Clear

New US intel report shows Russia, Trump and GOP acolytes have same goals

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released its declassified report on foreign threats to 2020 federal elections, which concludes that foreign adversaries -- including Russia -- did attempt to interfere in the 2020 election.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

A new US intelligence report that finds Russia interfered in the 2020 election to help Donald Trump and hurt Joe Biden also underscores a fundamental truth: The gravest threat to US democracy comes from within.

The report, released by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, finds that Moscow sought to inject misleading information about Biden into the campaign through officials and others close to Trump.

The real bombshell it contains is not the confidence of the spy agencies that Russia hoped to subvert American democracy. It is that US intelligence experts effectively confirmed that for the second election in a row, Trump acolytes repeatedly used, knowingly or otherwise, misinformation produced by the spies of one of America's most sworn foreign adversaries to try to win a US election.

And given the advantage of hindsight, the latest intelligence assessment is not just an isolated example of incriminating evidence against Russia and its efforts to create chaos and discord within the United States.

For all of the stale US debate about whether Trump and his aides "colluded" with Russia, there are now multiple reports, intelligence assessments and other known details to expose a damning reality: Moscow with its election meddling, Trump acolytes pushing false claims of voter fraud and his GOP supporters in the states now passing voter suppression laws share the same goal -- the denigration of the US democratic system.

The readiness of the former President's men to use Russian misinformation in 2020 -- while denying collusion in 2016 -- was but one prong of the assault on the integrity of US elections. After all, it came as Trump was challenging democratic customs that form the bedrock of American freedoms.

He spent months seeking to discredit the fairness of the vote -- the sacred core of US democracy -- to hedge against his eventual loss. He later denied his fair-and-square defeat, incited the deadly US Capitol insurrection -- which sought to disrupt Biden's transition to power -- and is using his sway over his party to force future Republican candidates to sign up to his big lie of widespread voter fraud.

Thus, the candidate who Moscow helped to win the 2016 election had four years later become the primary destructive force aimed at US democracy.

It ought to be concerning that the sentiments of many Republicans who falsely decry the fairness of the current US electoral system appear to coincide with those of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ultimately, the most alarming implication of the release of Tuesday's report is that it may not be necessary for Russia to interfere in the 2024 presidential election in the same way as in 2016 and 2020.

From Trump's lies about a stolen second term to claims by some Republican governors that making it harder to vote makes an election more democratic, some Americans are already doing far more themselves to damage the US system than Moscow can.

Trump's China claims discredited

The report finds that Iran also tried to interfere in the election but that no foreign power -- not even Russia -- sought to change vote totals or attack electoral infrastructure. US intelligence agencies also assessed that China considered trying to influence the result but did not do so, largely undercutting false claims to the contrary by Trump, which his administration knew to be untrue but still made in the days before Biden's victory.

While the attempts to sway the opinions of American voters are serious -- and will likely draw US sanctions, according to White House officials -- they ultimately did not succeed. Biden prevailed in the election and Moscow did not go as far as it had to damage the previous Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, four years earlier with its hacking scheme.

But the report comes with troubling new assessments of how Moscow was yet again able to use those around Trump -- often in plain sight -- in an effort to discredit an American election and to try to influence the result.

It finds, for instance, that Putin had "purview" over the activities of Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian legislator who the US says is an active Russian agent. Derkach collaborated with Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani to spread disinformation during Trump's first impeachment. That drama was caused by the ex-President's own effort to coax Kiev into probing Biden over false allegations perpetrated by people close to Moscow.

The DNI report didn't mention Giuliani by name.

But it said: "A key element of Moscow's strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives -- including misleading or unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden -- through US media organizations, US officials and prominent US individuals, some of whom were close to former President Trump and his administration."

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, said Tuesday that the report did not leave a lot to the imagination.

"It doesn't take a lot of sophisticated analysis to figure out who some of those individuals -- hopefully again unknowingly -- (are who were) manipulated by the Russians," Warner said on Capitol Hill.

In some ways, the information released parallels the finding of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, which showed that those around Trump used information conjured up by the Russians in 2016 -- including emails stolen from Democratic servers that damaged Clinton.

Mueller wrote that although he could not prove Trump aides "conspired or coordinated" with Russia, the campaign "expected that it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts."

There is another pattern here. Either gullible aides around Trump were oblivious to being manipulated by foreign operatives -- or they were not being willing to probe where the misinformation came from. And those alternatives put the best possible spin on their behavior.

Russian misinformation

The new report also found that Russia's primary effort in 2020 formed around a narrative that Biden and his family had corrupt ties to Ukraine. There has been no evidence of criminal activity by the current President nor by his son Hunter, who worked on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

But, incredibly, this Russia misinformation ended up being the centerpiece of Trump's campaign against Biden in the closing days of the election. The report does not say so, but this material was used by Trump personally in many campaign appearances -- an extraordinary marker of success for an intelligence operation hatched by a foreign power.

The report also makes clear that Derkach and another Russian influence agent, Konstantin Kilimnik, used willing conservative media networks in the United States to launder their deceptions and false information about Biden.

Putin, a former KGB agent who regarded the end of the Soviet Union as one of history's worst disasters, has long sought to damage the West by exploiting its own political and societal divides. The January 2017 US intelligence assessment into meddling in the prior election found, for example, that the Russians wanted to "undermine the US-led international liberal order." And Mueller said Putin was motivated by a desire to "provoke and amplify political discord in the United States."

The nature of such disinformation campaigns -- which unfold in the smoke and mirrors world where espionage, fake news and misinformation meet -- is that they continue to deliver for months and years afterward for a very modest investment.

For example, Trump's inevitable protests that he is yet again being targeted by a new "Russia hoax" will further poison the reputation of US intelligence agencies -- the sworn rivals of Russia's spy services -- among the ex-President's supporters.

Trump's propaganda may also serve to further foment distrust among his supporters with the US political system itself -- a feeling being exploited by GOP state lawmakers all over the United States to justify voter suppression laws supposedly designed to restore "integrity" to US elections.

From Georgia to Arizona and Texas to Iowa, Trump's allies are attempting to shorten early voting hours, limit Sunday polling -- used disproportionately by Black voters -- and roll back mail-in voting, which made it easier for more Americans to vote in 2020 in a record popular-vote turnout.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 498218

Reported Deaths: 6815
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1033291627
Ramsey43890829
Dakota37433400
Anoka34081402
Washington22501268
Stearns19094209
St. Louis15215289
Scott13813108
Wright12842119
Olmsted1204993
Sherburne901377
Carver820641
Clay704789
Rice688895
Blue Earth623837
Kandiyohi589878
Crow Wing529085
Chisago509847
Otter Tail493771
Benton466894
Winona424749
Mower422031
Douglas399570
Goodhue396669
Nobles388947
McLeod349654
Polk346765
Beltrami342554
Morrison340552
Itasca322151
Becker319047
Lyon317646
Isanti314756
Steele313811
Carlton303150
Freeborn294625
Pine286420
Nicollet270742
Brown255839
Todd252430
Le Sueur243022
Mille Lacs236647
Cass225326
Waseca213719
Meeker210334
Martin193729
Wabasha19023
Roseau182317
Hubbard161841
Houston158814
Dodge15734
Renville154841
Redwood149534
Pennington144018
Fillmore14359
Cottonwood139620
Chippewa139235
Wadena133620
Faribault129218
Sibley120710
Aitkin119833
Watonwan11908
Rock117416
Kanabec111921
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine98917
Murray9628
Jackson95210
Swift89518
Pope8466
Marshall79716
Stevens7579
Lake74818
Clearwater72714
Lac qui Parle70117
Wilkin68711
Koochiching62511
Big Stone5284
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4909
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4487
Kittson42022
Red Lake3695
Traverse3175
Lake of the Woods2291
Cook1270

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 341439

Reported Deaths: 5584
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52895574
Linn19625320
Scott17349218
Black Hawk15088296
Woodbury14088216
Johnson1325976
Dubuque12514199
Dallas1038193
Pottawattamie9999149
Story976946
Warren524079
Clinton506987
Cerro Gordo504885
Webster499288
Sioux484769
Marshall468674
Muscatine431893
Des Moines431461
Buena Vista415237
Wapello4131114
Jasper391969
Plymouth373979
Lee354954
Marion345874
Jones286655
Henry280837
Bremer273456
Carroll270349
Crawford257036
Boone247530
Benton244654
Washington241248
Mahaska217447
Jackson211539
Dickinson211140
Tama203868
Kossuth201457
Clay189925
Delaware188140
Winneshiek185430
Page181819
Fayette180336
Buchanan179930
Wright175531
Cedar175423
Hamilton174542
Hardin172039
Harrison168870
Clayton161155
Butler159832
Mills150720
Cherokee150137
Poweshiek149830
Floyd149741
Lyon147841
Madison147218
Allamakee146848
Iowa142123
Hancock138933
Grundy132931
Winnebago132531
Cass131352
Calhoun130711
Jefferson129134
Appanoose123747
Louisa123348
Mitchell122440
Sac120818
Chickasaw120215
Union120131
Shelby120034
Emmet116740
Humboldt114725
Guthrie110728
Franklin110220
Palo Alto102822
Howard100722
Unassigned10020
Montgomery97136
Clarke96421
Keokuk92629
Monroe90628
Ida85032
Adair82531
Pocahontas81819
Monona77729
Davis77223
Greene74310
Lucas73521
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont5609
Van Buren53718
Ringgold51422
Wayne49021
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Snow continues this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City school board votes to leave CIML

Image

Matthew Hurt named USBWA District III Player of the Year

Image

Lourdes wins first section tournament since 2019

Image

John Marshall defeats Owatonna, fortunate to keep playing

Image

RPS details mitigation strategies as secondary students prepare for return to classrooms

Image

Sen. Klobuchar pushes for minimum wage increase during virtual discussion

Image

Ensuring student safety

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (3/16/21)

Image

Med City FC ready to return to the pitch

Image

Rochester Honkers in need of host families for 2021 season

Community Events