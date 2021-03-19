Clear

5 things to know for March 19: Covid-19, China, spa shootings, Cuomo, abortion

Republican senator from Kentucky Rand Paul challenged Dr. Fauci on why Americans should wear masks after being vaccinated during a Senate hearing. Dr. Fauci responded that wearing masks after vaccination would be a good practice considering the unknown potential of Covid-19 variants spreading in communities.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

After the difficult year we've all seen, this year's list of the world's happiest countries feels even more relevant. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Europe missed its chance to stop a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic before it got out of control. Now, with new lockdowns being imposed across the continent, it's paying a high price. Some experts blame Europe's current problems on politicians being too quick to ease restrictions. American public health officials worry the US could be next. States are pushing ahead with rolling back restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. And while Covid-19 vaccine access is rapidly expanding, two obstacles stand in the way of herd immunity and a return to normal life: highly contagious Covid-19 variants and vaccine hesitancy. In other news, the CDC is expected to update its physical distancing guidelines for schools from 6 feet to 3 feet today, saying it would make no significant difference in Covid-19 transmission rates.

2. China

When it was announced that US and Chinese officials would be meeting in Alaska this week, it seemed like this could mark the start of a new relationship between the two countries. "So much for a reset," writes CNN's James Griffiths. The first meeting got off to a particularly heated start. After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would bring up "deep concerns" about some of China's actions around the world, Chinese officials pushed back. They warned the US against meddling in their "internal affairs" and said it should "stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world." For now, it appears that not much has changed since the major deterioration in relations we saw in the final year of President Trump's term. A final set of talks is expected to begin today.

3. Spa shootings

We're starting to learn more about the victims who were killed when a gunman opened fire in three metro Atlanta spas earlier this week. Investigators are trying to piece together the movements and the motive of the suspect. Meanwhile, there's a fierce debate underway over whether he should face hate crime charges for the attacks that left eight people, six of them Asian women, dead. President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Georgia today in a trip that had previously been planned to promote their Covid-19 relief package. They now plan to meet with Asian American leaders.

4. Gov. Cuomo

The third former staffer to publicly accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct answered questions from investigators yesterday about her time in the governor's office between 2013 and 2015. "It was a toxic, verbally abusive, retaliatory workplace, especially for young women like myself," Ana Liss said. It's the latest development regarding the investigation into multiple sexual harassment allegations facing the governor. Two other former staffers met with investigators earlier this week. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations.

5. Abortion

The US Supreme Court justices are expected to meet privately today to consider whether to take up Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Conservative justices on the bench have shown that they want to topple abortion rights, but they can't seem to agree on how far they will go, writes CNN's Joan Biskupic. Their aims, based on recent writings, range from reversing Roe v. Wade, to forbidding clinics from challenging restrictions on behalf of women, to relaxing the standard that states must meet to limit women's access to the procedure. Though the justices could decide to take up the case, they may also wait to take up one of several other abortion laws heading their way.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Peloton is warning owners to keep kids away from their treadmills

The warning comes after an accident in which a child died.

The country's first 3D-printed, zero net energy neighborhood is coming

The future is here -- and it's much more sustainable.

The winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards are announced

Check out the best images in travel, architecture and street photography.

An entire, uninhabited Scottish island is up for auction

The bidding starts at $111,700.

The world's 'most dangerous' cheese is considered a delicacy on this Italian island

Warning: It's not for the faint-hearted, and you may not want to know more before you've had breakfast.

TODAY'S NUMBER

15

That's the maximum number of consecutive days an incarcerated person in New York could be held in solitary confinement under a new bill that just passed the state Senate.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities."

Ali Kershner, the Stanford sports performance coach who recently called out the NCAA for a lack of amenities at the women's basketball tournament compared to the men's event.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

This artist takes tiny houses to the next level

There's something so satisfying about miniatures. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 501458

Reported Deaths: 6830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1040171629
Ramsey44064831
Dakota37734402
Anoka34292403
Washington22618270
Stearns19170208
St. Louis15276289
Scott14009109
Wright12949120
Olmsted1209393
Sherburne908677
Carver830741
Clay709889
Rice692196
Blue Earth628737
Kandiyohi591878
Crow Wing532685
Chisago511148
Otter Tail497071
Benton471195
Winona425449
Mower424231
Douglas402170
Goodhue400469
Nobles389247
McLeod350854
Polk347865
Beltrami344554
Morrison344453
Itasca325651
Becker321147
Lyon319946
Steele318511
Isanti316757
Carlton303750
Freeborn297725
Pine289020
Nicollet272242
Brown259639
Todd253930
Le Sueur245522
Mille Lacs237947
Cass226526
Waseca214319
Meeker211234
Martin195829
Wabasha19133
Roseau183517
Hubbard161941
Houston159614
Dodge15784
Renville156141
Redwood149834
Pennington144818
Fillmore14379
Cottonwood141420
Chippewa140135
Wadena134220
Faribault131718
Sibley121210
Aitkin120133
Watonwan11958
Rock117816
Kanabec113121
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine100017
Murray9638
Jackson95910
Swift90418
Pope8616
Marshall81016
Stevens7599
Lake75118
Clearwater73014
Lac qui Parle70217
Wilkin69911
Koochiching62911
Big Stone5324
Lincoln5152
Grant4968
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3705
Traverse3285
Lake of the Woods2411
Cook1330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 342977

Reported Deaths: 5614
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53261577
Linn19684321
Scott17443223
Black Hawk15123298
Woodbury14205216
Johnson1329776
Dubuque12544200
Dallas1043193
Pottawattamie10057149
Story981946
Warren526680
Clinton509087
Cerro Gordo505785
Webster500788
Sioux487269
Marshall470274
Muscatine433794
Des Moines432463
Buena Vista416038
Wapello4149114
Jasper392969
Plymouth376679
Lee355154
Marion347174
Jones287655
Henry281537
Bremer273957
Carroll271249
Crawford257636
Boone248230
Benton245154
Washington241548
Mahaska217847
Dickinson214041
Jackson211740
Tama204368
Kossuth202557
Clay192025
Delaware189139
Winneshiek186431
Page182619
Buchanan180830
Fayette180437
Cedar175923
Wright175732
Hamilton175144
Hardin173539
Harrison169270
Clayton161555
Butler160332
Mills151420
Cherokee151037
Floyd150541
Poweshiek150431
Lyon148141
Madison148019
Allamakee147348
Iowa142623
Hancock139333
Grundy132931
Winnebago132831
Cass131852
Calhoun131511
Jefferson129235
Appanoose124347
Louisa123648
Mitchell122840
Sac121318
Union120831
Chickasaw120715
Shelby120034
Emmet117940
Humboldt115625
Guthrie111228
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103622
Howard101322
Unassigned10050
Montgomery97336
Clarke96621
Keokuk92929
Monroe91228
Ida85932
Adair83331
Pocahontas82119
Monona78030
Davis77424
Greene74510
Lucas74121
Osceola69015
Worth6728
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont56610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne49821
Audubon4779
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
More sunshine to finish the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local experts give tips on sharing the road with cyclists

Image

Stewartville on the verge of making school history

Image

RCTC's Simmons named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week

Image

Mayor Norton represents Rochester in international sustainability conversation

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (3/18/21)

Image

Discussing sustainability with leaders near and far

Image

George and Katie talk vaccine

Image

Sharing the road with bicyclists

Image

What's next for Mayo and the Med City?

Image

Health Officials Urge Caution, Expect Covid-19 Surge

Community Events