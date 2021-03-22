Clear

Turkey's lira plunges after Erdogan fires central bank head

Turkey's lira is on track for its worst single day decline against the US dollar in nearly three years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired the head of the country's central bank. The currency tumbled as much as 15% to hit 8.39 per US dollar on March 22, nearing an all-time low. CNN's John Defterios reports.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis, Isil Sariyuce and Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Turkey could be on the cusp of another currency crisis after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired the head of the country's central bank, putting the lira on track for its worst single day decline against the US dollar in nearly three years.

The move will knock investor confidence at a crucial moment for Turkey's economy and accelerate already rampant inflation, say analysts, which could force the government to resort to capital controls or emergency rate hikes.

The lira tumbled as much as 15% to hit 8.39 per US dollar on Monday, nearing an all-time low. The last time the currency suffered such a sharp correction in a single day was during Turkey's 2018 currency crisis, which caused it to lose almost half its value against the dollar.

The lira's collapse came after Erdogan dismissed Turkish central bank governor Naci Agbal on Saturday, just two days after the former finance minister hiked interest rates to counter a sharp rise in inflation. Agbal had served less than five months on the job and becomes the third central bank governor ousted by Erdogan since mid 2019.

The shock dismissal also rattled equity markets, causing the Istanbul Stock Exchange to briefly suspend trading on Monday after its main index fell by nearly 9%. It also hit European banks with exposure to Turkey, including Spain's BBVA and Dutch lender ING.

With his removal, "Turkey loses one of its last remaining anchors of institutional credibility," Phoenix Kalen, an emerging markets strategist at Société Générale, wrote in a research note on Sunday.

Agbal was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a banking professor and former parliamentarian for Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party, known as AKP.

"The shock firing of central bank chief Agbal over the weekend may deal a fatal blow to investor confidence in Turkey," wrote Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, in a Sunday research note.

Agbal defended the central bank's economic reforms and independence during his brief tenure, steps that bolstered local and foreign investors' confidence in Turkish assets. Two days before he was fired, he hiked interest rates by 200 basis points to 19%, higher than expected, after inflation reached nearly 15% in February.

The third large rate hike since his appointment in November "was very well received by the market," increasing the lira's attractiveness and demonstrating Agbal's commitment to "keep inflation on track to fall in the second half of the year," according to Rabobank strategists.

"However, this bullish scenario for the lira was left in tatters," they wrote in a note to clients on Monday. "We are seriously concerned about the outlook for inflation and economic activity."

Win said that the fallout could even push the lira to 8.58 per US dollar, the all-time high, and may "even surpass it."

Erdogan believes in an unorthodox approach to monetary policy based on keeping interest rates low to avoid inflation. Kavcioglu, the newly appointed head of the central bank, has defended similar approaches. He was a member of parliament in AKP from 2015 until 2018, and wrote columns for the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.

"At this point, it doesn't matter who Agbal's replacement is or what they say, as it's clear that Erdogan is running the show," Win said.

Currency crisis

Agbal's removal will lead to a sell-off in Turkish assets, which could weaken the currency further and drive inflation even higher at a difficult juncture for Turkey's economy. The country is battling a spike in coronavirus infections and could lose a second summer tourism season as Europe struggles to contain the virus.

Turkish companies are also highly leveraged with a large amount of foreign currency denominated debt, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Any weakening in the currency will make it harder for them to service debts and recover from the pandemic.

"Turkey may soon be headed towards another currency crisis," said Kalen of Société Générale, pointing to an expected exodus in foreign and local investor capital, and the fact that the central bank has just $11 billion in foreign currency reserves available to defend the currency.

That could prompt the government to intervene in financial markets, Kalen added. If the government is not able to stop the currency's slide, it may resort to controls that limit the flow of foreign capital.

For now, Turkey is likely to deploy unconventional measures. Kavcioglu will likely undo the most recent rate hike at the central bank's next meeting in April and "deploy substantial reserves" between now and then to try and stabilize the lira, Kalen said. But he is likely to "lose the currency battle with markets and ultimately have to engage in emergency hikes down the road" to halt the currency's decline.

There are some worries that negative sentiment in Turkey could lead to a sell-off in emerging markets more broadly, which is what happened during the country's currency crisis in 2018. But for now at least, that risk appears to be contained.

"Even in the world of [emerging markets], President Erdogan is unique," Société Générale strategist Kit Juckes told clients on Monday. "That helps limit contagion, though rising bond yields globally don't help," he added.

-- John Defterios and Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 505224

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1048271633
Ramsey44265833
Dakota38044404
Anoka34542404
Washington22777271
Stearns19305208
St. Louis15378289
Scott14109110
Wright13074120
Olmsted1216993
Sherburne920577
Carver844041
Clay712989
Rice696796
Blue Earth632938
Kandiyohi595379
Crow Wing537185
Chisago512548
Otter Tail501971
Benton475395
Mower427731
Winona426649
Goodhue405169
Douglas404870
Nobles389647
McLeod354754
Morrison349254
Polk348865
Beltrami346354
Itasca330451
Steele322911
Lyon321946
Becker321847
Isanti319957
Carlton305750
Freeborn299625
Pine291220
Nicollet274342
Brown264039
Todd255030
Le Sueur247122
Mille Lacs241047
Cass226926
Waseca215719
Meeker212835
Martin198729
Wabasha19223
Roseau184617
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville157943
Redwood150834
Pennington145918
Fillmore14499
Cottonwood142220
Chippewa141435
Wadena134520
Faribault133418
Sibley122710
Watonwan12038
Aitkin120035
Rock118417
Kanabec115421
Pipestone103224
Yellow Medicine101017
Jackson96810
Murray9638
Swift91218
Pope8766
Marshall81616
Stevens7669
Lake75518
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70517
Koochiching63411
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Grant5018
Unassigned49468
Norman4929
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3335
Lake of the Woods2441
Cook1340

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 343897

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53448577
Linn19718321
Scott17516224
Black Hawk15145299
Woodbury14259216
Johnson1333676
Dubuque12563200
Dallas1046593
Pottawattamie10100149
Story984846
Warren527980
Clinton509987
Cerro Gordo506185
Webster500988
Sioux489469
Marshall470774
Muscatine435794
Des Moines432963
Wapello4180114
Buena Vista416638
Jasper394169
Plymouth377879
Lee355354
Marion347374
Jones288055
Henry281637
Bremer274157
Carroll271449
Crawford257836
Boone248630
Benton245154
Washington242248
Mahaska218147
Dickinson216241
Jackson212640
Tama204668
Kossuth203558
Clay193225
Delaware189939
Winneshiek187131
Page182919
Buchanan182030
Fayette180737
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175144
Hardin173939
Harrison170070
Clayton161655
Butler160632
Mills152720
Cherokee151337
Floyd150841
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148341
Madison148219
Allamakee147448
Iowa142823
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131611
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121618
Union120931
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120634
Emmet118340
Humboldt115825
Guthrie111328
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103922
Howard101622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93029
Monroe91228
Ida86332
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78130
Davis77724
Greene74710
Lucas74321
Osceola69115
Worth6758
Taylor64212
Decatur5779
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne50421
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain moving in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/22

Image

COVID-19 nurse shares her story

Image

Austin students return to in-person learning

Image

Free Chester Woods Park admissions

Image

Wedding venues prepare for 2021 season

Image

Three-peat, Lourdes girls hockey on top of Section 1A once again

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Weather

Image

Pasquale's gives away meals

Image

Spring Rochester Farmers Market

Image

Polar Plunge 2021

Community Events