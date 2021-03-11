Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for March 11: Coronavirus, Cabinet, immigration, China, Russia

A wild shift in weather will lead to threats for tornadoes, flash flooding and historic snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri explains the cause and who will be impacted.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

We're approaching the peak of tornado season, and the next few days will bring an increased threat of storms (oh, and flooding) to the middle of the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus to be a pandemic. Since that time, 29 million cases have been reported in the US, and 529,000 people have died as a result. Across the world, at least 118 million people have been infected and 2.6 million have died. President Biden will make his first prime-time address to the nation this evening commemorating the anniversary and encouraging the American people to stay strong to beat the virus. Biden yesterday announced the purchase of 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And Congress passed the stimulus bill, so it shouldn't be long before Biden signs it and we start seeing its first effects.

2. Cabinet 

The Senate has confirmed a new wave of Biden Cabinet members. Merrick Garland, who spent nearly 24 years as a federal appellate judge, was finally confirmed as attorney general. He now faces tough decisions on controversial issues like the Capitol riot, criminal justice reform and the FBI's Russia probe. Rep. Marcia Fudge was sworn in as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Michael Regan will lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan worked at the EPA in the Clinton and Bush years and will be the first Black man to head up the agency. He'll be a lead figure in implementing some of this administration's aggressive plans to tackle the climate crisis.

3. Immigration 

The overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving at the southern border, especially children, are challenging the Biden administration's commitment to humanitarian immigration policies. Internal documents reveal thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are being held in US Border Patrol custody for more than four days on average in facilities unfit for minors. The law doesn't permit such detentions exceeding 72 hours. On average over the past 21 days, Customs and Border Protection encountered 435 unaccompanied children daily, up from a previous average of around 340 children. The Biden administration is hoping to address the root causes of these arrivals by improving situations in Central American countries and restarting a program allowing at-risk Central American youth to live with relatives in the US.

4. China 

China's parliament has officially endorsed a proposal for "improving the electoral system" of Hong Kong, further restricting the ability of people in the self-governing city to freely elect their leaders. Under the plan, Chinese officials will have the power to select "patriots" to run for office and govern in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Beijing has escalated a long-running diplomatic spat with the UK by summoning Britain's ambassador to China over an article she wrote on press freedom. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a complaint against Ambassador Caroline Wilson, saying she misrepresented Chinese media. Tensions between the UK and China have grown over issues including the political future of Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang.

5. Russia

Russia slowed down the speed of Twitter yesterday after the company failed to remove what the country's media watchdog described as prohibited or harmful content. However, the move temporarily took out some Russian government websites, including the Kremlin and the Russian Parliament portals. The sites are back up, but the Russian government says the actions against Twitter will remain unless the platform removes the barred information. What information, exactly, is the government prohibiting? It relates to recent protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Officials warned they would act against social media companies that didn't filter posts about protests the Kremlin deemed as illegal or inciting people to demonstrate.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Senators again introduce a bill to make daylight saving time permanent

First some in Georgia want to end it, now the Senate wants to keep it. Listen, either we do DST or we don't. Just let us know before we change our clocks this weekend.

Elon Musk made $25 billion on Tuesday

Meanwhile, we rescued some loose change from the dryer.

People traveling to Thailand can now wait out their quarantine period on a yacht 

Mandated safety precautions, but make it fancy.

These epic Girl Scout cookie-inspired recipes put a new spin on classic flavors

We can make you hungry in four words: thin mint mousse torte.

A Utah woman found a 19th-century tombstone in her new yard

Congratulations, you've got ghosts!

HAPPENING LATER

Gun control legislation is back on the table

The House is set to vote today on legislation that would expand background checks on all commercial gun sales, marking the first congressional move on significant gun control since Democrats won the White House and the majority in both chambers of Congress.

TODAY'S NUMBER

400,000

That's how many children are at risk of death due to famine-level conditions in parts of Yemen, the UN World Food Programme says. About 47,000 people there are living in "catastrophic" famine-like conditions, and nearly half of Yemen's population -- about 16 million people -- is living in "crisis" or "emergency" food security conditions.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us."

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who lashed out at GOP colleagues while debating a pro-union bill. Ryan urged the party to end its preoccupation with last week's Dr. Seuss controversy and come together and help "the damn workers in the United States of America."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

80,000 matches = 1 fiery spectacle 

Yes, setting these on fire looks awesome, but can we talk about how cool and well-made the match spheres are? (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Cooler for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honkers add two more players to 2021 roster

Image

Wrestling teams approach postseason with caution

Image

SAW: Hayfield's Ethan Slaathaug

Image

RPL launches library express service

Image

Catalytic converter thefts continue

Image

Funding road repairs in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Mayor testifies in support of road repair focused bill

Image

Sen. Klobuchar: approval of COVID-19 relief bill marks "great day" for Rochester, all of Minnesota

Image

Gym thriving one year after outbreak started

Community Events