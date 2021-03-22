Clear

AstraZeneca vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, company says

Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen reacts to the results of a US-based clinical trial that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine showed 79% efficacy against symptomatic disease.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine showed 79% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization in a new, US-based clinical trial, the company said Monday.

The findings from the new Phase 3 trial, which included more than 32,000 participants, may boost confidence in the vaccine, which was originally developed by the University of Oxford.

The trial showed that the vaccine was well-tolerated and identified no safety concerns, the company said. An independent committee "found no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine," according to AstraZeneca.

The new data came from a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the US, Chile and Peru. AstraZeneca says it plans to submit the findings to a scientific journal for peer review.

Ruud Dobber, president of AstraZeneca's biopharmaceuticals business unit, said on CNBC Monday that the company plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in the first half of April. If authorized, it would be the fourth Covid-19 vaccine available in the United States.

For its part, Oxford said the findings add "to previous trial data from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, as well as real-world impact data from the United Kingdom" according to a press release from the university.

As part of the trial, more than 32,000 adult volunteers recruited across all ages received either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo vaccine at a four-week interval.

About 79% of trial participants were White, 22% were Hispanic, 8% were Black, 4% were Native American and 4% were Asian.

About 20% of participants were 65 years and over and approximately 60% had conditions linked with higher risk of severe Covid-19, such as diabetes, severe obesity or heart disease.

In patients 65 years and older, vaccine efficacy was 80%, AstraZeneca said -- echoing the overall trial results -- which is notable as some countries initially did not authorize the vaccine for use in this older age group, citing a lack of data from earlier trials.

"It is clear this vaccine has very good efficacy (remember that 60% was, prior to any trials being started, regarded as a good target), and that this efficacy does not show a notable decline at older ages," Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said in a statement to the Science Media Centre in the UK.

Evans called previous assertions that the vaccine may be ineffective in older ages"totally unjustified."

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine became the subject of controversy earlier in the month when a number of European countries including Norway, France and Denmark decided to temporarily suspend its rollout due to reports of blood clotting in patients post inoculation.

An emergency investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came to the conclusion last Thursday that the vaccine is "safe and effective" in preventing coronavirus and "not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots."

Lead Investigator for the vaccine and professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity at Oxford University Andrew Pollard said the AstraZeneca data was "consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials," adding that he expected a "strong impact against COVID-19 across all ages and for people of all different backgrounds from widespread use of the vaccine."

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School for Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota the results were good news for the United States and the world.

"I'm pretty confident now AstraZeneca will apply for, request emergency use authorization, so we'll have that vaccine released to the American public," Hotez said. Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have previously been authorized in the United States.

Despite recent pauses in the vaccine's rollout, "this is one of our workhorse vaccines that we're expecting for Africa and Latin America," Hotez said. "So this is good news also because it's reaffirming for the vaccines used for global health as well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 505224

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1048271633
Ramsey44265833
Dakota38044404
Anoka34542404
Washington22777271
Stearns19305208
St. Louis15378289
Scott14109110
Wright13074120
Olmsted1216993
Sherburne920577
Carver844041
Clay712989
Rice696796
Blue Earth632938
Kandiyohi595379
Crow Wing537185
Chisago512548
Otter Tail501971
Benton475395
Mower427731
Winona426649
Goodhue405169
Douglas404870
Nobles389647
McLeod354754
Morrison349254
Polk348865
Beltrami346354
Itasca330451
Steele322911
Lyon321946
Becker321847
Isanti319957
Carlton305750
Freeborn299625
Pine291220
Nicollet274342
Brown264039
Todd255030
Le Sueur247122
Mille Lacs241047
Cass226926
Waseca215719
Meeker212835
Martin198729
Wabasha19223
Roseau184617
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville157943
Redwood150834
Pennington145918
Fillmore14499
Cottonwood142220
Chippewa141435
Wadena134520
Faribault133418
Sibley122710
Watonwan12038
Aitkin120035
Rock118417
Kanabec115421
Pipestone103224
Yellow Medicine101017
Jackson96810
Murray9638
Swift91218
Pope8766
Marshall81616
Stevens7669
Lake75518
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70517
Koochiching63411
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Grant5018
Unassigned49468
Norman4929
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3335
Lake of the Woods2441
Cook1340

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 343897

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53448577
Linn19718321
Scott17516224
Black Hawk15145299
Woodbury14259216
Johnson1333676
Dubuque12563200
Dallas1046593
Pottawattamie10100149
Story984846
Warren527980
Clinton509987
Cerro Gordo506185
Webster500988
Sioux489469
Marshall470774
Muscatine435794
Des Moines432963
Wapello4180114
Buena Vista416638
Jasper394169
Plymouth377879
Lee355354
Marion347374
Jones288055
Henry281637
Bremer274157
Carroll271449
Crawford257836
Boone248630
Benton245154
Washington242248
Mahaska218147
Dickinson216241
Jackson212640
Tama204668
Kossuth203558
Clay193225
Delaware189939
Winneshiek187131
Page182919
Buchanan182030
Fayette180737
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175144
Hardin173939
Harrison170070
Clayton161655
Butler160632
Mills152720
Cherokee151337
Floyd150841
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148341
Madison148219
Allamakee147448
Iowa142823
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131611
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121618
Union120931
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120634
Emmet118340
Humboldt115825
Guthrie111328
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103922
Howard101622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93029
Monroe91228
Ida86332
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78130
Davis77724
Greene74710
Lucas74321
Osceola69115
Worth6758
Taylor64212
Decatur5779
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne50421
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain moving in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/22

Image

COVID-19 nurse shares her story

Image

Austin students return to in-person learning

Image

Free Chester Woods Park admissions

Image

Wedding venues prepare for 2021 season

Image

Three-peat, Lourdes girls hockey on top of Section 1A once again

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Weather

Image

Pasquale's gives away meals

Image

Spring Rochester Farmers Market

Image

Polar Plunge 2021

Community Events