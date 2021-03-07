Clear

Why Biden's next legislative push might be much harder than Covid relief

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has stalled progress on President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill over unemployment benefits. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Mar 7, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood, CNN

President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats are racing to prove a counterintuitive lesson: with congressional majorities, sometimes less can be more.

The new President holds a slim House advantage and even slimmer Senate edge -- 51-50, and then only if he holds every Democrat and allows Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. Yet passage of the Senate version this weekend keeps party leaders on track to overcome rock-solid Republican opposition and put a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill on Biden's desk within days, though even some prominent Democratic economists consider it too costly.

By the standards of recent history, that would represent an audacious feat. Every Democratic president in the last half century has taken office with at least 57 Democratic senators, and still struggled to achieve top objectives.

In part, Biden's shot at pulling it off reflects the ideological cohesion that the decades-long realignment of both parties has produced. But it also represents the pressure to unite that small majorities impose on disparate partisans who know their common window to succeed is narrow.

"There's an emotional camaraderie -- we're all in this together," said Rahm Emanuel, a former House member who become President Barack Obama's first White House chief of staff. "When there's only 50 votes, it's really hard to hide."

Emanuel lived through first-year challenges as an aide to two Democratic presidents. After defections by six Senate Democrats, President Bill Clinton needed a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Al Gore to enact his economic program in 1993. Sixteen years later, recalcitrance from conservative Democrats shrank Obama's economic stimulus plan, constrained his health care program and killed his climate change bill.

The defections they faced look small compared with what Democratic predecessors had to overcome. President Jimmy Carter had 62 Senate Democrats but only modest legislative success, needing major Republican help to ratify the Panama Canal Treaty. Only an alliance with Senate Republican leader Everett Dirksen allowed President Lyndon Johnson, with 68 Senate Democrats, to overcome a filibuster by Southerners in his own party to pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Johnson's feat, echoing over decades, had the ironic effect of reducing future opportunities for bipartisan cooperation. Anti-civil rights Southern conservatives abandoned the Democratic Party, while liberal Northeastern and Midwestern Republicans did the opposite, forging today's more ideologically homogenous and polarized parties.

The risks of pushing too hard

Pushing the few remaining iconoclasts too hard can backfire. Squeezed during debate over President George W. Bush's tax cuts in 2001, then-Sen. Jim Jeffords of Vermont quit the GOP and flipped a 50-50 Senate to Democratic control.

But Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia shows no such intention, notwithstanding his decision to sink Neera Tanden's nomination as budget director and hold up Senate action on Covid relief on Friday over unemployment insurance provisions.

Senate Democrats only tinkered with Biden's Covid relief bill. They maintained its overall spending level and preserved its income thresholds for full $1,400 relief checks, while phasing out the checks more quickly above those thresholds.

After hours of delay, Manchin accepted only minor changes on the extension of unemployment insurance. The loss of the $15-an-hour minimum wage provision -- felled by a Senate parliamentarian's ruling that Democrats lacked the votes to overturn -- does not appear to endanger the relief bill's final passage in the House.

It helps that Biden's first major initiative lavishes spending on key constituencies without raising anyone's taxes. Economic issues unify Democrats more than cultural concerns.

So does shared recognition that their opportunity for action may be brief. The history of midterm elections suggests Republicans have a strong chance to regain control of Congress next year.

That strengthens internal arguments by Democratic leaders to aim high, using legislative procedures that circumvent a Republican filibuster.

"The question," notes George Washington University congressional scholar Sarah Binder, "is how long can Biden hold that together."

The challenge after the relief bill

One indication will come with forthcoming legislation embodying Biden's call to "Build Back Better" after Covid. Potential provisions range from infrastructure to immigration to health care; the price tag could reach $3 trillion.

With no prospect of significant Republican support, Democrats could enact such a mammoth bill only by rallying behind the same no-filibuster budget procedures used for Biden's Covid relief plan. Whether they try will test the party's shared appetite for boldness.

The stiffest solidarity test involves the intensifying Democratic drive to change the Senate itself. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, burnishing reputations for bipartisan accommodation, have broken with colleagues by pledging to preserve filibuster rules that allow a unified Senate minority to block all non-budgetary legislation.

Other Democrats insist, with increasing urgency since the deadly US Capitol insurrection, that the party cannot afford to let Republicans block action on one issue above all others. Alarmed by Biden's victory -- the seventh time in the last eight presidential contests that America's diversifying electorate has cast more votes for the Democratic nominee -- Republican state legislators have moved aggressively to curb access to the ballot.

Last week, House Democrats passed legislation to halt those rollbacks by setting federal registration and voting standards. Only unifying to scrap the filibuster would allow Senate Democrats to follow suit in protecting voting rights, the very issue Johnson needed bipartisan support to advance in 1965.

Democratic proponents can only hope that invoking the higher purpose at stake -- safeguarding the democracy enshrined in the US Constitution -- will ultimately persuade Manchin and Sinema to go along.

"We're going to have an intense conversation in our caucus," says Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, lead Senate sponsor of voting rights legislation. "It's too early to know how we will solve this. I think we'll find a way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 489116

Reported Deaths: 6614
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1014901592
Ramsey43327810
Dakota36619394
Anoka33496391
Washington22208262
Stearns18822202
St. Louis14887265
Scott13403107
Wright12609116
Olmsted1185990
Sherburne878574
Carver787641
Clay695588
Rice677691
Blue Earth601035
Kandiyohi581274
Crow Wing523582
Chisago501745
Otter Tail486071
Benton450990
Winona419749
Mower410831
Douglas394568
Goodhue389069
Nobles387247
Polk345063
McLeod341250
Beltrami338951
Morrison327747
Becker314842
Itasca314646
Lyon313845
Isanti309456
Steele303611
Carlton300449
Freeborn286424
Pine283216
Nicollet262441
Todd249730
Brown248237
Le Sueur238120
Mille Lacs229447
Cass221224
Waseca210417
Meeker208134
Martin190829
Wabasha18733
Roseau181017
Hubbard161041
Houston158214
Dodge15404
Renville152640
Redwood147127
Fillmore13969
Pennington138716
Chippewa136935
Cottonwood136020
Wadena131420
Faribault124917
Aitkin119133
Sibley118310
Watonwan11828
Rock116314
Kanabec108820
Pipestone101824
Yellow Medicine97717
Murray9548
Jackson94610
Swift87818
Pope8165
Marshall78615
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68716
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62111
Big Stone5173
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4798
Unassigned44768
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41021
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2221
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 337676

Reported Deaths: 5494
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52087560
Linn19512317
Scott17167212
Black Hawk14970293
Woodbury13847214
Johnson1317075
Dubuque12450196
Dallas1022593
Pottawattamie9897146
Story965045
Warren514976
Clinton502684
Cerro Gordo501383
Webster495788
Sioux480369
Marshall465273
Des Moines428461
Muscatine426393
Buena Vista413237
Wapello4059110
Jasper387767
Plymouth368978
Lee354653
Marion341571
Jones285155
Henry279837
Bremer270555
Carroll266948
Crawford253635
Boone244330
Benton241154
Washington239547
Mahaska215746
Jackson210339
Dickinson204240
Tama203065
Kossuth198655
Delaware186240
Clay184425
Winneshiek183628
Fayette179335
Page178119
Buchanan177829
Wright174531
Hamilton173942
Cedar172723
Hardin170239
Harrison167670
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148520
Floyd148141
Poweshiek148030
Cherokee146236
Lyon145741
Allamakee144848
Madison143218
Iowa140723
Hancock138030
Grundy132430
Winnebago130531
Calhoun129611
Cass129651
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123247
Louisa122644
Mitchell120740
Chickasaw119915
Union119331
Sac118818
Shelby117634
Emmet115340
Humboldt113725
Franklin109719
Guthrie109628
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9720
Montgomery96936
Clarke95120
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida81832
Adair81630
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76527
Greene73110
Lucas72221
Osceola68315
Worth6678
Taylor64112
Decatur5719
Fremont5619
Van Buren53718
Ringgold50620
Audubon4759
Wayne47221
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Winds will pick up for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Olmsted County Fair asks for help from lawmakers

Image

RPU energy saving tips

Image

Officials hold roundtable on "reskilling" Minnesota's workforce

Image

Sen. Smith calls for COVID-19 relief bill to ensure vaccines are completely free for all

Image

Sen. Klobuchar announces bill limiting toxins is baby food after government report

Image

Sports Overtime March 5 highlights and statewide scores

Image

Tina Smith making case for no co-pay on vaccines and treatment

Image

Klobuchar concerned about heavy metal in baby food

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Community Events