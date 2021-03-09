Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

End-of-life doulas help people die comfortably. In a pandemic, they're more important than ever

Virginia Chang is a certified end-of-life doula who coaches her patients through death. When Marcia Minunni's sister was sick, Chang was there for them both.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Maria Morava and Scottie Andrew, CNN Video by Mackenzie Happe, CNN

Alua Arthur wasn't looking for death.

At 34, she was trying hard to stay alive. Clinical depression had forced a leave of absence from her job as a lawyer, and she was traveling on a bus in Cuba when it met her: A woman, only two years older than her, dying of uterine cancer.

The two sat and talked for the seven hours to the woman's destination, and then for seven more when she decided to skip her stop.

Their conversation was about the end of life. It was the first time, the woman told Arthur, that someone had spoken with her about her disease and the possibility of dying.

"I tried to put myself in her shoes," Arthur told CNN. "I was like, 'If depression kills me, then what would I have made of my life?'"

Her answer came after returning from the trip: She would make her life about death.

Now, nine years later, Arthur works as a death doula and founder of Going with Grace, an organization that helps ailing people and their families prepare for death.

Death doulas belong to an emerging field

A doula is an ancient Greek term meaning a female helper.

The term has been adopted in childbirth settings to mean a person who provides non-medical support to a woman during pregnancy and childbirth.

But another type of doula has emerged -- this time at the other end of life.

And although death doulas are not a new idea, they belong to a relatively new profession.

The International End of Life Doula Association (INELDA), a pioneering organization in the field, was founded in 2015 to certify, support and research end-of-life doulas and their fields of practice.

Henry Fersko-Weiss, co-founder of the association, told CNN there are at least 20 individuals and organizations training death doulas in the US -- and he believes the field is steadily growing.

"There are tens of thousands who have been taught doula work," he said. "The percentage of people who come to serve the dying as practicing death doulas has been increasing steadily."

And they do it all

A death doula's work could mean logistical planning for the before, during and after of death; conducting rituals or comforting practices; helping the dying person reflect on their life and values; and explaining the bodily functions of dying to caregivers.

But there are intangibles, too -- only understood by hearing the stories of caregivers.

When her sister was dying in 2018, Marcia Minunni told CNN that Virginia Chang, a certified end-of-life doula and founder of Till The Last doula services, was a caring, honest presence.

A presence that her sister, though known for keeping "boundaries and borders up," immediately let in to her final moments.

"Was it the softness of (Chang's) voice, or the quiet of her presence, or perhaps the willingness of her kindness?" Minunni wrote in a letter to Chang after her sister's death. "I remember that day as if it was yesterday."

Minunni said her sister's body would relax around Chang, who would read poetry to her.

She died with Rumi poems, Frank Sinatra playing over an iPad and her hand on her sister's knee.

"How comforting is that?" Minunni said, and added: "(Chang) didn't have to physically be there for that ... human voice is just as important as touch."

Doulas have had to get creative during the pandemic

As Covid-19 has estranged loved ones from their family members at death, so too has it estranged death doulas from the primary field of their work: the bedside.

The pandemic has limited many doula services to remote-only interaction.

"I think it's unfortunate that we can't be bedside, because it can be very helpful to have an objective, third party ... presence during a very intense emotional time," Chang told CNN. "During Covid-19, these emotions and the intensity is only heightened because of the isolation."

But doulas are making it work.

They have to, given the demand for their services has spiked in light of Covid-19.

Arthur said her workload has quadrupled -- and for this, she's had to get creative.

Doulas at Going with Grace are using video calling to scan bodies or listen to breathing, she said. Logistically, they are creating Amazon carts to easily get families what they need after the death.

Some doulas, though, have shifted their focus to supporting caregivers.

Many people have become caregivers unexpectedly to loved ones suffering from the virus, or from illnesses that make the virus more lethal.

"We're hearing these numbers of people dead, which just sound like the most ridiculous numbers," Arthur said. "And we're forgetting that they are all somebody's mother, brother, sister, teacher ... while the numbers sound high, that means there's many more people who are grieving."

It's not the only crisis they're facing

It wasn't just the pandemic. 2020 was a year of grief in more ways than one.

Last summer, when Arthur was reviewing applications for her doula training course, an answer to a question she always asks -- about the last death the applicant had witnessed -- struck her.

"George Floyd," they wrote.

"That shook me to my core," Arthur said. "It brought into really sharp focus that people watched somebody die ... the trauma, the pain, the grief ... I think a lot of what we saw afterward, the protests, were a really strong grief response."

A year of grief ultimately brought people face-to-face with mortality, Chang said, countering an American taboo around death.

"People woke up and said 'Hey, this is not the way we want to die,'" she said.

With this new social awareness, she sees opportunity even at the grief-ridden nexus of crises.

"What we're seeing is a healthcare movement occurring simultaneously with a social movement," she said. "And those have always been ... times of great change and awareness in our society."

"All people deserve to die with dignity," she said. "All people deserve to die with care."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returns through Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/9

Image

A new rivalry is born as North Iowa move up to NAHL

Image

Lake Mills' postseason hopes end in overtime

Image

Rochester's first female mayor shares insight on International Women's Day

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester leaders briefed on findings from diversity, equity, inclusion survey

Image

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talks about International Women's Day

Image

Sara's Monday Night Forecast

Image

IOOF Home in Mason City welcoming back visitors

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Pandemic impact on mental health

Community Events