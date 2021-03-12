Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota Gov. Walz announces many restrictions will be eased starting Monday. Here's what it means for you Full Story

Grandparents are getting to hug their grandkids for the first time after getting vaccinated

After nearly a year of social distancing, people are sharing emotional videos of being able to embrace their elderly loved ones without fear.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz and Janine Mack, CNN Video by Jeff Kopp, CNN

A granddaughter came to her grandmother's apartment bearing a unique gift -- it was a prescription for a hug.

It had been a year since Evelyn Shaw had hugged anyone, let alone granddaughter Ateret Frank. Yet, Shaw said she wasn't going to let her granddaughter into her Bronx apartment, even though both had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The prescription, which Frank got her grandmother's doctor to write, read, "You are allowed to hug your granddaughter." It was just the nudge Shaw needed to reclaim a part of her life that she loved so much.

"I was stuck in Covid land and having this prescription from my doctor gave me the courage to let her in," Shaw told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "There we were, standing in my apartment just hugging and hugging and crying and crying for the first time in a year, which was an out-of-body experience. It was blissful."

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released evidence-based guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Grandparents can hug their unvaccinated grandchildren, especially if they are local, as the CDC still says people should avoid travel.

Now, as many grandparents have received their doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, a small part of the world is starting to feel right again.

We spoke with a few lucky grandparents on what it was like when they were reunited with their grandchildren. These are their heartwarming stories.

She will remember this for the rest of her life

Evelyn Shaw spent the last year without a warm embrace or touching anyone.

The widow lives by herself and missed the frequent visits of her granddaughter and daughter Laura Shaw Frank.

When the long-awaited hug finally happened on March 1, Shaw and her 23-year-old granddaughter cried as they embraced.

"It was wonderful, and it was something I'm going to remember for the rest my life," Shaw said. "I want to thank the doctor for writing this prescription."

Even though the hug felt "incredible," Shaw's granddaughter, Ateret Frank, said she was nervous even though she had received both of her vaccine shots.

"Having that prescription in my hand, it sort of -- it felt like a permission slip to be able to hug my grandmother and then once I did it, it felt natural, felt like a relief and I immediately started crying," Frank said.

Getting back to things that were once so normal, such as giving giving a loved one a hug, will take some time to adjust to.

"We're all going to need to transition from the fear that we have lived with for so long," Shaw said.

They got an unexpected hug from behind

As one family in central North Carolina eagerly waved at each other from across the yard, just like they have all year, a grandmother made a snap decision as she stood there with her husband. She asked their grandchildren to walk backward toward her.

"My mom suddenly made an unexpected request," Deana C. wrote to CNN. "She asked our children to walk backwards to them, one at a time, so that she could put her arms around them for just a moment and hug them. I was so surprised, because we haven't been anywhere near each other in over a year."

Looking across the lawn at her 11-year-old son, Eli, getting the hug, brought her joy, Deana said. All three of her children got to hug their grandmother as their grandfather watched on March 7.

Deana, 47, said her parents are in an at-risk age group and there are members of the family who have preexisting conditions. They have diligently taken precautions, she added.

"We've missed out on so much over the past year, but the sacrifice of distancing ourselves from loved ones pales in comparison to the thought of losing them to Covid-19," she said.

While it's been hard not to hug and be close with her parents, who only live a few towns over, Deana said it's the sleepovers, the family dinners and just being with their grandparents that her kids miss the most.

"The children are growing so quickly, and the grandparents are missing out on their changes and milestones," she said. "Frequent phone calls, even FaceTime, are a poor substitute for the actual presence of loved ones."

Her parents started feeling safer once they had received both doses of the vaccine and enough time had passed for them to build immunity, she said.

"I was overwhelmed with joy at the sight of my child and my mom hugging for the first time in over a year," Deana said. "I wanted to share this moment to shine a little light during a dark time and encourage others to stay vigilant."

They only touched hands through glass

For six months, Lanae Paaverud and her husband would visit with their three grandchildren by standing outside a glass storm door.

Even as the temperatures in Shakopee, Minnesota, dipped below zero, the grandparents came almost every Sunday for their porch visit. "We bought snow pants and warmer jackets so we could bear even 15-20 minutes (outside)," Paaverud wrote.

They looked forward to the tender moments of seeing their 13-month-old grandchild, Clara, look at her Bubu and Yogi.

"Since we could not hug or hold the grandbabies, we would put our hands (later our gloved hands), on the glass with each of them," Paaverud wrote. "We would make little games of it, with peek-a-boo, follow-the-hand, etc. to get her to smile and enjoy the interaction."

This past Sunday, the grandparents double masked and used a disinfectant spray on their clothes to be able to see their grandchildren. Paaverud's children had Covid-19 a few months ago and the family figured they have antibodies. Paaverud, 55, and her husband are not yet eligible to get their vaccines.

"We helped with the first four to five months of her (Clara's) life. My daughter worried that she wouldn't remember her grandparents," Paaverud said. "She recognized our voices and our eyes, even though we were wearing masks."

Bubu and Yogi got to come face-to-face with their grandchildren. Their hands touched again like they had done in-person.

"It was a beautiful moment," Paaverud wrote. "I had put my hands out to help her walk (she is just learning), and she instead started touching my hands with her usual soft curiosity, checking out the hands she had only seen on the glass the last six months."

A granddaughter got best birthday present of all

Sarah Stevens' grandmother is among the people at the center of her life, as she helped raise her. She and her grandmother, Caroline, both live in Phoenix.

"My grandma has always been one of my biggest supporters," Stevens wrote to CNN. "She helped raise me, and was my rock after my mom (her daughter) passed away a few years ago."

Stevens said it was difficult to go from seeing her grandma one afternoon a week to only being able to see her from afar.

But for her 28th birthday on February 21, Stevens got a priceless gift.

Stevens was part of a clinical trial for one of the vaccines in 2020, so she was already vaccinated. As luck had it, her grandmother had full immunity by her birthday.

"It was our first time together in her house and hugging," she said. "It was the best gift I could have received to know I could safely hug her again."

Their hug is on the horizon

The Bonta family of Alameda, California, is counting down the days until they get to hug their grandmother this weekend.

"We're planning a special dinner for my mom/my kids' Lola and her two grandkids, Iliana and Andres, for this Saturday, the first day my mom is eligible to do that," Rob Bonta wrote. "I expect there to be some big, long hugs at this dinner!"

The state assemblyman said no one in the family has hugged his mother in over a year. He knows his family is not alone in their sacrifice.

"I know my family's experience is not isolated, and is likely widely shared by many loving grandparents and their grandkids, who so look forward to those special occasions to get together," he wrote.

The family visited their Lola, a term of affection, outside at a distance with masks on for holidays and milestones such as Christmas, birthdays and Mother's Day, he said.

Grandmother Cynthia Bonta, 83, brings the children gifts with a mask on to show them she loves and is thinking of them.

"When I saw that vaccinated grandparents can interact maskless and indoors with their grandkids who they haven't seen for over a year, it warmed my heart to think of all of the hugs, smiles, laughter and happiness grandkids and grandparents would soon be experiencing together," he wrote.

The tough times are still with us, but hope is on the horizon.

"And even while we endured the storm, we remained hopeful and optimistic, and now, having persevered, we can step from the shadows into the bright light ahead," Bonta said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 494106

Reported Deaths: 6792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1024981626
Ramsey43660826
Dakota37019398
Anoka33814402
Washington22391268
Stearns18957208
St. Louis15082286
Scott13605107
Wright12737119
Olmsted1196593
Sherburne890677
Carver804141
Clay700389
Rice683493
Blue Earth615437
Kandiyohi586678
Crow Wing526584
Chisago506147
Otter Tail490971
Benton462194
Winona422549
Mower416231
Douglas397570
Goodhue393869
Nobles388147
McLeod346353
Polk345865
Beltrami340954
Morrison334551
Becker317346
Itasca317349
Lyon315046
Isanti312356
Steele310511
Carlton302350
Freeborn291225
Pine284820
Nicollet267542
Brown251238
Todd250930
Le Sueur241022
Mille Lacs232047
Cass224126
Waseca213019
Meeker209434
Martin191929
Wabasha18843
Roseau181517
Hubbard161541
Houston158414
Dodge15524
Renville153741
Redwood149034
Fillmore14159
Pennington141016
Chippewa137935
Cottonwood137720
Wadena132920
Faribault127617
Aitkin119433
Sibley119310
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec109921
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine98017
Murray9618
Jackson95110
Swift88918
Pope8326
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72414
Lac qui Parle69317
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5234
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41822
Red Lake3655
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339986

Reported Deaths: 5563
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52573570
Linn19568320
Scott17285215
Black Hawk15041295
Woodbury13976215
Johnson1322376
Dubuque12488199
Dallas1032693
Pottawattamie9953149
Story973446
Warren520879
Clinton505087
Cerro Gordo503484
Webster498288
Sioux482669
Marshall467573
Des Moines430361
Muscatine428893
Buena Vista414037
Wapello4101112
Jasper391168
Plymouth372279
Lee354855
Marion345073
Jones286055
Henry280537
Bremer272156
Carroll268748
Crawford255636
Boone245930
Benton243754
Washington240648
Mahaska217046
Jackson211039
Dickinson208240
Tama203568
Kossuth199557
Clay188425
Delaware187340
Winneshiek184430
Page181619
Fayette180036
Buchanan179030
Wright175231
Cedar174523
Hamilton174142
Hardin171439
Harrison168270
Clayton160554
Butler159632
Mills150120
Floyd149241
Poweshiek149030
Cherokee148437
Lyon146841
Madison146718
Allamakee146248
Iowa141323
Hancock138532
Grundy132831
Winnebago131431
Cass130752
Calhoun130311
Jefferson128734
Appanoose123447
Louisa123347
Mitchell121940
Chickasaw120115
Sac120018
Union119831
Shelby118834
Emmet116040
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110328
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100122
Unassigned9950
Montgomery96936
Clarke95921
Keokuk92529
Monroe90528
Ida84432
Adair82331
Pocahontas81119
Monona77329
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas73121
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51320
Wayne48521
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Still mild through Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/12

Image

Spring cleaning for your medicine cabinet

Image

Preparing to Spring Ahead for Daylight Saving time

Image

Ride and Adapt: Prep athletes showcase resiliency over the last year

Image

NIACC women's hoops deals with COVID-19

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester man becomes victim of unemployment fraud

Image

Palmer Bus Services has positive Covid-19 cases

Image

CG Public Health expands vaccinations

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Community Events