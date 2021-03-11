Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ex-MLB star Johnny Damon had 4 times legal limit after DUI arrest, during which he voiced support for Trump and Blue Lives Matter

Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon was charged with a DUI after being stopped almost four times over the legal blood-alcohol level.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Gisela Crespo, CNN

Former professional baseball player Johnny Damon mentioned his support for former President Donald Trump and the Blue Lives Matter movement during a traffic stop and subsequent DUI arrest on February 19, bodycam video released by the Windermere Police Department in Florida shows.

Damon was initially charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents show that he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges, and the resisting charge was dropped.

According to the arrest affidavit, his breathalyzer test was at 0.30% two hours after police first stopped him, nearly four times the state's 0.08% threshold.

According to the affidavit, an officer said he stopped an SUV around 1:23 a.m. after seeing it drifting in the road and nearly striking a guardrail.

Video shows the moment the officer approached the vehicle. As the door opens, the officer can be heard saying to Damon multiple times, "shut your door" while approaching his SUV. The video shows Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, climb out of the SUV and ask, "What's happening right now?"

According to the affidavit, the officer described Damon as "extremely unsteady on his feet and his speech was extremely slurred." The officer added he smelled alcohol coming from Damon.

The officer said that Mangan-Damon continued to disobey his commands to stay in the car, and at one point, Damon then stepped back over between the officer and his wife, the affidavit says.

The officer said he then grabbed Damon and escorted him to stand in front of the police car, ordering him to say there, the affidavit says.

Video shows Mangan-Damon walking toward the driver's side of the SUV when the officer grabbed her left wrist to stop her. Damon then intervened and got between the officer and the wife.

In the video, the officer can be heard saying "fighting one-two, actually" into his police radio.

The bodycam fell on the ground, showing both Damon and the officer. At one point, Damon can be heard saying a couple of times, "Blue lives matter," a reference to his support for police officers.

Two officers were eventually able to put Damon and his wife in handcuffs, according to the video and the affidavit.

"I know people are trying to target me because I'm a Trump supporter," Damon later said.

"I don't think that has anything to do with it," an officer responds.

"Yea, it does," Damon said.

"That's neither here nor there right now; that's not why I'm stopping you," the officer said.

Stuart Hyman, who is representing Damon and his wife, told CNN on Wednesday that the bodycam video doesn't show some of the allegations made by the police, including the alleged driving pattern that led to the stop.

"If you watch the video, then you saw that the driving pattern wasn't on the video that was being narrated and yet there was a camera in the car that could have recorded that," Hyman said.

Hyman added the incident was "not a textbook example of how a police officer should handle this type of situation," explaining the officer did not try to de-escalate at times when Mangan-Damon was not complying as well as when Damon tried to intervene.

Hyman told CNN Mangan-Damon has not been charged.

CNN has reached out to the Windermere PD for response to the attorney's statements.

Damon retired from Major League Baseball in 2012 after an 18-year career. He played on seven teams, mostly notably the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Cooler for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at the future of unemployment

Image

What to do if you're feeling digital burn out

Image

Honkers add two more players to 2021 roster

Image

Wrestling teams approach postseason with caution

Image

SAW: Hayfield's Ethan Slaathaug

Image

RPL launches library express service

Image

Catalytic converter thefts continue

Image

Funding road repairs in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Mayor testifies in support of road repair focused bill

Community Events