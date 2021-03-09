Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tesla and tech stocks surge, giving Wall Street whiplash

As Tesla shares have climbed, tech stocks have rebounded and led a rally on Wall Street. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Investors can't seem to make up their minds about whether to buy or sell tech stocks.

A day after dragging the Nasdaq Composite into correction territory, tech stocks were on a massive rebound rally — the latest surge in the sector's volatile start to the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 3.7% higher on Tuesday, marking its best day since November. Tesla shares were particularly hot, soaring more than 19% on improved demand from China.

A near-4% jump is huge by any standard, but it's particularly stunning after Monday's selloff that put the index in correction territory, defined as a drop of at least 10% from its peak. The Nasdaq hit a record high on February 12, not even a month ago.

So what happened? Perhaps it's just a run on buying the dip that formed recently when tech stocks softened.

The sectors been getting whipsawed as investors try to read the tea leaves and prepare for the next driver of market momentum.

Investors worried that the recovering economy would mean stocks that performed well during the lockdown of 2020 had run their course. Strategists began talking about rotating their portfolios away from tech to include more cyclical stocks again.

"The cyclical rotation has been running strong for months and today is an overdue buying the dip for technology stocks," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, in a note to clients.

The expected economic recovery has spurred a jump in Treasury bond yields lately, which has in turn weighed on the market. But on Tuesday, this dynamic reversed in favor of stocks.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was down 0.06% at 1.54% around the time of the stock market close. Bond yields and prices move in opposition to each other.

Investors expect that a full reopening of the economy will cause inflation to pick up and force the Federal Reserve's hand in raising interest rates sooner than expected. That would be bad for stocks because higher interest rates would make it more expensive for companies to borrow.

Tech isn't the only sector doing well Tuesday. Aside from strong performances in energy and consumer shares, Tesla stock is super hot once again, after data revealed that Chinese demand for its vehicles improved in February.

Tesla is set to break a five-day losing streak that put it further into bear market territory after an electric start to the year.

"Considering the Lunar New Year in China which took up a portion of February, we would characterize these February results as quite impressive and ahead of Street expectations," wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

Tesla closed up 19.6%, the stock's best day since February 2020.

The S&P 500, which Tesla joined in December, finished 1.4% higher. The Dow ended up a modest 0.1%, or 30 points.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returns through Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next in North Broadway Project

Image

Dodge County House Goes Up in Flames

Image

Doctor Upbeat About CDC Guidelines

Image

Tackling Homelessness In Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 3/9

Image

A new rivalry is born as North Iowa move up to NAHL

Image

Lake Mills' postseason hopes end in overtime

Image

Rochester's first female mayor shares insight on International Women's Day

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester leaders briefed on findings from diversity, equity, inclusion survey

Image

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talks about International Women's Day

Community Events