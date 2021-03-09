Clear
Bernie Sanders' victory: The US just started a massive experiment in progressive government

CNN's John Avlon takes a look at the Republican response to President Joe Biden's Covid-19 relief package, comparing the bill to former President Donald Trump's.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

You may have read a lot over the weekend about how progressives were angry that the Covid relief bill that's about to be sent to President Joe Biden's desk was pared back to get moderate senators on board.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mr. Progressive, wants to disabuse you of that notion. In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday night, he was glowing about the new stimulus bill, not just for what it does to fund vaccines, schools and local government operations, but also for the larger progressive wins contained in it -- despite the major loss of his $15 minimum wage proposal.

"Anderson, in my view, this is the most significant legislation for working people that has been passed in decades," Sanders said, adding to Cooper that he's still got plans to pass the wage hike that was stripped from the bill.

Democrats across the board seem to realize they have to sell this bill to Americans and make them trust that the government can help fix what ails the country, literally and figuratively.

That's why Sanders' praise of the bill is very much in line with what White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, describing it as "one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history."

The view from the flip side comes from Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican, who similarly said on Fox Business News, "It is a Trojan horse for socialism, it is everything Democrats have wanted wrapped and branded in coronavirus so that people are scared into voting for it."

It's certainly true that the Covid bill, which will cost $1.9 trillion over ten years, vastly expands support for Americans in the middle-income groups -- people who make a lot more than the poverty level but are well below the 1%. However, it's more experiment than permanent policy shift.

Most of the key elements end after a year, although what's generally true in Washington is that once the government passes something to benefit individual voters -- tax cuts or new programs -- it gets very hard to take them away.

Cooper asked Sanders to explain why the bill is so important. Here's their exchange along with some contextual annotations below:

COOPER: I just want to go back to something you said at the beginning that you think this is the most significant piece of legislation in decades. Can you just talk more about why you think that is? And what does it say that, you know, the first relief in the beginning, this pandemic got overwhelming Republican support as well. This got no Republican support. What does that say to you?

  • No Republicans have voted for the bill in either the Senate or the House. That's not expected to change when the Senate version is finally passed again by the House. That's a very different story from earlier Covid relief bills and also from other massive progressive programs of the past, like Medicare and Social Security. It is, however, in line with recent Washington achievements like the Affordable Care Act and tax cuts.

SANDERS: Well, it says to me that the Republicans are have turned their back on the needs of working families. They used the reconciliation process a few years ago to give a trillion dollars in tax breaks for the top one percent and large corporations. They used the reconciliation process to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act and throw 30 million people off of their healthcare that they had.

  • A contrast for voters. You're going to hear this a LOT from Democrats over the next two years. They won total control of Washington (with slim Capitol Hill majorities!) in 2020. Now they're going to ask voters to look at what they've done with government.
  • Interesting cost comparison. The cost of the GOP tax cuts, billed at the time at $1.9 trillion, almost exactly mirrors the cost of the Democrats' stimulus bill, which is $1.9 trillion.
  • Opposite priorities. The tax cut bill gave billions upon billions back to corporations and temporarily cut most Americans taxes at a time when economists said the economy didn't need it. The Covid bill temporarily gives taxpayer money directly to people.
  • Neither the tax bill nor the Covid bill are going to do anything to balance the budget. Both sides are spending here.

SANDERS on relief checks: Now, that direct payment will be $1,400 for every working-class adult, individuals $75,000 or less, couples, $150,000 or less, plus your children. Family of four gets help of $5,600. And in the midst of this crisis, God only knows that millions and millions of families desperately need that boost.

SANDERS on child poverty: What this legislation does, Anderson, is it addresses a crisis that this country has ignored for too long. We have one of the highest rates of childhood poverty of any major country on Earth. This legislation will expand the child tax credit and lower childhood poverty in America by up to 50 percent.

Yes, we're going to pay attention to the kids in America, many of whom are struggling for a variety of reasons. This legislation says that in the richest country in the history of the world, people should not be going hungry.

  • Child poverty is a problem in this country. As CNN recently reported, "The US has one of the highest child poverty rates of any wealthy country and one of the lowest shares of national spending on children and families. Roughly 1 in 7 kids live in poverty, according to the most recent Census Bureau data. More than one-quarter of Black children and one-fifth of Hispanic children live below the poverty line."
  • The bill gives cash to parents. This is perhaps this boldest policy change in the bill and one Democrats will try to carry into the future. It gives monthly payments of up to $300 for young kids under 6 and $250 for older kids up to 17 to couples making up to $150,000 and individuals making $112,500.
  • Versions of this credit have been in place for decades. It has been expanded several times, but the Covid bill will expand it even further and, importantly, make it accessible to many who did not previously qualify for the full amount. Read more.

SANDERS on evictions: In my community, Burlington, Vermont, a few months ago, hundreds of cars lined up for emergency food packages taking place all over this country. This legislation provides help so that when the moratorium on evictions end, people will get assistance to stay in their homes, whether it's a rental unit or your own home.

  • The federal eviction moratorium is ending. This bill helps with the rent. The bill does not extend a federal eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began the eviction moratorium last year as part of a public health order. Congress extended it. The federal moratorium ends March 31, at which point back rent will be due. Although some states are working to extend their own versions. In lieu of extending the moratorium, the Covid relief bill earmarks more than $20 billion to help renters and landlords deal with back rent.
  • Progressives would have preferred to extend the moratorium. Here's the argument from a pair of law professors at CNN Opinion that protection from eviction should become permanent, and paired with brakes to protect landlords. Conversely, here's a landlord who told CNN Business the moratorium has drained her savings. A judge in Texas recently ruled with landlords and said the moratorium is unconstitutional.

SANDERS on health care: This legislation more than doubles funding for community health centers. In my state, about 25 percent of people get their medical care. They've got their dental care. They've got low-cost prescription drugs, mental health counseling through community health centers. We have more than doubled funding it.

We're putting money into getting doctors into underserved areas. We're putting money into making sure that millions of workers do not lose the pensions that they were promised.

  • Expanding the Affordable Care Act. Sanders doesn't mention it here, but one very important element of the Covid bill is that it makes many more people eligible for government subsidies to help them buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Currently, people who make more than about 50,000 per year (400% of the federal poverty level) and don't get insurance through their employer, also don't get government help to buy health insurance on the private market. This bill removes that cap for the next two years and contains the cost of insurance at 8.5% of a person's income.

SANDERS on what's next: So this legislation is quite comprehensive in attempting to address the needs of working families. And obviously, the next reconciliation bill will deal with our structural problems, not just the emergency problems of how we can create millions of good paying jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and transforming our energy system to protect us from climate change.

  • On to infrastructure! Sanders and progressives think they've found a model that works, even if it creates policy that's not permanent. He talks here about using the budget reconciliation process, which only requires 50 votes, to pass an infrastructure bill that would help transform the US economy away from fossil fuels. He'll need to figure out how to convince Manchin, the proud moderate who represents a coal state, to get on board.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
