vaccinate as many people as possible -- one making a point, the other countering. The messages are often dotted with goodhearted GIFs. What makes her stance more noteworthy to me is that she also happens to be a registered nurse.

Britton, who's been treating Covid-19 patients since the pandemic began, says the virus has touched every part of her community.

"It's been extremely, extremely difficult," Britton told me. "When it first started, I remember I would come home just crying."

She told me of the myriad of people she knows who have died from the coronavirus -- beyond the patients she's treated in the hospital. Their loss has also impacted her.

"To see patients in their twenties with no preexisting health conditions," she said, adding, "...they walked into the hospital, thought they had a cold and the next day there was a ventilator and the doctor said basically there's nothing else that they can do."

Yet despite all she's experienced because of Covid, she is still not vaccinated.

"I'm not against vaccines," Britton clarified right away. "I just feel like there needs to be more testing done on the vaccine to ensure that it's safe."

As I've reported on vaccine hesitancy, I've spoken to many people of color about their fears and I've done some research to fully understand why this hesitancy persists. On my morning walks, I listened to Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" and from 2007, Harriet A. Washington's "Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present."

From the decades long Tuskegee experiment where doctors withheld treatment for syphilis from unwitting Black men to the harvesting of a piece of a cancerous tumor from Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s -- tissue that came to be known as HeLa cells that continued to be the focus of study and medical breakthroughs for years -- all without her knowledge, there are undoubtedly some high-profile examples of medical professionals using Black Americans for experimentation without their consent.

However, while speaking with Britton and thinking back to what I gleaned from my research, I realize that it's likely that a less sensational and more personal history of individual infractions of the doctor/patient contract may really be the base for the suspicion of the science behind these new vaccines.

It is the myriad of surgeries, amputations and tests endured on a case-by-case basis by Blacks and other people of color that ultimately may have disrupted a relative's quality of life in order for the doctors to study or perfect a technique before offering the improved skill or medicine to their White patients. Oral histories of medical wrongdoing and disrespect have been shared in many Black families, leading to generations of fear and mistrust.

"I talk about it daily with my family actually. And to be quite honest, we're all very, very hesitant about getting the vaccine given the history of the malpractice and negligence in the African American community," Britton shared, acknowledging this reality in her own roots. "I do have, you know, relatives who have expressed their concern to me about, testing and being, quote unquote, lab rats as Black people for vaccines."

"I guess it would probably be shocking to you to know that I enrolled in a vaccine trial," I told her, interested in how she would respond.

"No, seriously?" she replied, genuinely surprised. "I'm impressed. I'm honestly impressed."

I told her that I joined the trial to help neutralize the fear -- a fear I understand and that needs to be acknowledged. "But I also know that this is a different time. And the one thing that has happened in America that is the good is that we have lots of health professionals that look like you, that look like me, that look like our cousins, who are now at the forefront of designing and understanding the research and technology into making these vaccines," I explained.

What I'm trying to figure out, I tell Britton, is what, if anything, could be done to get people to get their shots.

"I have seen many of my colleagues who have received the vaccine and that does sway me more toward being vaccinated. However, I would still like to see a large, number of African Americans receive the vaccine," Britton explained. "A lot of physicians of color that I know are not willing to receive the vaccine so that still makes me hesitant."

"So, if you saw doctors across the country and we got a lot of Black doctors, that would help?" I asked.

"That would help," she replied.

This is an angle being addressed by the Black Coalition Against Covid and the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is highlighting Black scientists, doctors and nurses endorsing the vaccines in a question-answering montage of on-camera interviews and testimonials with comedian and host of CNN's "United Shades of America" W. Kamau Bell.

"When the vaccine went in, I felt this intense amount of honor," says Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of Morehouse School of Medicine, in the video.

Of course, I sent the video to Nurse Britton -- followed by a picture of one of my doctors, who happens to be a Black woman, getting her inoculation.

The whole point is to add more voices to the mix from people of color who are proudly letting the world know that they got their shot and encourage others to do the same. The goal is to get more people vaccinated so we can live long and healthy lives and move on past this pandemic.

'This is the big moment!'

As for me, as I wait to find out if I got the real vaccine or placebo in December, I go back and forth in my head about which category I think I fall in. The animals in the framed prints on the wall -- and ode to Ark Clinical's name -- stare back at me. I hope the rising tide of vaccinations help lift us all.

"This is the big moment!" said Dr. Kenneth Kim, medical director and CEO of Ark Clinical Research, as he entered the room. Neither of us know my vaccination status yet. Nurse practitioner Amber Mottola hands him a sheet of paper. "Ok, so we will look at this together," Dr. Kim said to me. "So what does it say?"

"I got the placebo!" I read out loud, Dr. Kim echoing the same words. I thought I had gotten the real thing.

While it turns out I wasn't vaccinated before, I was about to be. Mottola already had a needle ready.

My Covid vaccine trial experience has been all upside. I got to see up close how these trials work; I feel better informed to have conversations about vaccine hesitancy and now I get the gift of inoculation. "Either way, today is a good day," I tell them.

"Thank you for being a pioneer because if it wasn't for people like you who volunteer we would never have gotten this vaccine approved," Dr. Kim said in response before giving me the game plan. "We are going to mark down the time we administer your dose and then after that there will be an observation of 15 minutes."

"Okay! I'm still very excited," I exclaimed, the smile on my face evident even with my mask on.

"You waited a long time for this, and you deserve it!" Mottola said to me as she cleaned a spot on my arm and glided the needle in. "One, two -- Full dose!"

"Oh yeah! That definitely felt differently," I said, noting that the vaccine felt heavier going into my arm than the placebo had.

"Vaccinated!" both Amber and Dr. Kim said with cheer.

With just one shot, I'm now getting the protection I wish for all Americans. Over the next two weeks, my body will fully build up its response against the deadly coronavirus.

Under my mask, I still can't stop smiling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 506376

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1050971633
Ramsey44364833
Dakota38159404
Anoka34611404
Washington22820271
Stearns19351208
St. Louis15414289
Scott14157110
Wright13097120
Olmsted1217993
Sherburne922977
Carver847641
Clay715289
Rice697896
Blue Earth634638
Kandiyohi596179
Crow Wing538785
Chisago513148
Otter Tail503071
Benton476695
Mower428631
Winona426849
Goodhue406169
Douglas405370
Nobles389747
McLeod355954
Morrison350854
Polk349065
Beltrami346654
Itasca331051
Steele323211
Lyon323146
Becker322147
Isanti320857
Carlton306550
Freeborn300125
Pine291820
Nicollet275642
Brown264339
Todd255630
Le Sueur247522
Mille Lacs241647
Cass227326
Waseca216019
Meeker213435
Martin199229
Wabasha19243
Roseau184817
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville158043
Redwood151334
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142420
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133318
Sibley123010
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120235
Rock118417
Kanabec115821
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101217
Jackson96910
Murray9638
Swift91318
Pope8796
Marshall81616
Stevens7689
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63511
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Unassigned50468
Grant5018
Norman4919
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 344324

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53533577
Linn19739321
Scott17551224
Black Hawk15158299
Woodbury14278216
Johnson1334876
Dubuque12577200
Dallas1048893
Pottawattamie10111149
Story986446
Warren528780
Clinton510787
Cerro Gordo506285
Webster501188
Sioux490269
Marshall471174
Muscatine436394
Des Moines432963
Wapello4184114
Buena Vista417038
Jasper394669
Plymouth378279
Lee355254
Marion347674
Jones288055
Henry281837
Bremer274357
Carroll271949
Crawford258336
Boone248830
Benton245254
Washington242648
Mahaska218247
Dickinson217041
Jackson212640
Tama204768
Kossuth203658
Clay194825
Delaware190239
Winneshiek187331
Page183219
Buchanan182130
Fayette180937
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175244
Hardin174139
Harrison170370
Clayton161855
Butler160732
Mills152920
Cherokee151937
Floyd150941
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148441
Madison148419
Allamakee147748
Iowa143023
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121918
Union121031
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120834
Emmet118440
Humboldt116025
Guthrie111528
Franklin110520
Palo Alto104022
Howard101622
Unassigned10070
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93129
Monroe91228
Ida86432
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77724
Greene74810
Lucas74321
Osceola69315
Worth6768
Taylor64212
Decatur5789
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52122
Wayne50621
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/23

Image

Anti-Asian hate crimes increase across the nation

Image

Taking a closer look at vaccine distribution for people of color

Image

More people retiring during the Pandemic

Image

Southland holds off Rushford-Peterson in section semifinal

Image

Wyatt Boynton-Deno named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate

Image

Activist raises awareness about ChauvinTrial

Image

Rochester City Council green lights North Broadway reconstruction bid, removal of discriminatory language from deeds

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/22/21)

Community Events