Clear

Greg Abbott's delusional ideas about Covid

Article Image

More than 8% of the US population is now fully vaccinated and many are wondering what kind of activities are safe once vaccinated. The CDC issued new guidance today. CNN's Polo Sandoval has the latest from Austin, TX.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jonathan Reiner

Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to "open Texas 100%," lifting all Covid-19 restrictions and end his state's mask mandate on March 10, is a political ploy that places his poll ratings above the health and safety of 29 million Texans. It's a wrongheaded plan that risks prolonging the pandemic and endangering all Americans.

When Abbott issued his executive order on March 2, he said, "People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate." His remarks came not long after a brutal winter storm that crippled his state's power grid, leaving millions of Texans shivering in the dark, with Covid still very active in the state, and its vaccination program stumbling badly.

Over the past six weeks, the United States has seen a precipitous drop in Covid cases and a dramatic rise in the rate of vaccinations. In Texas, however, recovery has come slower. On March 2, Texas recorded a statewide test positivity rate over 12%, three times higher than the national average. February's winter storm hobbled vaccination in much of the state, and Texas currently ranks 46th in the US for percentage of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine. Only 8% of Texans are fully vaccinated.

This is not the first time Abbott has prematurely rolled back restrictions. Last April, with cases rising, and barely two weeks after telling Texans to stay home, Abbott announced, among other things, that the state would allow stores to operate on a retail-to-go basis and that he was considering "the elimination of the stay-at-home policy." He said: "We're now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of Covid-19 may soon be behind us," and added, "We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus." He was tragically wrong. By November, Texas had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the nation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Abbott's statewide responses have shuttled between restrictions instituted too late, and measures relaxed prematurely. While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally recommended on April 3 that Americans wear masks, it was another three months before Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate.

On May 22, Abbott allowed bars in Texas to reopen at 25% capacity, and on June 3 he increased capacity to 50%. But only three weeks later, as Covid-19 cases surged, he again ordered his state's bars to close. He said at the time, "If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars."

In October, Abbott again relaxed restrictions on Texas bars, saying "It is time to open them up." He added, "If we continue to contain Covid, then these openings, just like other businesses, should be able to expand in the near future." Once again Texas saw a massive surge in cases. On January 5, Texas posted a single day record of 31,007 new cases. By mid-January, half of the state's ICUs were full.

More than a year into this pandemic, we know which public health mitigations work. This week, the CDC published a report of the effect of mask mandates and indoor restaurant dining. The researchers found that mandating masks was associated with a decrease in daily Covid-19 case and death growth rates within 20 days of implementation. In-restaurant dining was associated with an increase in daily Covid-19 case and death rates.

The coronavirus is a relentless and opportunistic pathogen that flourishes when we let our guard down. It will not simply go away when we get tired of it. We ignore that fact at our great peril. When Abbott instituted a mask mandate in July, he said, "Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of Covid-19."

He was right then, and he is wrong now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490011

Reported Deaths: 6618
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1016821593
Ramsey43388811
Dakota36714394
Anoka33545392
Washington22247262
Stearns18847202
St. Louis14915265
Scott13445107
Wright12635116
Olmsted1187890
Sherburne879474
Carver790941
Clay696288
Rice678691
Blue Earth604435
Kandiyohi582274
Crow Wing523682
Chisago502945
Otter Tail487171
Benton451890
Winona419749
Mower411931
Douglas395068
Goodhue390169
Nobles387347
Polk345363
McLeod341950
Beltrami339151
Morrison328147
Itasca315346
Becker315143
Lyon314045
Isanti310056
Steele304311
Carlton300649
Freeborn287124
Pine283616
Nicollet263341
Todd250330
Brown249137
Le Sueur238620
Mille Lacs230047
Cass221424
Waseca211217
Meeker208534
Martin190829
Wabasha18733
Roseau181017
Hubbard161041
Houston158214
Dodge15464
Renville152940
Redwood147127
Fillmore14029
Pennington139816
Chippewa137035
Cottonwood136120
Wadena131520
Faribault125017
Aitkin119233
Sibley118310
Watonwan11838
Rock116314
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97817
Murray9548
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74318
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62111
Big Stone5173
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4808
Unassigned45368
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2231
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 337836

Reported Deaths: 5500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52116562
Linn19519317
Scott17180213
Black Hawk14973294
Woodbury13858214
Johnson1317875
Dubuque12452196
Dallas1023593
Pottawattamie9899146
Story965445
Warren515176
Clinton502884
Cerro Gordo501483
Webster495888
Sioux480469
Marshall465473
Des Moines428661
Muscatine426493
Buena Vista413337
Wapello4059110
Jasper388167
Plymouth369178
Lee354653
Marion341772
Jones285355
Henry279837
Bremer270655
Carroll266848
Crawford253435
Boone244830
Benton241554
Washington239247
Mahaska215846
Jackson210339
Dickinson204340
Tama203165
Kossuth198655
Delaware186340
Clay184525
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179535
Page178119
Buchanan178029
Wright174531
Hamilton173942
Cedar172923
Hardin170339
Harrison167870
Clayton160154
Butler159331
Mills148520
Floyd148141
Poweshiek148030
Cherokee146336
Lyon145741
Allamakee144948
Madison143318
Iowa140723
Hancock138030
Grundy132530
Winnebago130531
Calhoun129711
Cass129751
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell120740
Chickasaw119915
Union119331
Sac118818
Shelby117634
Emmet115440
Humboldt113925
Franklin109719
Guthrie109728
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9790
Montgomery97036
Clarke95220
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82132
Adair81630
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76527
Greene73110
Lucas72321
Osceola68315
Worth6678
Taylor64112
Decatur5719
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4769
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Prepare for a warmer but breezier Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOOF Home in Mason City welcoming back visitors

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Pandemic impact on mental health

Image

Post Vaccine Freedom

Image

Third Stimulus Payment Eligibility

Image

Warm Weather Is Good News For Outdoor Dining

Image

03-08-2021 for Bri

Image

Minneapolis Prepares For Unrest As Chauvin Trial Starts

Image

Sean's Weather 3/8

Image

Rochester NAACP President calls for accountability

Community Events