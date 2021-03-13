Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Kids detained in overcrowded border facility are terrified, crying and worried, lawyers say

CNN's Rosa Flores talks with several migrants about the surge happening at the US-Mexico border.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Sara Weisfeldt and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Children detained in an overcrowded government-run tent facility at the US-Mexico border say they haven't been able to shower for days or contact their parents, according to lawyers who interviewed them this week.

Lawyers from the National Center for Youth Law spoke with about a dozen children in Donna, Texas, this week, according to Leecia Welch, the center's senior director of advocacy and child welfare.

The children were terrified, crying and worried about not being able to speak with family members, Welch said. Some said they hadn't seen sunlight in days. Others said if they were lucky, they would go outside for 20 minutes every few days.

"Donna is quickly becoming a humanitarian crisis," Welch told CNN. "We understand the administration inherited this disaster, but I cannot stress enough how urgent the situation is with the growing number of young unaccompanied children. We spoke to numerous distraught children who don't understand why they can't talk to their parents, see their siblings at Donna, or get some fresh air."

The allegations, first reported by The Associated Press and CBS News, come as concerns mount over the growing number of children in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody. Earlier this week, CNN reported that there were more than 3,700 unaccompanied migrant children in the agency's custody -- a record high.

In response to questions about the allegations, a CBP spokesman sent a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stating that Border Patrol officials "do everything they can to take care of unaccompanied children in their care."

"Addressing the flow of unaccompanied children crossing our southwest border is an important priority of this Administration and DHS," the statement said. "It requires a whole of government coordinated and sustained response."

All the children the lawyers interviewed are being detained in a temporary tent facility in Donna.

Earlier this week, a DHS official told CNN the Donna facility was "significantly overcrowded," describing conditions administration officials observed when they visited last weekend.

"The number of kids is alarming and concerning and not good at all," the official said.

Attorney: Children are scared, trying to console each other

The team of attorneys was given access to speak with the children because they're monitoring government compliance with the Flores settlement, a 1997 agreement that limits the length of time and conditions under which US officials can detain immigrant children.

Welch said attorneys were allowed to enter an area designated for lawyers, but they weren't allowed to tour areas where children are being housed.

Attorneys were handed a manifest of the facility, which was about 100 pages long, Welch said. Every page listed many children under 10 years old, she said.

At the facility, children are divided into pods of about 50, by age and sex, Welch said. That, she said, means siblings of different sex are separated, making the already stressful situation for children even worse.

Most of the children have been at the facility for five to seven days, Welch said, and they're scared. Because CBP officials are not allowed to hug or console children, children are having to care for each other and console each other, she said.

The attorney said hygiene at the facility is also a concern. Some children get to shower about once a week and sometimes soap runs out, with only shampoo available, she said. One child told Welch she hadn't showered in six days.

Limited shelter space sparks concern

CBP officials didn't respond to CNN's requests for comment on why attorneys weren't allowed to tour the facility.

Earlier this week, the senior official heading the agency described conditions in the facility to reporters, including three meals provided daily, 24/7 access to snacks and drinks, showers provided at least every 48 hours and a recreation area.

"That's just some of the things that we're doing with the children," said Troy Miller, senior official performing the duties of CBP commissioner. "I tell you, many of us, maybe most of us are parents, fathers, mothers -- I myself have a 6-year-old -- and these Border Patrol agents go above and beyond every single day to take care of the children."

The number of children arriving has been outpacing the Biden administration's ability to place them in shelters overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). And due to limited capacity at shelters, children are being held in CBP facilities beyond the 72-hour limit the law requires.

Welch said that what is needed immediately is rapid case management that would allow the children to be placed in HHS care as soon as possible.

Officials have said they are working to increase the pace of processing.

"(W)e continue to struggle with the number of individuals in our custody, especially given the pandemic," Miller said Wednesday. "We need to move them out quicker."

In recent days, the number of children in HHS custody has climbed, indicating that the department is gradually absorbing the number of children crossing the US-Mexico border alone, taking them out of Border Patrol facilities and into shelters where they can be cared for.

There are around 8,800 unaccompanied children in HHS custody, the department said Thursday, up from last week when numbers hovered around 7,700.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 495208

Reported Deaths: 6805
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1027001626
Ramsey43724827
Dakota37127400
Anoka33898402
Washington22417268
Stearns18993208
St. Louis15124288
Scott13664108
Wright12764119
Olmsted1198893
Sherburne893477
Carver807441
Clay700989
Rice684395
Blue Earth617337
Kandiyohi587178
Crow Wing527285
Chisago506847
Otter Tail491571
Benton463194
Winona423349
Mower418631
Douglas397970
Goodhue395069
Nobles388447
McLeod347753
Polk346265
Beltrami341354
Morrison336152
Itasca318850
Becker317946
Lyon315246
Isanti312856
Steele312211
Carlton302350
Freeborn291925
Pine285120
Nicollet268442
Brown252339
Todd251230
Le Sueur241522
Mille Lacs232747
Cass224326
Waseca213019
Meeker209634
Martin192729
Wabasha18883
Roseau182017
Hubbard161741
Houston158614
Dodge15574
Renville154241
Redwood149134
Pennington143217
Fillmore14239
Cottonwood138420
Chippewa138235
Wadena133120
Faribault127817
Sibley119810
Aitkin119733
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec110821
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine98417
Murray9628
Jackson95210
Swift89018
Pope8346
Marshall79416
Stevens7569
Lake74518
Clearwater72514
Lac qui Parle69617
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5254
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41922
Red Lake3665
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1220

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 340490

Reported Deaths: 5572
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52681572
Linn19590320
Scott17310215
Black Hawk15063295
Woodbury14020216
Johnson1323376
Dubuque12500199
Dallas1034793
Pottawattamie9960149
Story974446
Warren521579
Clinton505587
Cerro Gordo503985
Webster498688
Sioux483069
Marshall467874
Des Moines430661
Muscatine429993
Buena Vista414437
Wapello4110112
Jasper391668
Plymouth372979
Lee354954
Marion345374
Jones286555
Henry280737
Bremer272956
Carroll269248
Crawford256036
Boone246630
Benton244054
Washington240748
Mahaska217147
Jackson211039
Dickinson208540
Tama203768
Kossuth199957
Clay189025
Delaware187440
Winneshiek184830
Page181619
Fayette179936
Buchanan179630
Wright175431
Cedar174823
Hamilton174442
Hardin171539
Harrison168470
Clayton160554
Butler159832
Mills150220
Cherokee149537
Floyd149541
Poweshiek149430
Lyon147241
Madison146918
Allamakee146348
Iowa141323
Hancock138733
Grundy132831
Winnebago131631
Cass130852
Calhoun130311
Jefferson129034
Appanoose123447
Louisa123248
Mitchell121940
Sac120318
Chickasaw120215
Union119931
Shelby119334
Emmet116140
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110528
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100322
Unassigned10010
Montgomery96936
Clarke96121
Keokuk92729
Monroe90528
Ida84932
Adair82431
Pocahontas81419
Monona77529
Davis77223
Greene73910
Lucas73321
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51321
Wayne48921
Audubon4779
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a potential winter storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Weekend Forecast

Image

'Hart' and soul of the Grizzlies

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime March 12. highlights and statewide scores

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Organizations address health disparity in Minnesota

Image

Gov. Reynolds highlights state's vaccination process

Image

Governor Reynolds Tour

Image

Mayor Norton Vaccinated

Image

Loosening MN Restrictions

Community Events