Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota Gov. Walz announces many restrictions will be eased starting Monday. Here's what it means for you Full Story

'They are like a family': How esports has helped its fans get through lockdown

With so many stuck indoors over the last year, esports has been a perfect distraction for fans worldwide. For teams and fans, that connection and bond has been more important than ever.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

The return of sport amid the pandemic has been one of the few saving graces for many people over the last year.

It's provided a welcome distraction from the humdrum of multiple lockdowns and offered a sense of hope that, one day, things will return to some sort of normality.

The same is true in the world of esports, an industry that has had to play some of its biggest and most spectacular tournaments behind closed doors over the last 12 months.

René Romann is a huge fan of esports outfit Team Liquid and says following his favorite organization has provided respite during such difficult times.

"It's kind of interesting to see this online family, this Liquid family, and how we can help each other in certain situations, especially in this pandemic," Romann tells CNN Sport.

"Also getting [...] knowledge of what is going on worldwide, because you have this worldwide fan base.

"It's really helpful, if you have any kind of problem, you can talk to people and they really help you."

READ Surviving two weeks of isolation to play video games

'Watching the games together'

Romann, a 34-year-old software engineer from Hamburg, Germany, says he spends up to two hours a day engaging Team Liquid's content, though he misses the opportunity to watch his favorite players perform live in front of packed-out stadiums.

However, as a keen gamer himself, spending time and playing online with this virtual community has made the last year that little bit more bearable.

"I wouldn't call myself a super fan," he says, laughing. "But it depends a little bit on how you define it."

"Like [how] other people check the newspapers, it's more for me that I check what they [Team Liquid] are doing.

"Just watching the games together, having some kind of viewing party, and you're just talking about what the team will do or what the team should not do [...] that's kind of interesting."

Studies have shown the esports fanbase has rocketed in recent years and, with everyone stuck indoors due to lockdowns, viewership increased again during 2020.

Keeping those fans engaged is paramount for an organization like Team Liquid, which says its supporters are at the heart of everything it does.

Team Liquid's co-CEO Steve Arhancet says his team regularly sends handwritten letters and calls fans over the phone in order to foster that community feel. It's something that he says has been extra important during such tough times.

"When you're able to provide that kind of care and consideration that you would to a family member or a friend or someone that you just care about, why is it any different for a relationship between the sports team and its fans? It should be the same," Arhancet tells CNN Sport.

"I think a lot of other teams take it for granted. They just assume that you could just watch our content and that's enough. It isn't. You have to care and you have to listen and you have to remember."

READ: The worlds of Fortnite and football collide

Virtual stadium

Team Liquid has teams in 17 different games, which Arhancet says is akin to owning an NFL, NBA and soccer team.

His goal is to treat fans of these different games as one family and he hopes the launch of a new platform will help to do that.

Liquid+ is the new one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the team. On the online platform, fans can win points for engaging with the team's social media which can in turn earn them special experiences with their favorite team and players.

It also provides a space for fans to talk to one another and play specialized games.

"It's very exciting to get some kind of reward for what you do there with them, simply because it's some kind of reward for things that you're already doing," says Romann.

The new platform encourages fans to connect their social media accounts allowing Team Liquid a chance to learn more about its fan base and tailor content accordingly.

In many ways, Liquid+ is the first of its kind and Arhancet says it won't be long before other teams follow suit.

"I think it's good that other esports teams are thinking about it in this way, and I think it will overall help the esports ecosystem," he says.

"I'm kind of glad to see that kind of innovation happen by other teams. It will level up what we're doing."

Being able to provide this "virtual stadium" will also help esports stay ahead of the curve in terms of more traditional sports, says Arhancet.

"We don't have big stadiums, but what we do have is this kind of digital stadium where we can provide the same sort of experiences and events and even food and beverage," he says.

"It's not limited to just the folks that are coming to that 10,000 person stadium. We can do a global event and publish around the world to all of our fans, which is a bigger opportunity to reach more people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 494106

Reported Deaths: 6792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1024981626
Ramsey43660826
Dakota37019398
Anoka33814402
Washington22391268
Stearns18957208
St. Louis15082286
Scott13605107
Wright12737119
Olmsted1196593
Sherburne890677
Carver804141
Clay700389
Rice683493
Blue Earth615437
Kandiyohi586678
Crow Wing526584
Chisago506147
Otter Tail490971
Benton462194
Winona422549
Mower416231
Douglas397570
Goodhue393869
Nobles388147
McLeod346353
Polk345865
Beltrami340954
Morrison334551
Becker317346
Itasca317349
Lyon315046
Isanti312356
Steele310511
Carlton302350
Freeborn291225
Pine284820
Nicollet267542
Brown251238
Todd250930
Le Sueur241022
Mille Lacs232047
Cass224126
Waseca213019
Meeker209434
Martin191929
Wabasha18843
Roseau181517
Hubbard161541
Houston158414
Dodge15524
Renville153741
Redwood149034
Fillmore14159
Pennington141016
Chippewa137935
Cottonwood137720
Wadena132920
Faribault127617
Aitkin119433
Sibley119310
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec109921
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine98017
Murray9618
Jackson95110
Swift88918
Pope8326
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72414
Lac qui Parle69317
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5234
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41822
Red Lake3655
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339986

Reported Deaths: 5563
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52573570
Linn19568320
Scott17285215
Black Hawk15041295
Woodbury13976215
Johnson1322376
Dubuque12488199
Dallas1032693
Pottawattamie9953149
Story973446
Warren520879
Clinton505087
Cerro Gordo503484
Webster498288
Sioux482669
Marshall467573
Des Moines430361
Muscatine428893
Buena Vista414037
Wapello4101112
Jasper391168
Plymouth372279
Lee354855
Marion345073
Jones286055
Henry280537
Bremer272156
Carroll268748
Crawford255636
Boone245930
Benton243754
Washington240648
Mahaska217046
Jackson211039
Dickinson208240
Tama203568
Kossuth199557
Clay188425
Delaware187340
Winneshiek184430
Page181619
Fayette180036
Buchanan179030
Wright175231
Cedar174523
Hamilton174142
Hardin171439
Harrison168270
Clayton160554
Butler159632
Mills150120
Floyd149241
Poweshiek149030
Cherokee148437
Lyon146841
Madison146718
Allamakee146248
Iowa141323
Hancock138532
Grundy132831
Winnebago131431
Cass130752
Calhoun130311
Jefferson128734
Appanoose123447
Louisa123347
Mitchell121940
Chickasaw120115
Sac120018
Union119831
Shelby118834
Emmet116040
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110328
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100122
Unassigned9950
Montgomery96936
Clarke95921
Keokuk92529
Monroe90528
Ida84432
Adair82331
Pocahontas81119
Monona77329
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas73121
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51320
Wayne48521
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Still mild through Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/12

Image

Spring cleaning for your medicine cabinet

Image

Preparing to Spring Ahead for Daylight Saving time

Image

Ride and Adapt: Prep athletes showcase resiliency over the last year

Image

NIACC women's hoops deals with COVID-19

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester man becomes victim of unemployment fraud

Image

Palmer Bus Services has positive Covid-19 cases

Image

CG Public Health expands vaccinations

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Community Events