BREAKING NEWS Minnesota Gov. Walz announces many restrictions will be eased starting Monday. Here's what it means for you Full Story

5 things to know for March 12: Stimulus, Covid-19, state laws, Myanmar, George Floyd

CNN's Brianna Keilar says Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) touting a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill he voted against, and former President Donald Trump claiming he's was responsible for millions of Americans getting vaccinated, are examples of politicians trying to take full credit for things other people did.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

"Absolutely historic." That's how the National Weather Service in Wyoming is describing a winter storm that will hit part of the Plains and Rocky Mountain regions this weekend. Bundle up!

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Stimulus

President Biden signed into law the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package yesterday, putting to rest months of Congressional rancor and debate. Americans could start seeing those much-awaited $1,400 stimulus payments as early as this weekend. In addition to direct payments, the package's key measures are predicted to slash the poverty rate by about a third through enhanced food stamp benefits, housing and unemployment assistance, and reliable streams of income for struggling families and workers. The bill passed with no Republican support, and now Congressional Democrats are settling in for a period of internal clashes as they take on the next big items on Biden's agenda, from shoring up infrastructure to tackling the climate crisis and immigration issues.

2. Coronavirus

Things may be looking up in the Covid-19 fight, but experts warn that tens of thousands more people in the US will die before we get to a recovery phase -- perhaps reaching a pandemic total of 598,000 by July 1, according to one prominent model. The figure has risen from previous forecasts due to declining mask use and more contagious variants. Biden took the stage for his first prime-time speech to the nation yesterday, asking Americans to do their part to keep coronavirus dangers at bay. He also directed all states to open vaccination opportunities to all adults by May 1. If all goes well, he said, the nation could start to be back to normal by the July 4 holiday. Even then, one vaccine expert predicts that if we don't reach a high rate of herd immunity, we could risk another outbreak in the winter.

3. State laws

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed the first statewide anti-trans law of 2021. The law bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports in the state's public schools and colleges. Similar bills are percolating in other statehouses, with one now on the desk of South Dakota's GOP governor. The bans are considered discriminatory by LGBTQ activists, who have likened them to the so-called "bathroom bills" of a few years ago. In Arizona, another type of controversial legislation is gaining steam in the form of a handful of bills that would restrict voting access in the state. More than 250 similar bills are in circulation nationwide, spurred on by Republican legislators in response to false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

4. Myanmar

More people are dying in Myanmar every day as the military junta in control there tries to crack down on peaceful protests. In the small town of Myaing, police shot into a crowd, killing at least eight and leaving the streets streaked with blood. A top UN official has said the situation is "likely meeting the legal threshold for crimes against humanity." The UN special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar called on UN member states to stop the flow of revenue and weapons to the junta, saying multilateral sanctions should be imposed on parties responsible for the coup and ensuing violence. More than 2,000 people have been arbitrarily detained since the coup, according to one advocacy group, and the whereabouts of many of them are unknown.

5. George Floyd

Ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a state judge reinstated a count of third-degree murder. Sometimes called "depraved mind" or "depraved heart" murder, third-degree murder generally applies to a case in which a person does something eminently dangerous to others without regard for human life. The added charge provides another potential pathway to conviction in the high-profile case. Chauvin is already facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Chauvin was the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck during an attempted arrest in Minneapolis last spring. Jury selection began this week in his trial. Three other officers also face charges in connection with Floyd's death.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Netflix may start cracking down on password sharing 

Take away password sharing, and you'll find out pretty quickly who your real friends are.

Canoo unveils what might be the world's cutest electric pickup

Beep beep, it's got places to go and things to haul!

'Bridgerton' fans can watch Regé-Jean Page read a bedtime story

FOR CHILDREN. The bedtime story is for children. (OK, and parents.)

The Ikea catalog is now a podcast, with a narrator reading out products and descriptions

Genuinely thrilled to find out how "Djungelskog" and "Poäng" are properly pronounced.

Stolen 400-pound playground slide found in a child's bedroom

Just one question ... how?!?! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$69,346,250

That's how much the first virtual Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artwork just sold for at auction. The sale of "Everydays: The First 5000 Days," a collection of photos, has brought more attention to NFT works, including digital art, GIFs and even tweets, which have sold for millions of dollars.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"All people are saying is just, 'Throw them back into the building.' Well, I would love for your child to come back. I just don't want to die coming home to do it."

Pam Gaddy, who as a teacher and a parent feels the tug and pull of the debate over reopening schools a year into the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN also unpacks the emotional issue in a special report, "Back to School: Kids, Covid and the Fight to Reopen," with Jake Tapper tonight at 9 ET.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The manatees are just as excited as you are 

Glide into the weekend on a clear kayak, complete with some very adorable spectators. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 494106

Reported Deaths: 6792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1024981626
Ramsey43660826
Dakota37019398
Anoka33814402
Washington22391268
Stearns18957208
St. Louis15082286
Scott13605107
Wright12737119
Olmsted1196593
Sherburne890677
Carver804141
Clay700389
Rice683493
Blue Earth615437
Kandiyohi586678
Crow Wing526584
Chisago506147
Otter Tail490971
Benton462194
Winona422549
Mower416231
Douglas397570
Goodhue393869
Nobles388147
McLeod346353
Polk345865
Beltrami340954
Morrison334551
Becker317346
Itasca317349
Lyon315046
Isanti312356
Steele310511
Carlton302350
Freeborn291225
Pine284820
Nicollet267542
Brown251238
Todd250930
Le Sueur241022
Mille Lacs232047
Cass224126
Waseca213019
Meeker209434
Martin191929
Wabasha18843
Roseau181517
Hubbard161541
Houston158414
Dodge15524
Renville153741
Redwood149034
Fillmore14159
Pennington141016
Chippewa137935
Cottonwood137720
Wadena132920
Faribault127617
Aitkin119433
Sibley119310
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec109921
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine98017
Murray9618
Jackson95110
Swift88918
Pope8326
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72414
Lac qui Parle69317
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5234
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41822
Red Lake3655
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339986

Reported Deaths: 5563
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52573570
Linn19568320
Scott17285215
Black Hawk15041295
Woodbury13976215
Johnson1322376
Dubuque12488199
Dallas1032693
Pottawattamie9953149
Story973446
Warren520879
Clinton505087
Cerro Gordo503484
Webster498288
Sioux482669
Marshall467573
Des Moines430361
Muscatine428893
Buena Vista414037
Wapello4101112
Jasper391168
Plymouth372279
Lee354855
Marion345073
Jones286055
Henry280537
Bremer272156
Carroll268748
Crawford255636
Boone245930
Benton243754
Washington240648
Mahaska217046
Jackson211039
Dickinson208240
Tama203568
Kossuth199557
Clay188425
Delaware187340
Winneshiek184430
Page181619
Fayette180036
Buchanan179030
Wright175231
Cedar174523
Hamilton174142
Hardin171439
Harrison168270
Clayton160554
Butler159632
Mills150120
Floyd149241
Poweshiek149030
Cherokee148437
Lyon146841
Madison146718
Allamakee146248
Iowa141323
Hancock138532
Grundy132831
Winnebago131431
Cass130752
Calhoun130311
Jefferson128734
Appanoose123447
Louisa123347
Mitchell121940
Chickasaw120115
Sac120018
Union119831
Shelby118834
Emmet116040
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110328
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100122
Unassigned9950
Montgomery96936
Clarke95921
Keokuk92529
Monroe90528
Ida84432
Adair82331
Pocahontas81119
Monona77329
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas73121
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51320
Wayne48521
Audubon4789
Adams3194
