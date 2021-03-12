Clear

Biden didn't really tell the 'truth' about his Covid relief bill

David Axelrod, who advised former President Barack Obama, assesses President Joe Biden's speech addressing the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opinion by Scott Jennings

President Joe Biden's speech Thursday night contained a long section about "the truth," and he said the truth is that the only way to get our lives back to normal is to "beat the virus." If he believes that, why did so little of the Covid relief bill he signed today go toward doing just that?

The merits of this bill are more than debatable, as less than 10% of the $1.9 trillion plan is spent on direct Covid spending and just 1% is for vaccine distribution.

While it was sold as a Covid relief package, it is hard to see how bailing out the City of San Francisco to the tune of $600 million, spending $100 million at the US Environmental Protection Agency to "address health outcome disparities from pollution and the Covid-19 pandemic," or another $20 million for "to ensure the survival and continuing vitality of Native American languages during and after the public health emergency...with respect 15 to the COVID-19 pandemic" is worth further mortgaging our children and grandchildren's future with all this new debt.

Biden closed by again talking about "the truth" as he prepares to hit the road to sell a piece of legislation that has already passed and been signed into law. We've been inundated with polling that claims the American Rescue Plan is overwhelmingly popular, so why go to such lengths to sell it now?

Because the word is out -- the bill has little to do with Covid relief. A $1,400 check is not going to lift anyone out of poverty, despite slobbering to the contrary. The cold political truth is that the economy is already improving without the bill, but Biden wants to connect that improvement with legislation that will have little to do with our recovery.

But you know what will? Vaccinations. Biden laughably stated that people said his initial goal of vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days (or one million per day) was "over the top." To the contrary, when Biden made that promise (before he took office) the Trump administration was already nearly hitting that target! According to FactCheck.org: "By January 20, the day of Biden's inauguration — a day that saw nearly 1.5 million vaccines administered -- the seven-day average was about 966,000."

So, Biden made a promise that was already being fulfilled under Trump. People weren't overwhelmed by his promise. In fact, when he made it, Bloomberg reported that it "underwhelms."

Biden and his political team do this all the time -- making promises that are, if you scratch the surface, ridiculously easy to fulfill. In his speech Thursday, Biden said he would order all states and territories to open up vaccines to all American adults by May 1. Does anyone really think we won't be there long before that anyway?

Biden might as well be in the White House backyard dunking on a 7-foot goal.

The parts of the speech where Biden excelled were in his empathetic statements about the suffering of the American people during the pandemic. His campaign was heavy on empathy, and he's following through on it. By fulfilling a president's role as Healer-in-Chief, Biden doesn't have to mention his predecessor to continue to remind Americans why they turned Trump out last November.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
