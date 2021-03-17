Clear

5 things to know for March 17: Spa killings, Covid-19, 2020 election, Cuomo, Japan

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden said that his message to migrants is "don't come over" amid a surge of migrants and unaccompanied minors on the southern US border.

A PSA from the Irish on this St. Patrick's Day: It's Paddy, never Patty.

1. Spa shootings

Eight people were killed at three metro Atlanta spas in the span of about an hour yesterday. We still don't know a lot about the victims, but four have been described as being of Korean ethnicity, according to South Korea's foreign ministry. Earlier, Atlanta's police chief had said at least four were female and appeared to be Asian. A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a car chase, and police believe he was responsible for the three attacks. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shootings, among other questions. But already, the attacks have sparked fears among Asian Americans, who have seen incidents of violence and hate against them rise since the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials in some cities are increasing police presence in Asian communities as a precaution.

2. Coronavirus

The US is facing a tough race between Covid-19 vaccines and variants. Vaccinations are quickly ramping up, and they have a great shot of winning out. But contagious variants are spreading across the country and could threaten another surge. The CDC says two coronavirus strains first detected in California are officially "variants of concern." The variants may be about 20% more transmissible, and there are concerns that some treatments won't be as effective against them. But the CDC hasn't said vaccines would stop working against them. Also complicating the situation: Some states are easing restrictions before the virus' spread is fully contained.

3. 2020 election

A US intelligence report has determined that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2020 election to help Donald Trump and hurt Joe Biden. The report also describes a smaller, covert influence campaign by Iran. One of the biggest bombshells of the report confirms what we had assumed last year: Trump and his closest allies publicly embraced Russia's disinformation campaign against Biden, met with Kremlin-linked figures who were part of the effort and promoted their conspiracy theories. CNN's Stephen Collinson writes that the finding underscores a fundamental truth: "The gravest threat to US democracy comes from within."

4. Gov. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing more and more scrutiny by the day. Over the weekend, investigators met with the first woman to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment. Other women have made similar allegations against him, and investigations into those claims continue to ramp up. Cuomo is also dealing with a separate problem involving an alleged cover-up of the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state's long-term care facilities. He now faces increasing pressure to resign, even from prominent members of his own party. President Biden recently said Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him. Cuomo has denied "inappropriately touching" anyone and has said he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

5. Japan

A Japanese court has ruled that the country's failure to recognize same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. It's a landmark ruling that could usher in a new era of marriage equality in Japan. Homosexuality has been legal in Japan since 1880, and the country is relatively liberal compared with some other Asian nations. But Japan does not recognize same-sex unions nationwide. This ruling alone won't legalize same-sex marriage in the country -- that would need a Supreme Court ruling, which could take several years. Still, it's a significant step.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Elliot Page is the first trans man to appear on the cover of Time 

It's the Canadian actor's first major interview since publicly disclosing his gender identity last year.

Tiger Woods is recovering at home after his February car crash

The golf legend thanked hospital staff in a recent social media post.

Lightning may have sparked life on Earth

That finding could have implications in the search for life beyond this planet.

A man with autism asks future employers to 'take a chance on me' in a heartfelt, handwritten viral letter

He's since received thousands of comments, connections, potential mentors and even job offers.

Here are the foods with the most and least pesticides

Spoiler alert: Strawberries continue to top the "Dirty Dozen" list.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I can say quite clearly: Don't come."

President Biden, discouraging would-be migrants from leaving for the US as his administration scrambles to respond to a surge of unaccompanied children at the border

TODAY'S NUMBER

50 million

That's how many people this week are under threat of severe weather this week, from the southern Plains through the Southeast. A rare high risk threat has been issued for a possible tornado outbreak this afternoon and evening from the lower Mississippi Valley through Alabama.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Beneath the surface

Venture into the underground for a tour of the world's longest art gallery and other hidden wonders. (Click here to view.)

