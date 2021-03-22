Clear

Massive police response after reports of active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, grocery store

Boulder police say there is an active shooter at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and have urged residents to avoid the area. CNN's Jeremy Harlan reports.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

Police in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder.

The Boulder police tweeted about 2:49 p.m. (4:49 p.m. ET) that there was an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

More than two hours later, the shopping center was still an active crime scene and police had released few details about what happened.

CNN affiliate KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

It was unclear whether the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store.

A young man and woman described being in the store when they heard the first shots. The man told KMGH he heard one gunshot and then a few seconds later several more bangs.

"I immediately sprinted over to her and we got out of here and pushed open the emergency door," said the man.

He said he went back to stand by an emergency exit door and help people get out. He said he never saw the shooter.

At least one person from the scene was transported to Boulder Community Health, spokesperson Rich Sheehan told CNN.

Sheehan said he is not able to release that person's condition.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently outside the store, which is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

KMGH's helicopter recorded police leading several people away from the store. SWAT vehicles were also seen moving about, and multiple officers were in tactical positions around the store's exterior.

Police were also seen moving on the roof of the store; the purposes for the roof movements were unclear.

As of 4:20 p.m. (6:20 p.m. ET), Boulder police tweeted: "Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting. We will continue to tweet updates as we have them. If you live nearby please stay inside for now."

Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he was aware of the situation.

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," Polis wrote. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

