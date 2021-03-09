Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I've worked as a doctor in eight states fighting Covid-19. What keeps us going?

Article Image

Dr. Comilla Sasson has spent the past year traveling the US to Covid-19 hotspots. She tells CNN that the public needs to keep doing everything they can to stop coronavirus spread.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Comilla Sasson

I'm tired, you're tired, we're all tired -- I know. I feel it in my bones. I have been in 8 states caring for thousands of patients with Covid-19. I have worked in coast to coast, north to south, in New York, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, California, and my home state of Colorado. I have treated the rich, poor, White, Black, immigrants, Native Americans, BIPOCs, anyone and everyone who needs care. It's my job as an emergency medicine physician. When a surge is happening, I pick up, leave my family, and run into the flames.

I am still running. As I write this, I am sitting in the ICU at Kaiser Permanente Ontario Medical Center, in Ontario, California. This hospital is in a community that has been hit hard by the coronavirus. I hopped on a plane from Colorado to help my colleagues here, an ER doctor working in an ICU that has been overwhelmed beyond its typical capacity by Covid-19 patients. Parts of the hospital having to be converted into ICU beds. That's something I have seen all over the country during my travels.

For those who don't know, ER doctors don't normally work in the ICU. There are so many critically ill, complex Covid-19 patients that ICU doctors need help. When my employer asked if any of us would be willing and able to travel to overwhelmed hospitals in other states, a lot of us working ICU and ER jumped up at the chance to volunteer our help. We knew they would do it for us. It's all hands on deck to help out. So here I am, catching the first flight out, running into the fire.

But as I chat with my colleagues, I am not alone in how I feel: We are in the midst of a sustained mass casualty event. We worked on adrenaline and goodwill through the first surges because, we thought, if we can just power through it, it will soon be all over. But just as we looked up thinking the end was near, another wave of virus hits and the bodies start to pile up -- literally -- in our hospitals.

All over the country, these conversations are eerily the same. But I am still not numb to being the last voice a person hears before they go on a ventilator. Or to holding a phone up to a patient because it's the only way a wife can see her dying husband before he passes since no one else is allowed in the room.

I can't forget the sound of the monitor beeping when I lose a pulse after having tried to keep someone's parent alive all day. It doesn't get any easier for me to call a family and tell their two little girls that Momma isn't going to come home again. It doesn't get any less sad when I do my best, but it's still not enough. I don't get any less frustrated when I realize that despite every warning I have given to my friends and my family, they are still going to get together and celebrate a birthday party because they are all invincible ... until they aren't.

But now it is one year later. 12 months. 365 days. 525,600 minutes. And it seems like things may be better, like the country is beginning to go back to "normal." Theme parks opening up. Masks no longer required. Schools reopening and restaurants increasing capacity.

But what happens if the people who are supposed to be there to care for you aren't there? What happens when the next wave of virus hits, and those of us meant to care for the sick are too exhausted to be there? What if your frontline health care workers are shellshocked, exhausted, and out of adrenaline and goodwill? What happens then?

I will fight on. I will wake up and leave my husband and young children again. I'll risk my life to help save yours. And I will because I feel compelled to do it. But I am getting tired. My patience is getting thinner when I go outside and see life going back to normal. I see governors ending mask mandates as if the pandemic was over, allowing everything to reopen with no restrictions while I still have friends and colleagues working Covid-19 as travel nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists in those same states. I start to get frustrated.

I ask myself: Why do I keep doing this? Why am I still here running into the fire? On the front lines? Because I must truly believe, if we all are willing to fight just a little bit harder for a little bit longer that we can beat this together.

But I have to know -- and other frontline workers like me -- that you are in this fight with us. Wearing your mask. Getting your vaccine. Doing your part. Because every person's actions matter if we're going to win this fight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returns through Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next in North Broadway Project

Image

Dodge County House Goes Up in Flames

Image

Doctor Upbeat About CDC Guidelines

Image

Tackling Homelessness In Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 3/9

Image

A new rivalry is born as North Iowa move up to NAHL

Image

Lake Mills' postseason hopes end in overtime

Image

Rochester's first female mayor shares insight on International Women's Day

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester leaders briefed on findings from diversity, equity, inclusion survey

Image

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talks about International Women's Day

Community Events