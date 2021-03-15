Clear
5 things to know for March 15: Immigration, Covid-19, 2020 election, Myanmar, London

UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward discusses the Security Council's statement on violence in Myanmar and what international pressure can achieve.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

More than 7 million Americans are under winter weather alerts this morning after heavy snow and blizzard conditions hit the Rocky Mountains and western Plains. Stay warm out there!

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Immigration

More than 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children are in Border Patrol custody, the latest uptick in the number of children held at border facilities. After children are taken into Border Patrol custody, the Department of Health and Human Services typically takes over their care. But the coronavirus pandemic has strained the department's efforts to accommodate the influx, since shelters had until recently been operating under capacity limits. FEMA was called in to help over the weekend. And though the current situation at the border may seem alarming, it's been building for a while. CNN's Catherine Shoichet has more on how we got here and what's missing from the debate.

2. Coronavirus

We're not out of the woods yet. Though daily new cases of Covid-19 in the US have dropped since January, case numbers over the past week still averaged more than 50,000 per day. That puts the nation in a vulnerable position to experience another surge, says Dr. Anthony Fauci -- which is precisely what is happening in Europe. The good news is that people in the US are getting vaccinated relatively quickly. The bad news is that highly contagious variants are still a threat. Until then, the US shouldn't be easing restrictions before Covid-19 case numbers fall to at least below 10,000 per day, Fauci has said.

3. 2020 election

Officials have found a December recording of then-President Trump's phone call to a Georgia investigator in a trash folder on her device. In the call, Trump encouraged the investigator to look to uncover "dishonesty" in absentee ballot signatures in the state's most populous county. The audio offers yet another example of Trump's efforts to push false claims of widespread voter fraud and to influence Georgia election officials as they certified results. Meanwhile, Republicans in several swing states are touting false fraud claims to advance measures that would make it tougher to vote. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams called a similar effort in her state "a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie."

4. Myanmar

Myanmar security forces killed dozens of protesters yesterday. It was one of the deadliest days since the military seized power in a coup, bringing the post-coup death toll to at least 126 people. The military junta also imposed martial law in six areas after several Chinese-funded factories were set on fire during protests. It's unclear who is behind the fires. Anti-coup protesters have been suspicious of China, with demonstrations targeting the Chinese embassy in Myanmar's largest city and protesters accusing Beijing of supporting the coup and junta. China has not outright condemned the military takeover but backed a UN Security Council statement condemning violence against peaceful protesters.

5. Sarah Everard

Women's rights activists in the UK are outraged over how London's Metropolitan Police broke up a peaceful vigil on Saturday for Sarah Everard, a 33-year old who was murdered while walking home in the city this month. That the man accused of murdering her is a serving member of that same police force only added fuel to the fire. The randomness of Everard's disappearance has prompted a national reckoning on women's rights in the UK. Thousands of women have shared their own experiences of being intimidated or harassed while walking alone at night.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Queen Bey reigns supreme at the Grammys

Beyoncé broke records, and Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took home big prizes on music's biggest night. Here's the full list of winners.

A Charlie Hebdo cartoon depicts the Queen kneeling on Meghan's neck

The French satirical magazine's cover image, which invokes the death of George Floyd, has people outraged.

Drew Brees is retiring after 20 years in the NFL

The New Orleans Saints quarterback ends his career as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and led his team to the Super Bowl in 2010.

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket for the 9th time

The launch sends more Starlink satellites into orbit, with the goal of blanketing the planet in high-speed broadband.

A guitar from a famous Elvis Presley performance is up for auction

You, too, can play like the King of Rock 'n' Roll -- for a price.

TODAY'S NUMBER

170

That's about how many acres have been burned by a wildfire that tore through a New Jersey town yesterday.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."

President Biden on whether New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign. Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and most of the New York congressional delegation has called for him to step down.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Looks like a kitten, smells like a kitten

Really, though, this sweet little creature is just the world's smallest cat. (Click here to view.)

