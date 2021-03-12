Clear

Streets of blood in Myanmar town as UN fears 'crimes against humanity'

Kyaw Moe Tun pushed back on the military's claim it will hold new elections and urged the world to help the Burmese people, saying, "We all feel helpless."

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, CNN

Bloodshed continues in Myanmar after another violent day Thursday saw at least 12 people killed by the ruling junta, according to a watchdog group, prompting a top UN official to say the crackdown on peaceful protests is "likely meeting the legal threshold for crimes against humanity."

In the small, central town of Myaing, police shot into a crowd of unarmed people, killing at least eight, according to advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). Images posted on social media showed the town's roads streaked with blood and bodies laying crumpled and lifeless in the street.

In one unverified graphic image, a body can be seen with the head blown apart and brain remnants spilled onto the road.

The shootings in tiny Myaing are further evidence the military junta, which seized power in a coup on February 1, is attempting to crush peaceful opposition to its enforced rule in every corner of Myanmar, not just the big towns and cities.

In the biggest city, Yangon, Thursday, protester Chit Min Thu was killed in North Dagon area, according to Reuters. His wife, Aye Myat Thu, told the news agency he had insisted on joining the protests despite her appeals for him to stay home for the sake of their son.

"He said it's worth dying for," she said. "He is worried about people not joining the protest. If so, democracy will not return to the country."

At least 80 people have been killed since the military invalidated the results of the country's democratic election, the United Nations human rights office said, and hundreds more injured. At least four of the deaths in recent days were individuals arrested and detained by the junta, including two officials with the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) party. All four died in custody, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

More than 2,000 people have been arbitrarily detained since the coup, according to AAPP, many of them kept out of contact from family and friends, their condition or whereabouts unknown.

CNN cannot independently verify the arrest numbers or death toll from AAPP.

Myanmar's state run daily newspaper published a notice on Wednesday reinforcing the military's narrative that it is using minimum force against protesters.

On Thursday, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said in a statement to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that a "growing body of reporting" indicates the junta's security forces are committing "acts of murder, imprisonment, persecution and other crimes as part of a coordinated campaign, directed against a civilian population, in a widespread and systematic manner, with the knowledge of the junta's leadership."

The "brutal response," he said, is "thereby likely meeting the legal threshold for crimes against humanity."

He called on UN member states to stop the flow of revenue and weapons to the junta, saying multilateral sanctions "should be imposed" on senior leaders, military-owned and controlled enterprises and the state energy firm, Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.

His statement came after rights group Amnesty International released a report saying the military were embarking on a "killing spree" in Myanmar, using increasingly lethal tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and bystanders.

By verifying more than 50 videos from the ongoing crackdown, Amnesty's Crisis Evidence Lab confirmed security forces appear to be implementing planned, systematic strategies, including the ramped-up use of lethal force, indiscriminate spraying of live ammunition in urban areas, and that many of the killings documented amount to extrajudicial executions.

"These Myanmar military tactics are far from new, but their killing sprees have never before been livestreamed for the world to see," said Joanne Mariner, director of crisis response at Amnesty International. "These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions. These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open.

Fleeing to India

There is evidence the violence is forcing people to flee the country. Between 200 and 300 people have crossed the border from Myanmar into India's northeastern state of Mizoram, fleeing the unrest, Mizoram's chief minister told CNN.

That number includes police, civil servants, their family members, and other civilian and the number of people fleeing increases daily, according Chief Minister PU Zoramthanga.

"We (the Mizoram government) are not sending them back as a humanitarian point of view. When somebody enters the land, the country's border, for fear of their lives we cannot simply send them back. They are not criminals. It is a political issue," he said.

Zormanthanga added that people are given food and shelter, and many have family in Mizoram. He said it is up to the Indian central government on how to deal with people crossing the border.

Suu Kyi accused of bribery

Ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was accused of bribery and corruption by the military Thursday, adding to four charges already against her that could result in a years-long prison sentence.

Military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun said in a news conference that Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments worth $600,000, as well as gold, while in government, according to Reuters.

The spokesperson added that the information had been verified following a complaint from a former Yangon regional minister, and an anti-corruption committee was investigating.

Suu Kyi's lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw told CNN "the allegations are a complete fabrication."

"I have been in politics in Myanmar for nearly 40 years, and in all these years I have not witnessed such shameless allegations" he said. "We are in a country where the people have seen lots of corruption in the past and many misbehaviors, but Aung San Suu Kyi is not in that sphere of corruption."

He added that while he has had "many disagreements" with Suu Kyi, "when it comes corruption, bribery, greed -- this is not her, she is not that kind of woman."

Along with Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint, his wife, and several cabinet ministers were being investigated for allegedly asking for and accepting "money from some entrepreneurs," the spokesperson said, without clarifying, according to Reuters.

Suu Kyi and Win Myint remain under house arrest.

The military, headed by coup-leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, took full control of the country last month, ousting Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, which had won a landslide in November 2020 elections.

The army justified its action by alleging widespread voter fraud in that poll -- only the second democratic vote since the previous military junta began a series of reforms in 2011.

In a video statement played to the UN Human Rights Council, Myanmar's permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chan Aye said: "In recent days, authorities concerned have been paying attention to maintaining law and order in the country," and "authorities have been exercising utmost restraint to deal with the violent protests."

Chan Aye also said the military leadership remains committed to "free and fair multiparty democratic elections."

But speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's ambassador to the UN, said the country doesn't need fresh elections as the last poll was free and fair.

His comments came after the 15 countries of the UN Security Council unanimously backed the strongest statement since the coup, saying it "strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors" and called on the military to "exercise utmost restraint."

UN diplomats told CNN that China, Russia, and Vietnam objected to tougher language calling events "a coup" and in one draft forced the removal of language that would have threatened further action, potentially sanctions.

In a statement, China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, said "it is important the Council members speak in one voice. We hope the message of the Council would be conducive to easing the situation in Myanmar."

Kyaw Moe Tun said the message "does not meet the peoples' expectation," saying up against the brutality of the military "we all feel helpless" and called on the international community for protection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Still mild through Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride and Adapt: Prep athletes showcase resiliency over the last year

Image

NIACC women's hoops deals with COVID-19

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester man becomes victim of unemployment fraud

Image

Palmer Bus Services has positive Covid-19 cases

Image

CG Public Health expands vaccinations

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Salvation Army Funds in the Community

Image

Covid-19 Disparities

Image

Vaccine Real World Effectiveness

Community Events