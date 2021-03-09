Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Major's not the only misbehaving White House dog. But don't let that deter you from adopting a shelter pup

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

So many people are adopting dogs in this time of pandemic-induced loneliness that shelters are being emptied out. A recent "biting incident" involving a certain presidential pup, though, might have some reconsidering.

Major, a German shepherd adopted by the Bidens in 2018, was removed from the White House last week after he displayed aggressive behavior toward a member of White House security. He and Champ, the Bidens' older German shepherd, were sent to the Biden family home in Delaware. (The move may not be permanent -- the dogs have been known to stay there when the first lady is out of town.)

Major is believed to be the first shelter dog in the White House, though there have been rescue dogs before him. And he certainly isn't the first presidential pooch to behave badly.

But one bad incident shouldn't deter you from bringing home a four-legged addition to the family, animal advocates say.

"There is no data to support that dogs who are adopted from a shelter or rescue organization are more likely to bite," Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, wrote in an email to CNN. "Adoption is a wonderful choice for many families."

Helping your furry friend adjust to a new home is a process, experts say, and it takes time and patience to instill good behavior.

Every dog is different

It's important to get to know a dog before adopting to make sure that they're a good fit for your family, says Block.

Animal shelters and rescue groups typically have a record of behavioral and medical information about each of their dogs that can help you make the right decision. And while it could be worth taking into consideration factors such as the dog's breed, spending personal time with your potential new pet is a better bet.

"The HSUS believes that every dog is an individual and while some breed specific research may be helpful, it's best to get to know a dog one-on-one," Block wrote. "With the majority of dogs in the United States being of mixed breed, their individual temperament is more important than assumptions about their breed(s)."

Once you find the perfect match and bring your new pup home, you might find that they still cause trouble every now and then.

The Shelter Pet Project, an adoption resource run by the Humane Society of the United States and animal welfare group Maddie's Fund, notes that some shelters and rescue groups offer training classes or other behavioral services that could help smooth your dog's transition.

Some antics are inevitable

It's natural for dogs to misbehave from time to time -- one need look no further than the long line of White House pups.

In addition to the most recent incident, three-year-old Major has developed a bit of a reputation for unruly behavior and sometimes jumping, barking or charging at staff and security, according to people CNN spoke with about the dog's demeanor at the White House.

Other presidential dogs have acted out on occasion, too.

White House pets: An illustrated guide

Sunny, the Obama family's Portuguese water dog, knocked over a toddler during a Christmas celebration a few months after first arriving at the White House in 2013. In 2017, Sunny reportedly bit a family friend on the cheek.

Barney, George W. Bush's Scottish terrier, once bit a reporter and a family friend, while Buddy, Bill Clinton's chocolate Labrador, was once spotted relieving himself on the carpet.

Lucky, Ronald and Nancy Reagan's Bouvier des Flandres, was captured tugging the President across the White House lawn during a stroll with UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

And Teddy Roosevelt's dog Pete, thought to be a Bull Terrier or Pit Bull mix, nearly caused a diplomatic crisis when he famously ripped the pants off the French ambassador in the early 1900s.

Adjusting to a new environment takes time

Some antics are to be expected when bringing a dog into a new home -- especially one as vast and visible as the White House.

Dogs undergo a transition period when settling into a new environment, says Block. And while some dogs adjust to their surroundings relatively quickly, others can take days, weeks or months to feel comfortable and build trust with people.

The Humane Society of the United States offers some tips that can help smooth that transition.

Routines are key in teaching puppies that there are times to eat, play outside and relieve themselves. Taking them outside often and establishing a set location for them to do their business can help avoid accidents indoors. And setting a schedule for feeding them and filling their water dish can help them be more consistent.

Positive reinforcement training can help you change or shape your dog's behavior, and introducing dogs to unfamiliar surroundings gradually can help acclimate them and make the adjustment period smoother, Block adds.

Still, each dog has its own needs and some struggle more than others to adapt to certain environments. In some cases, it might be best for them to find a new home.

Teddy Roosevelt's dog was removed from the White House after the pants snafu and transferred to the family's home in New York. The Reagans' dog never quite got used to life at the White House either, and was eventually sent to their ranch in California.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returns through Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next in North Broadway Project

Image

Dodge County House Goes Up in Flames

Image

Doctor Upbeat About CDC Guidelines

Image

Tackling Homelessness In Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 3/9

Image

A new rivalry is born as North Iowa move up to NAHL

Image

Lake Mills' postseason hopes end in overtime

Image

Rochester's first female mayor shares insight on International Women's Day

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester leaders briefed on findings from diversity, equity, inclusion survey

Image

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talks about International Women's Day

Community Events