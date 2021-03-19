Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Black Americans have -- and can -- show up for Asian Americans

Article Image

Police investigating the deadly shooting at three spas in Atlanta that left eight people dead say they have not confirmed a motive from the suspect, but the city's mayor says she believes the shootings were a hate crime. CNN's Natasha Chen is live in Canton, Georgia with the latest on the investigation.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Van Jones

On Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to confront the racial hatred that is forcing millions of people of Asian descent to live in daily fear. The trip comes on the heels of Tuesday's carnage -- in which a White man in Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian women. Though the motive has not yet been established, this shooting spree follows a pattern of increasing violence against Asian Americans, particularly women and elders.

Harris herself is of South Asian descent and has long been a champion of racial justice. Meanwhile, Biden has continually reinforced his commitment to racial justice through his speeches, interviews and statements. And earlier this month, both the White House and Department of Justice hosted listening sessions with leaders in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

As the new Democratic administration acts, it fortunately will have the strong support of the Democratic Party's base -- especially a growing number of African American leaders who are forcefully stepping up in solidarity with the AAPI community.

Black talk show hosts, civil rights icons, faith leaders, recording artists, athletes, directors, writers, entertainers, producers, fashion designers, academics and even a Black former President are taking a stand against anti-Asian hate.

This massive display of solidarity is no surprise to those who know the long history of America's struggle for racial equality. Today's actions build on a centuries-long tradition of Black and Asian American solidarity when it has mattered the most.

  • Frederick Douglass advocated for Chinese and Japanese immigration (1869): Legendary civil rights icon Frederick Douglass gave a speech about immigration in 1869 at a moment when restricting Chinese and Japanese migration to the United States was central to the political debate. Douglass took a strong stand for a "composite nation" with free migration as a fundamental human right. He declared, "It is this great right that I assert for the Chinese and Japanese, and for all other varieties of men equally with yourselves, now and forever. I know of no rights of race superior to the rights of humanity, and when there is a supposed conflict between human and national rights, it is safe to go to the side of humanity."

  • During the Philippine-American War, Black leaders and soldiers opposed US colonization (1899-1902): When Filipinos decided to fight for their country's independence instead of accepting US colonial rule, the US launched a war against them. That war created a crisis of conscience for some African American soldiers. Many rejected the idea of subjugating another group of non-White people on behalf of the same country that oppressed and exploited them. In addition, prominent African American figures like Henry M. Turner and Ida B. Wells empathized with the Filipino freedom fighters and spoke out on their behalf.

  • African Americans protested against the Vietnam War (1965-1975): African American opposition to the Vietnam War was widespread. Leaders like Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. spoke out. Protesters carried signs reading "Black men should fight white racism, not Vietnamese freedom fighters." That response was driven by racial injustices showing up at every turn -- from Black people getting drafted at vastly disproportionate rates, to White soldiers mistreating Black soldiers on the battleground, to the White supremacist assumptions at the heart of the war itself.

  • The Emergency Detention Act was repealed due to joint Black and Japanese American activism (1967-1971): In the late 1960s -- 20 years after Japanese Americans were released from the World War II internment camps -- rumors began circulating about a government-led roundup of African American radicals. Their fear was driven by the Emergency Detention Act of 1950, a law that gave the federal government power to incarcerate anyone suspected of engaging in espionage or sabotage if the President declared an "internal security emergency." When African American activists were unsuccessful in having the law repealed, the Japanese American Citizen League (JACL) leaned in and helped coordinate a campaign that focused on their experiences in the internment camps. The combined effort succeeded in getting former President Richard Nixon to repeal the law.

  • The unlikely bond between Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama changed both their perspectives (1963-1965): Near the end of his life, an embattled Malcolm X was isolated from his original base of support in the Nation of Islam. As he struggled to forge a new path for himself, Yuri Kochiyama, a Japanese American human rights activist, stood by his side. The two became friends and helped each other develop global perspectives on human rights. When assassins gunned Malcolm X down, it was Kochiyama who famously cradled his head as he lay dying on the floor of the Audubon Ballroom.

  • Grace Lee Boggs dedicated seven decades of her 100 year-long life to revolutionary justice and civil rights (1915-2015): Grace Lee Boggs was a Chinese American activist who focused much of her work on labor and tenants' rights. She was married to the deeply-respected Black leader, James Boggs; the two made a powerful, iconic pair. Long after his death, she worked on the front lines of the struggles for justice in Detroit, Michigan -- mentoring generations of young leaders, especially African American ones.

  • After Vincent Chin's murder, Jesse Jackson joined forces with Asian American activists to demand justice (1982): Vincent Chin was a Chinese American man who was beaten to death in Detroit by two White autoworkers who mistook him for Japanese and blamed Japan for the decline of the US automotive market. The year after the racist murder, Black civil rights champions like Rev. Jesse Jackson and leaders of the NAACP played a critical role in bringing attention to his case. The multicultural coalition that came together in that fight helped form the basis of the "Rainbow Coalition," which was central to Jackson's 1984 presidential campaign.

  • Asian Americans support Black Lives Matter (2020): Many AAPI organizations (including prominent ones like the Asian Pacific Environmental Network and CAAAV: Organizing Asian Communities) have long histories of working in multi-racial solidarity with African Americans. During the summer of 2020, many Asian Americans made deep commitments to standing up for Black lives. While some Asian Americans made it a point to support Black Lives Matter in protest, some of the most impactful work has been behind the scenes -- within their own families and communities. For example, Letters for Black Lives provides multilingual resources to help Asian Americans talk about BLM with their families. And more than a dozen AAPI organizations came together recently to produce a toolkit that includes ways to support the Movement for Black Lives. Now, the Black community is coming together to support their Asian American neighbors.

It goes without saying that there also have often been tensions between Black and Asian communities; there are examples of intolerance in both directions. But those low moments do not erase the fact that -- at our best -- both communities have come together repeatedly to advance the cause of justice. And today's crisis is no exception.

Of course, all Americans (not just African Americans) should support AAPI organizations, learn about the issues and get active. Major Asian American organizations and leaders are justly calling for more funding for their work, physical protection, inclusion, justice and care. Their demands should be met.

Collectively, our choices today will define what our great great grandkids will learn in history class. By continuing our noblest traditions of coming together against hatred, all Americans can leave a legacy that all of our progeny will be proud of.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 501458

Reported Deaths: 6830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1040171629
Ramsey44064831
Dakota37734402
Anoka34292403
Washington22618270
Stearns19170208
St. Louis15276289
Scott14009109
Wright12949120
Olmsted1209393
Sherburne908677
Carver830741
Clay709889
Rice692196
Blue Earth628737
Kandiyohi591878
Crow Wing532685
Chisago511148
Otter Tail497071
Benton471195
Winona425449
Mower424231
Douglas402170
Goodhue400469
Nobles389247
McLeod350854
Polk347865
Beltrami344554
Morrison344453
Itasca325651
Becker321147
Lyon319946
Steele318511
Isanti316757
Carlton303750
Freeborn297725
Pine289020
Nicollet272242
Brown259639
Todd253930
Le Sueur245522
Mille Lacs237947
Cass226526
Waseca214319
Meeker211234
Martin195829
Wabasha19133
Roseau183517
Hubbard161941
Houston159614
Dodge15784
Renville156141
Redwood149834
Pennington144818
Fillmore14379
Cottonwood141420
Chippewa140135
Wadena134220
Faribault131718
Sibley121210
Aitkin120133
Watonwan11958
Rock117816
Kanabec113121
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine100017
Murray9638
Jackson95910
Swift90418
Pope8616
Marshall81016
Stevens7599
Lake75118
Clearwater73014
Lac qui Parle70217
Wilkin69911
Koochiching62911
Big Stone5324
Lincoln5152
Grant4968
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3705
Traverse3285
Lake of the Woods2411
Cook1330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 342977

Reported Deaths: 5614
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53261577
Linn19684321
Scott17443223
Black Hawk15123298
Woodbury14205216
Johnson1329776
Dubuque12544200
Dallas1043193
Pottawattamie10057149
Story981946
Warren526680
Clinton509087
Cerro Gordo505785
Webster500788
Sioux487269
Marshall470274
Muscatine433794
Des Moines432463
Buena Vista416038
Wapello4149114
Jasper392969
Plymouth376679
Lee355154
Marion347174
Jones287655
Henry281537
Bremer273957
Carroll271249
Crawford257636
Boone248230
Benton245154
Washington241548
Mahaska217847
Dickinson214041
Jackson211740
Tama204368
Kossuth202557
Clay192025
Delaware189139
Winneshiek186431
Page182619
Buchanan180830
Fayette180437
Cedar175923
Wright175732
Hamilton175144
Hardin173539
Harrison169270
Clayton161555
Butler160332
Mills151420
Cherokee151037
Floyd150541
Poweshiek150431
Lyon148141
Madison148019
Allamakee147348
Iowa142623
Hancock139333
Grundy132931
Winnebago132831
Cass131852
Calhoun131511
Jefferson129235
Appanoose124347
Louisa123648
Mitchell122840
Sac121318
Union120831
Chickasaw120715
Shelby120034
Emmet117940
Humboldt115625
Guthrie111228
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103622
Howard101322
Unassigned10050
Montgomery97336
Clarke96621
Keokuk92929
Monroe91228
Ida85932
Adair83331
Pocahontas82119
Monona78030
Davis77424
Greene74510
Lucas74121
Osceola69015
Worth6728
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont56610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne49821
Audubon4779
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Mild for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/19/21)

Image

Judge Makes Key Rulings In Chauvin Trial

Image

Man Injured After Morning Explosion

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 3/19

Image

How close is the country to achieving 'herd immunity'?

Image

Hundreds of people taking Polar Plunge in Rochester this weekend

Image

Local experts give tips on sharing the road with cyclists

Image

Stewartville on the verge of making school history

Image

RCTC's Simmons named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week

Community Events