Doctors in Chicago are making house calls to give vulnerable patients the Covid-19 vaccine

A new program at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center is helping protect people who live in neighborhoods with the highest Covid-19 death and positivity rates by distributing vaccines to patients who are 65 and older and can't get to a clinic. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

Hattie Blumenberg can't easily get to a mass vaccination center. The 90-year-old woman has limited transportation, and leaving her Chicago home would require someone physically carrying her from the house to a vehicle.

But a new program at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center is helping protect Blumenberg and other people who live in neighborhoods with the highest Covid-19 death and positivity rates. Its doctors are distributing vaccines to Rush patients who are 65 and older and can't get to a clinic.

Thanks to the program, Hattie and her daughter, Jackie Blumenberg, have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine in their home.

The Rush@Home program offers house calls to eligible patients and so far has vaccinated at least 71 people. The program has 120 people enrolled and a hospital spokesperson says the waitlist is growing.

"It a blessing and it's great," Hattie Blumenberg told CNN moments after she got the vaccine. "I hope everybody that takes it, that they do well. I think people should get it."

The Blumenbergs have already had one coronavirus scare. Another of Hattie Blumenberg's daughters, Nora Blumenberg, spent two weeks in the hospital and required oxygen after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in November.

"Some of everything was running through my mind, but I had to put my trust in the Lord," Hattie Blumenberg said from her Chicago living room while talking about her daughter. "She is still struggling."

Nora Blumenberg, 68, lives in a high-rise facility for seniors. Her family said she could barely walk to the trash chute, a few feet from her apartment door, without gasping for air.

Jackie Blumenberg said her sister getting sick, and the lingering effects of the virus, erased whatever hesitancy she had toward getting the vaccine.

"They had to stop her from talking on the phone to reserve her energy. When she was talking, she couldn't hardly breathe," Jackie Blumenberg said. "My sister still isn't right. Rather than my life to drastically not be the same, I'll take the shot. This is not no flu. Life or death -- which one you choose? It ain't hard with me to figure out."

Why the most vulnerable aren't getting vaccinated

But not everyone who wants the vaccine is able to get one. And access often falls along racial lines.

The Kaiser Family Foundation tracks vaccination rates in 27 states by race and ethnicity. The overall vaccination rate among White people is about three times higher than the rate for Hispanic people and twice as high as the rate for Black people, according Kaiser's data.

US VACCINE TRACKER

The challenge in Chicago -- and cities all over the country -- is that many of the most vulnerable residents are not getting vaccinated.

Dr. Elizabeth Davis with Rush University Medical Center said the reason can be traced to systemic racism in the vaccine rollout.

"Despite the best intentions it (the vaccine) has disproportionately gone to White people. And I think it's partially because of the system ... there's structural racism that underlies all the structures in our city. We know that there's structural racism in the health care sector as well," Davis told CNN. "And so, I think we're seeing that play out even in things like where, for example, the pharmacies are."

Many residents of Chicago's west side, like Hattie Blumenberg, don't have pharmacies nearby, making it more difficult to get a vaccine.

The disparities are clear in the numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation. As of mid-February Latinos made up 26% of coronavirus cases in Illinois but only 9% of vaccinations. In Maryland, Black people make up 33% of cases but only 16% of vaccinations.

The numbers are even more staggering in California, where Latinos account for 55% of coronavirus cases but only 18% of vaccinations.

Uber and Walgreens have partnered to offer rides to vaccination sites

Davis says it is time to move beyond the surface-level explanations we repeatedly hear.

"Oh, well, Black people have more diabetes, you know, but that's not an explanation for why more (Black) people are getting Covid ... it turns out in research it is also not a good explanation for why there are more deaths," she said.

"Why are frontline health care workers disproportionately Black, like all those essential workers that we're talking about? I think if you keep digging deeper and say, 'Well, why is that?' what you get to is racism."

It's a problem President Joe Biden says he is trying to fix.

"The fact is, if you're 70 years old, you don't have a vehicle and you live in a tough neighborhood, meaning it's a high concentration of Covid, you're not likely to be able to walk five miles to get a vaccine," he said during a February CNN town hall.

Biden's Covid-19 relief package includes funding for mobile vaccinations, which have begun in states like Texas, California and Massachusetts.

Walgreens and Uber announced a partnership last month to help drive equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in underserved communities. In a statement the companies say they will "combine their expertise to address common barriers to health equity including education, access and technology."

As vaccines become available for mass distribution, Walgreens and Uber say they will "roll out several initiatives over the coming months," including free transportation to Walgreens stores and offsite vaccine clinics; access to pre-schedule rides on Uber when a vaccine appointment is made; and a new educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

Patient's daughter: 'This is a blessing'

In Chicago, about five miles from the Blumenberg home, a Rush vaccination team also showed up Maltilde Flores' home. She, too, lives in a pharmacy desert, far from sites offering vaccines.

The 92-year-old's daughter, Carmen Flores-Rance, said getting her mom out of the house would require moving mountains.

"This is a blessing to have somebody come to the house, especially when you have somebody who is Latina, a 92-year-old beautiful mother who has dementia and can't do anything for herself," she said.

"Not a lot of seniors have this kind of service. I am very blessed to have you guys here."

And as doctors have learned in Chicago, matching vaccines with eligible patients can be a balancing act.

On the day CNN met the Blumenberg family, another patient was unable to get their scheduled vaccine due to a scheduling conflict. Immediately, the vaccination team had to find someone else who was eligible to receive the extra dose.

"We never want to waste any vaccines," Davis said. "It is such an important thing for people to receive, so when we're out in the field we have to be very careful to bring the exact number of vaccines that we need."

Meanwhile, the Blumenbergs say the Rush vaccination program may have saved them -- not only from Covid, but from an unequal system that overlooks patients like them.

"Nobody is above anybody," Jackie Blumenberg said. "We all bleed the same."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 487374

Reported Deaths: 6589
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1011101588
Ramsey43212805
Dakota36478392
Anoka33391390
Washington22156259
Stearns18774202
St. Louis14838264
Scott13354107
Wright12554116
Olmsted1183389
Sherburne876173
Carver779840
Clay693687
Rice671591
Blue Earth598335
Kandiyohi580174
Crow Wing522382
Chisago500345
Otter Tail484370
Benton448290
Winona419349
Mower408131
Douglas393668
Goodhue387569
Nobles387147
Polk344363
McLeod340250
Beltrami338651
Morrison325647
Itasca314046
Lyon313644
Becker313142
Isanti307656
Steele302311
Carlton300149
Freeborn284124
Pine282416
Nicollet260441
Todd248930
Brown246137
Le Sueur236920
Mille Lacs228547
Cass220724
Waseca209717
Meeker207934
Martin190328
Wabasha18673
Roseau180717
Hubbard160741
Houston158014
Dodge15354
Renville151240
Redwood147027
Fillmore13838
Pennington137016
Chippewa136735
Cottonwood135420
Wadena131320
Faribault124017
Aitkin119133
Watonwan11768
Sibley117310
Rock115814
Kanabec107819
Pipestone101724
Yellow Medicine97717
Murray9498
Jackson94010
Swift87918
Pope8085
Marshall78015
Stevens7448
Lake74218
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68616
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62011
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5122
Grant4918
Norman4788
Unassigned44468
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40921
Red Lake3625
Traverse3105
Lake of the Woods2201
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 335795

Reported Deaths: 5478
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk51900558
Linn19487315
Scott17120211
Black Hawk14939293
Woodbury13798214
Johnson1313875
Dubuque12431195
Dallas1020292
Pottawattamie9844146
Story961945
Warren512776
Clinton501584
Cerro Gordo499583
Webster494988
Sioux479469
Marshall463773
Des Moines427861
Muscatine424693
Buena Vista412637
Wapello4035108
Jasper386767
Plymouth368378
Lee354453
Marion340670
Jones285055
Henry279837
Bremer269755
Carroll266749
Crawford252835
Boone243130
Benton240454
Washington238847
Mahaska215646
Jackson209938
Dickinson203040
Tama202665
Kossuth198755
Delaware185840
Clay184125
Winneshiek183028
Fayette179135
Page177819
Buchanan177529
Wright174131
Hamilton173842
Cedar171723
Hardin169739
Harrison167469
Clayton160054
Butler159031
Floyd148141
Mills148120
Poweshiek148030
Cherokee145836
Lyon145541
Allamakee143648
Madison142418
Iowa139823
Hancock137830
Grundy132230
Winnebago130531
Calhoun129411
Cass129051
Jefferson128334
Appanoose123347
Louisa122343
Mitchell120540
Chickasaw119615
Union118831
Sac118618
Shelby117033
Emmet115240
Humboldt113625
Franklin109119
Guthrie109028
Palo Alto101221
Howard99321
Montgomery96836
Clarke94920
Keokuk92329
Monroe89628
Ida81432
Adair81329
Pocahontas80919
Monona76427
Davis76323
Greene73110
Lucas71621
Osceola68315
Worth6677
Taylor64112
Decatur5699
Fremont5599
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50520
Audubon4769
Wayne46221
Adams3184
Unassigned00
KIMT Eye in the sky

