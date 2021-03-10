Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

What Dubai looked like before it boomed

Go beyond Dubai's glitz to find the spirit that drives this city.

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Richard Quest and Joe Minihane, CNN

Dubai is a desert phenomenon. In the space of 50 years, it has grown from a small trading outpost into one of the planet's most iconic cities.

Epic skyscrapers like the Burj Khalifa and wildly ambitious developments such as The Palm stand as testament to a city in thrall to the new, the fast-paced and the seemingly impossible.

With a long Bedouin history and an allure that pulls in newcomers from all over the globe, there is nowhere else quite like it.

Dubai joined with its neighboring emirates to form the UAE in December 1971. At the time, no one could have foreseen its development. However, the oil found beneath the region meant that unimaginable riches were set to turn what had for centuries been a quiet corner of the Arab world, with a population of just 86,000, into something altogether more modern, a science-fiction take on what a city could be, with almost three million residents.

To get to the heart of how Dubai emerged from the desert to become a global powerhouse, though, it pays to leave the towering buildings and sandy beaches behind. Because its modern history begins not with glass and steel, but the humble wooden dhow.

Up the creek

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is today one of Dubai's elite. He first started working as a customs inspector at what was then its sleepy port in the 1970s, before rising to become CEO of DP World, one of the world's largest port logistics companies.

For him, the rise of Dubai is intrinsically linked with the trading mentality of the Bedouin tribes who have called this place home for centuries and the dhows which still ply the waters around the city. Nowhere is that more in evidence than at the bustling creek where he started working all those years ago.

"I remember cargo being offloaded," he says. "Tires, spare parts, plastic products, food. You name it. Because this is the heart of Dubai. This is where the merchants are. This is where the trading is happening."

While oil has played a key role in bringing wealth to Dubai, it's the traders' mindset that has helped it thrive, says bin Sulayem.

"It's the commerce and trader mentality," he says. "Trading, commerce, ambition, belief."

He points to the hulking traditional wooden dhows that crowd the creek. "They go up from 500 tons to 1,000 tons of cargo. And you can see how many of them, next to each other. They're going to India, to Iran, to Africa." It's these dhows, and the goods that they carry, that have helped lay the foundations for the modern city which stands towering on the horizon, just a 15-minute drive from the creek.

Bin Sulayem's push to create a freeport in Dubai led to a boom in trade during the 1980s and 1990s. Without it, it's unlikely the multinational companies, hotel groups and, of course, floods of tourists would have come here, creating something truly unique in their wake. But, he says, it's the tenacity of the people, and its traditional trading boats, that are at the center of the city's ongoing success.

"We are desert people, OK. Desert people are tough. I remember when I was young, there was no water. We have to walk miles to get water. It wasn't easy like today, but we survived. And so how do you survive? Necessity is the mother of invention and everything in Dubai is innovation."

Innovation and tenacity

Indeed, Innovation is everywhere you look in Dubai. Take the Burj Khalifa. At 828 meters, it has been the world's tallest building since its completion in 2008. It is the most notable building in a skyline that has shot up since the start of the 21st century and now rivals those of New York and Singapore in both ambition and scale. Architectural experts may debate the seriousness of Dubai's architecture, but it's impossible to deny its impressiveness.

As well as the Khalifa, the Twin Emirates Towers and the "Big Ben" lookalike Al Yaqoub, the whole skyline of downtown just stands there and says, "We're here." Throw in the artificial Palm Islands, which have become a byword for luxury vacations, and the push to change, to innovate and try new things is undeniable.

Ramesh Shukla has witnessed all of this crazy change first-hand. A photographer, Shukla arrived in Dubai from Mumbai in 1965 with less than a dollar in his pocket.

"I arrived with 50 rolls and my camera," he says. "When I first arrived there was nothing. There were no proper roads, only desert. I felt it was not a modern city. There was no running water and no electricity where I stayed. Nothing. This was real life. Very simple. I began to capture this life."

Shukla went on to document the birth of this desert metropolis over the following five decades. But perhaps his most famous shot is of the sheikhs from the founding emirates of the UAE on the day the country was formed in December 1971. It's a picture which documents the start of Dubai's stratospheric rise and has gone on to be the Spirit of the Union logo, seen all over the UAE.

Shukla is just one of millions who have left their home country to seek their fortune and a new life in Dubai. More than 200 nationalities call the city home, each one drawn by the prospect of success. As the past 50 years has shown, Dubai is as much a lifestyle as it is a city, one where an emphasis on bigger, bolder and brasher is lauded.

Breaking world records

This love of the big and the bold is illustrated perfectly back at the creek, where the traditions of the past are being put to work in service of the city's obsession with breaking world records.

Danny Hickson, an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, has come to the port to assess yet another world record attempt being made in the Emirate, this time for the world's largest dhow. No matter that it's a record that no one else seems too worried about trying to achieve, this urge to be number one is all part of Dubai's quest to be a city of superlatives. The biggest. The fastest. The tallest. The newest.

"We have about 423 records held in the UAE in total. Sixty percent of that is Dubai. It's a huge number," explains Hickson after confirming that the dhow, all 91.47 meters of it, is in fact the new world record -older. Longer than an American football field, the dhow, called Obaid, is just the latest in a long line of Dubai record-breakers.

"Just this week alone we've verified three records," says Hickson. "It's a place that just loves breaking records."

As well as the hulking Obaid, there's Dubai Mall, at 12 million square feet the largest indoor shopping mall in the world.

And in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa, itself a record-breaker, there's Dubai Fountain, the largest choreographed fountain system in the world, spread across the 30-acre man-made Burj Khalifa Lake.

The Red Line of the Dubai Metro is the longest single driverless train line on the planet, at 52.14 kilometers (32.4 miles). It shows that records can be practical as well as being a bit of fun.

The race for space

It's in this spirit of always trying to be the best that Dubai is taking its next step. All the way into outer space. In 2020, it launched Hope, a space probe destined to orbit Mars.

The spacecraft was designed, developed and built at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, where Salem Al Marri heads up the UAE Space Program's astronaut program. Not content with sending an orbiter to the red planet, Dubai has developed a strong focus on sending its best and brightest into space too.

"I mean, if you look at what we're doing here, we're providing an excellent opportunity for our young people," he says. "They are part of exploring outer space, they're part of going to Mars, sending humans to the International Space Station. I mean, what is more exciting than that?"

Hazzaa Al Mansoori became the first Emirati to go into space, arriving at the International Space Station in September 2019. More than 4,000 Emiratis applied to be part of the mission.

Al Marri says that the astronaut program and the launch of Hope are both part of an ongoing story.

"Our ancestors, they're explorers in their heart," he says. "A lot of the stars have Arabic names. Arabs, Muslim explorers, are always looking towards the sky to the stars. Definitely there's a path from what our ancestors have done, whether it's a thousand or a hundred years ago, to where we're going today. And I think that exploration part is definitely in our DNA."

This search for the next big thing is everywhere you look in Dubai. It's what drives its people and those that come to build a life here, in what was once a quiet part of the desert. The space program is a modern adaptation of Dubai's mantra, "If we build it, they will come." Now it's, "If we build it, we will go."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain returns through Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake falls in state quarterfinals to Ballard

Image

HVL Champions: Stewartville wins first conference title since 2017-18 season

Image

Former RCTC president exemplifies school spirit

Image

Olmsted County leaders hope to look more closely into equity in the justice system

Image

Improving equity in local justice system

Image

Sara's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Dr. McDonough upbeat about new CDC guidelines

Image

Getting out and enjoying the sunshine in Clear Lake

Image

Dodge Center fire under investigation

Community Events