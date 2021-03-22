Clear

The Capitol Hill riot's long shadow is visible in day-by-day news coverage

While Tucker Carlson cynically asks questions about safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines, Fox Corp boss Rupert Murdoch has already been vaccinated, Brian Stelter points out. And while Fox personalities decry pandemic restrictions, Fox Corp just extended its work-from-home timeline.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Despite the best attempts of some 1/6 denialists and apologists, the aftermath of the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol is still with us every day. Sometimes it deserves to be a lead headline while more often it's a little lower down on the homepage, but the stories continue to stretch outward like tentacles.

"The world looks to us for the rule of law and order and democracy. And that was shattered, I think, on that day," Michael Sherwin, the former acting DC US attorney, said on Sunday's "60 Minutes" broadcast on CBS.

"And we have to build ourselves up again," Sherwin said. "The only way to build ourselves up again is the equal application of the law, to show the rule of law is gonna treat these people fairly under the law."

There was lots of news in Scott Pelley's exclusive interview with Sherwin, who is leaving his DOJ post leading the DC prosecutors' office and its sprawling investigation into the riot. His successor is acting US Attorney for DC Channing Phillips. CNN's Katelyn Polantz has the top takeaways from the interview here, including Sherwin's confirmation that investigators are looking at President Trump's role.

>> Still, Sherwin said, there is more to piece together about the January 6 puzzle. When Pelley asked if there was a "premeditated plan" to breach the Capitol, Sherwin said "that's what we're trying to determine right now."

New reporting nearly every day

-- The NYT released a harrowing video on Sunday with a you-are-there quality. The video combines DC police radio traffic with footage from the scene "to show in real time how officers tried and failed to stop the attack..."

-- The lead story on USAToday.com Sunday evening, by Bart Jansen: "Charges against police officers, public safety workers and military veterans in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol have reignited concerns among lawmakers and law enforcement officials about violent extremists infiltrating government agencies..."

-- Just the other day a Florida man who was "known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket" was arrested for his role in the riot "following a HuffPost investigation revealing his identity..."

"Spring thaw" in DC

Outer perimeter fencing at the Capitol was removed over the weekend. CNN congressional reporter Daniella Diaz said, "it's surreal to see some normalcy return at the Capitol after experiencing the fencing and restrictions for the last few months." WH producer DJ Judd likened it to a "spring thaw..."

→ At the same time, Lisa Mascaro's story for the AP conveys how the riot fallout and Covid restrictions have resulted in a "toxic mood on Capitol Hill..."

The "Schneider standard"

The aforementioned AP story hit on the lack of trust between Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Last weekend, Rep. Brad Schneider told NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell that he had a basic requirement before working with any Republicans: "I need an affirmative statement that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States and the 2020 election was an honest and fair election."

Schneider said it's about showing a "commitment to the truth." But some of his GOP counterparts are noncommittal -- as CNN's Pamela Brown demonstrated during an interview with Rep. Michael Burgess. After that interview, Schneider's comms director Matt Fried asserted that "the Schneider Standard should be used any time a Republican who questions the election is given TV time." For the congressman, Fried told me via email, "it's about having a credible partner. But for the media, it's both about accountability and credibility to their own viewers."

The GOP's divide, the media's dilemma

Revisionism about both the election and the riot are part of the post-Trump war on truth. Over the weekend the NYT's Trip Gabriel and Reid J. Epstein pointed out that Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, is now the GOP's "foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinfo" since Trump is largely offline. Johnson keeps making false claims to downplay the attack and reporters keep pointing out that he's full of it.

Sunday on "Meet the Press," Sen. Roy Blunt rejected Johnson's efforts, saying "We don't need to try and explain away or come up with alternative versions. We all saw what happened." I respect what Blunt said, but I think the reality is more complicated. Everyone saw what happened, but some people have buried it deep down the memory hole and made excuses for the crimes, and that's both a GOP divide and a media dilemma...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 504273

Reported Deaths: 6845
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1046321633
Ramsey44214833
Dakota37971404
Anoka34479404
Washington22733270
Stearns19269208
St. Louis15358289
Scott14080110
Wright13044120
Olmsted1215293
Sherburne917077
Carver842241
Clay712089
Rice695796
Blue Earth631838
Kandiyohi594278
Crow Wing535685
Chisago512048
Otter Tail500571
Benton474795
Winona426449
Mower426331
Douglas404070
Goodhue403769
Nobles389647
McLeod353954
Polk348665
Morrison348253
Beltrami346154
Itasca328551
Lyon321946
Becker321847
Steele321511
Isanti318357
Carlton305150
Freeborn298725
Pine290320
Nicollet273642
Brown263339
Todd254830
Le Sueur246822
Mille Lacs240347
Cass226726
Waseca215019
Meeker212235
Martin197929
Wabasha19193
Roseau184417
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15824
Renville157441
Redwood150534
Pennington145818
Fillmore14479
Cottonwood141920
Chippewa141235
Wadena134520
Faribault133018
Sibley122010
Watonwan12028
Aitkin120035
Rock118417
Kanabec115021
Pipestone103124
Yellow Medicine100717
Jackson96610
Murray9638
Swift90818
Pope8736
Marshall81416
Stevens7629
Lake75418
Clearwater73114
Wilkin70811
Lac qui Parle70517
Koochiching63311
Big Stone5334
Lincoln5202
Grant5008
Norman4919
Unassigned48468
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3335
Lake of the Woods2431
Cook1340

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 343755

Reported Deaths: 5616
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53423577
Linn19711321
Scott17497224
Black Hawk15144298
Woodbury14247216
Johnson1332076
Dubuque12558200
Dallas1046393
Pottawattamie10096149
Story984446
Warren527880
Clinton509887
Cerro Gordo506185
Webster500888
Sioux489469
Marshall470674
Muscatine435094
Des Moines432963
Wapello4180114
Buena Vista416638
Jasper393769
Plymouth377679
Lee355254
Marion347374
Jones287855
Henry281737
Bremer274057
Carroll271249
Crawford257936
Boone248630
Benton245154
Washington241848
Mahaska217947
Dickinson216141
Jackson212640
Tama204668
Kossuth203558
Clay193025
Delaware189539
Winneshiek187031
Page182919
Buchanan181830
Fayette180737
Cedar176123
Wright175932
Hamilton175144
Hardin173739
Harrison169970
Clayton161755
Butler160532
Mills152820
Cherokee151337
Floyd150841
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148341
Madison148219
Allamakee147448
Iowa142823
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131611
Jefferson129335
Appanoose124647
Louisa123948
Mitchell123040
Sac121618
Chickasaw120815
Union120831
Shelby120634
Emmet118240
Humboldt115725
Guthrie111228
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103922
Howard101622
Unassigned10040
Montgomery97336
Clarke96621
Keokuk93029
Monroe91228
Ida86432
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78130
Davis77724
Greene74710
Lucas74321
Osceola69115
Worth6748
Taylor64212
Decatur5779
Fremont57010
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne50421
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain moving in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free Chester Woods Park admissions

Image

Wedding venues prepare for 2021 season

Image

Three-peat, Lourdes girls hockey on top of Section 1A once again

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Weather

Image

Pasquale's gives away meals

Image

Spring Rochester Farmers Market

Image

Polar Plunge 2021

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesotans stressing student loan debt as lawmakers consider increased oversight

Image

Sports Overtime March 19 Part Two

Community Events