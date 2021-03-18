Clear

Super Nintendo World opens in Osaka, Japan

After delays due to Covid-19 outbreaks, Super Nintendo World is finally open -- but with restrictions. CNN's Selina Wang takes a tour of the highly-anticipated park based on Nintendo's Games.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 4:10 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2021 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Selina Wang, CNN

Children and adults alike waited in line for their turn to experience the world's first Super Nintendo World and its life-sized Mushroom Kingdom, which opened Thursday at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

Many wore the iconic red Mario hat, while others were decked head-to-toe in Nintendo memorabilia.

Minutes after the attendees were let in, lines formed to get pictures with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad.

Sisters Mika and Yuko Kobayashi -- one wearing a Yoshi headband while carrying a Mario doll -- said they became emotional when they first walked into the new park. They've been playing Nintendo Games since they were kids, they said. One added that "it's not an exaggeration to say that Mario raised me."

Sporting a Princess Peach headband, Sakura Konohana said the park "is beyond my expectations. I feel like I'm in the Mario world."

While attendees are allowed to interact with the characters -- who speak in their video game-sounding voices -- they can't touch them due to coronavirus protocols. So, for now, there's no high-fiving or hugging. In comparison, Disney parks currently are not allowing character photos amid the pandemic.

Covid-19 restrictions at Universal Studios Japan include temperature checks at the entrance, mandatory mask-wearing, hand sanitizer everywhere, social distancing in line, and signs in front of roller coasters asking riders to refrain from screaming.

This last request isn't limited to Super Nintendo World. A group of Japanese theme parks asked visitors to "scream in their hearts" instead of out loud last summer in a story that went viral.

Capacity is limited to 10,000 people per day, or about half of pre-COVID visitors, according to park officials.

Noriko Yoshinaka took the first train from Kyoto Thursday morning in order to be at the park on opening day.

"I'm scared when I take off my mask to eat food," Yoshinaka said. "But the park seems to take safety protocols, cleaning the rides and wiping surfaces every time people touch them, so I feel safe."

Many fans said they are most excited about Koopa's Challenge: a real-life Mario Kart race through Bowser's Castle. Riders have to wear augmented-reality headsets to see the projections of other characters and the track as well as to collect coins and to throw items.

In addition to conventional rides, the entire Super Nintendo World is an immersive game in which guests can compete against other gamers in the park.

Just in like in the video game, visitors can jump up and punch "question blocks" and collect virtual coins. Guests can also purchase Power-up Bands, a wristband that can be linked to a smartphone app, where they can store these virtual coins and keys.

Super Nintendo World cost about half a billion dollars to construct and more than six years to develop. The gaming industry -- and Nintendo especially -- got a big boost during the pandemic, as people in lockdown increasing turned to Nintendo games for escapism.

For Nintendo, this is an important step beyond its core business of video games and consoles. The company is cashing in on its trove of intellectual property and iconic characters, with Nintendo items in gift shops across the theme park.

"They are in a decades-long strategy of going from being a video game company to an entertainment company" by expanding into mobile games, movies, theme parks and merchandise, said David Gibson, analyst at Tokyo-based Astris Advisory.

This opening comes as the global theme park industry is struggling. Theme parks are re-opening in a patchwork around the world. There are plans to open Super Nintendo Worlds in California, Singapore and Florida. In Orlando, the opening has reportedly been delayed until 2025.

Last year, Comcast executive Stephen Burke said Nintendo "is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of IP. It's up there with Harry Potter."

Super Nintendo World was originally set to open last summer ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Both have been pushed back by about a year and along with the Olympics, Super Nintendo World was expected to attract an influx of tourists and boost economic activity.

Japan's borders are still closed, so international travelers can't come to the park yet. Osaka's state of emergency was only lifted earlier this month, and Tokyo is still under the declaration.

At the opening ceremony, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said he hopes the whole world can visit the park when the pandemic is over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 498926

Reported Deaths: 6817
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1035021627
Ramsey43924829
Dakota37494401
Anoka34127403
Washington22530268
Stearns19109209
St. Louis15235289
Scott13838108
Wright12865119
Olmsted1205893
Sherburne902577
Carver822741
Clay706489
Rice689295
Blue Earth625237
Kandiyohi590178
Crow Wing529585
Chisago510247
Otter Tail494571
Benton467694
Winona424849
Mower422731
Douglas400270
Goodhue397169
Nobles389147
McLeod349854
Polk346865
Beltrami343854
Morrison340952
Itasca323251
Becker319247
Lyon317646
Isanti315056
Steele314411
Carlton303250
Freeborn295325
Pine287220
Nicollet271742
Brown257039
Todd252930
Le Sueur243522
Mille Lacs237047
Cass225626
Waseca213819
Meeker210534
Martin194429
Wabasha19053
Roseau182317
Hubbard161841
Houston158914
Dodge15744
Renville154941
Redwood149734
Pennington144518
Fillmore14359
Cottonwood139820
Chippewa139235
Wadena133620
Faribault129818
Sibley120910
Aitkin119833
Watonwan11918
Rock117416
Kanabec112221
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine99117
Murray9628
Jackson95410
Swift89418
Pope8476
Marshall80016
Stevens7579
Lake74918
Clearwater72914
Lac qui Parle70217
Wilkin69211
Koochiching62611
Big Stone5304
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4909
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4487
Kittson42122
Red Lake3705
Traverse3185
Lake of the Woods2331
Cook1280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 341982

Reported Deaths: 5599
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53040575
Linn19648320
Scott17383219
Black Hawk15093297
Woodbury14123215
Johnson1327376
Dubuque12522200
Dallas1039993
Pottawattamie10016149
Story979446
Warren525379
Clinton508187
Cerro Gordo505185
Webster499888
Sioux485769
Marshall469374
Muscatine432593
Des Moines431863
Buena Vista415638
Wapello4137114
Jasper392269
Plymouth375079
Lee355154
Marion346074
Jones286855
Henry280937
Bremer273557
Carroll270749
Crawford257136
Boone247730
Benton244554
Washington241648
Mahaska217747
Dickinson212041
Jackson211539
Tama203968
Kossuth201757
Clay190825
Delaware188640
Winneshiek185430
Page182019
Fayette180437
Buchanan180030
Wright175732
Cedar175523
Hamilton174744
Hardin172339
Harrison169170
Clayton161355
Butler159832
Mills151020
Cherokee150537
Poweshiek149931
Floyd149741
Lyon147841
Madison147518
Allamakee146848
Iowa142223
Hancock138933
Grundy132931
Winnebago132531
Cass131452
Calhoun131011
Jefferson129235
Appanoose124247
Louisa123348
Mitchell122540
Sac120918
Shelby120434
Chickasaw120315
Union120231
Emmet117240
Humboldt115125
Guthrie110828
Franklin110220
Palo Alto103022
Howard100722
Unassigned10020
Montgomery97136
Clarke96521
Keokuk92929
Monroe90628
Ida85532
Adair82831
Pocahontas82019
Monona77929
Davis77424
Greene74410
Lucas73521
Osceola68715
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont5639
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51422
Wayne49221
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
More sunshine to finish the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northfield defeats Century in section quarterfinal

Image

SAW: Brody Lamb from Dodge County

Image

Proposed Minnesota license plate aims to secure help for fallen first responders

Image

Freeborn County votes to end State of Emergency

Image

License plate legislation aims to help fallen MN first responders

Image

National Weather Service trains volunteer storm spotters ahead of spring

Image

Aiming to improve air quality in Rochester

Image

Spotting severe weather as a certified storm spotter

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Forecast (3/17/21)

Image

Bikes, Blues, and BBQ canceled

Community Events