Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for March 23: Boulder, Covid-19, Israel, White House, China

Flash flood watches have been issued along the Gulf Coast, as a much wetter weather pattern begins for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

New York police are investigating recent attacks on Asian Americans as potential hate or bias crimes following the Atlanta spa shootings.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Colorado shooting

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed yesterday afternoon after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The attack unfolded just before 3 p.m. local time as customers in the King Soopers store waited in line for Covid-19 vaccines and shopped. Among those killed was 51-year-old Officer Eric Talley, who was the first police officer to respond. Police haven't released details about the rest of the victims yet. A suspect is in custody, but so far police have declined to comment on his identity, a motive or the specific weapon. A senior law enforcement source said the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle. The shooting comes just days after another mass murderer took the lives of eight people at spas around Atlanta. Together, these tragedies have renewed calls for stricter gun control legislation.

2. Coronavirus 

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is gaining steam after the company released new data on its efficacy. A US-based clinical trial showed the vaccine had 79% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization, though an independent US board expressed concern over whether the data is complete. Still, the Biden administration will loan about 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico as the shots await approval in the US. South Korea's President just got the AstraZeneca vaccine himself, and starting today, adults age 65 and older across his country can, too. While there's still concern that travel and mass gatherings could feed another surge in the US, experts estimate vaccine usage has already saved about 40,000 American lives.

3. Israel 

Israelis head to the polls today for the country's fourth general election in under two years. Political leaders have failed to form a decisive government after the last three elections, and there's no guarantee this one will be any different. Most likely, the vote will chiefly serve as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Though he's won praise for recent diplomatic deals and his handling of the pandemic, the country's leader of 15 years is also on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. While Netanyahu's Likud party will likely come out on top this time, polls show as many as 13 parties could win spots in the 120-seat Knesset, which would make forming a cohesive government all the more difficult.

4. White House

White House advisers are expected to present a two-part, $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal to President Biden as soon as this week. The massive plan is part of the economic agenda Biden promised during his campaign and represents the second phase of his "rescue" and "recovery" strategy (after the coronavirus relief bill). One part of the new plan focuses on infrastructure and clean energy, and the other on what's being termed the "care economy" -- things like early education and child care. No final decisions have been made on the plan, but Biden says he will work with congressional Democrats to find the best way forward.

5. China

The US and several international allies announced coordinated sanctions against two Chinese officials for "serious human rights abuses" against Uyghur Muslims. The announcement, in cooperation with the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom and others, is a collective motion of condemnation for Beijing's repression of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province. China hit right back, announcing sanctions against 10 EU politicians and four entities for "maliciously spreading lies and disinformation." This recent volley will likely be a big topic of conversation when Chinese and Russian officials meet in Beijing this week, since both countries are bitter over sanctions from the international community.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Should you travel? Expert advice on what to consider

And if you do travel, will you be able to act like a normal person and not an adventure-starved hermit who's been living under the shadow of a pandemic for a year?

Nikes are getting harder to find at stores. Here's why

They want you to just do it -- but only at specific stores and websites.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year if you show them your vaccine card

A reminder that it's only March, and that's a LOT of potential doughnuts.

Popeyes is bringing its famous fried chicken to Britain

Taste that crispy, juicy American culture.

Giant pandas 'on top form' mated 'multiple times' this weekend, a French zoo reports

Geez, they don't have to brag.

TODAY'S NUMBER

11,000

That's about how many unaccompanied migrant children were detained at the southern US border between February 28 and last Saturday, eclipsing the number of minors apprehended in all of February. Senior Biden administration officials traveled to Mexico yesterday to discuss managing migration with government officials as the surge continues.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If they (Saudi Arabia) lift the blockade and open the airport then there will be a supportive atmosphere for the entering into negotiations and reaching credible conclusions."

Houthi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hussin Al-ezzi, reacting to Saudi Arabia's embrace of a proposal to end the six-year conflict in Yemen between the Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The plan also involves lifting a Saudi-imposed sea and air blockade in the region.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

We'll take 500, thank you

With the time and talent it takes to make these sweet works of art, well, they're just too pretty to eat! Also, they're clay so ... they're definitely not edible anyway. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 506376

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1050971633
Ramsey44364833
Dakota38159404
Anoka34611404
Washington22820271
Stearns19351208
St. Louis15414289
Scott14157110
Wright13097120
Olmsted1217993
Sherburne922977
Carver847641
Clay715289
Rice697896
Blue Earth634638
Kandiyohi596179
Crow Wing538785
Chisago513148
Otter Tail503071
Benton476695
Mower428631
Winona426849
Goodhue406169
Douglas405370
Nobles389747
McLeod355954
Morrison350854
Polk349065
Beltrami346654
Itasca331051
Steele323211
Lyon323146
Becker322147
Isanti320857
Carlton306550
Freeborn300125
Pine291820
Nicollet275642
Brown264339
Todd255630
Le Sueur247522
Mille Lacs241647
Cass227326
Waseca216019
Meeker213435
Martin199229
Wabasha19243
Roseau184817
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville158043
Redwood151334
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142420
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133318
Sibley123010
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120235
Rock118417
Kanabec115821
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101217
Jackson96910
Murray9638
Swift91318
Pope8796
Marshall81616
Stevens7689
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63511
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Unassigned50468
Grant5018
Norman4919
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 344324

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53533577
Linn19739321
Scott17551224
Black Hawk15158299
Woodbury14278216
Johnson1334876
Dubuque12577200
Dallas1048893
Pottawattamie10111149
Story986446
Warren528780
Clinton510787
Cerro Gordo506285
Webster501188
Sioux490269
Marshall471174
Muscatine436394
Des Moines432963
Wapello4184114
Buena Vista417038
Jasper394669
Plymouth378279
Lee355254
Marion347674
Jones288055
Henry281837
Bremer274357
Carroll271949
Crawford258336
Boone248830
Benton245254
Washington242648
Mahaska218247
Dickinson217041
Jackson212640
Tama204768
Kossuth203658
Clay194825
Delaware190239
Winneshiek187331
Page183219
Buchanan182130
Fayette180937
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175244
Hardin174139
Harrison170370
Clayton161855
Butler160732
Mills152920
Cherokee151937
Floyd150941
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148441
Madison148419
Allamakee147748
Iowa143023
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121918
Union121031
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120834
Emmet118440
Humboldt116025
Guthrie111528
Franklin110520
Palo Alto104022
Howard101622
Unassigned10070
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93129
Monroe91228
Ida86432
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77724
Greene74810
Lucas74321
Osceola69315
Worth6768
Taylor64212
Decatur5789
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52122
Wayne50621
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southland holds off Rushford-Peterson in section semifinal

Image

Wyatt Boynton-Deno named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate

Image

Activist raises awareness about ChauvinTrial

Image

Rochester City Council green lights North Broadway reconstruction bid, removal of discriminatory language from deeds

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/22/21)

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms

Image

RPS mentorship program

Image

Adults' comfort levels rising after vaccination in Rochester

Image

Mason City police warn of suspicious calls

Community Events