Clear

Detroit mayor declines Johnson & Johnson allotment, saying the other vaccines are better

Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says that the Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan needs to speak with his health commissioner about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Schaffner tells CNN's Jim Sciutto that all 3 approved vaccines are "in the same ballpark."

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Ganesh Setty, CNN

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan declined an initial allocation of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine this week even as nationwide demand continues to outpace available supply.

Duggan, a Democrat who has been mayor since 2014, said he turned down the shipment because the city is able to meet current demand with its supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- even as his administration expanded vaccine eligibility Thursday to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions.

"So, Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best. And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best," Duggan said during a news conference Thursday.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorized the one-dose J&J vaccine, which was found to be 72% effective in the US against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 cases. Clinical trials showed the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 95% effective.

All three vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness from Covid-19, and health officials have urged people to take any Covid-19 vaccine they are offered.

"The day may come in March or April when every single Moderna and Pfizer is committed, and we still have people who need a vaccine. And at that point we will set up a Johnson & Johnson center. I don't see that in the next couple of weeks," Duggan said.

Detroit received 29,000 total vaccine doses manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna this week, the mayor said. He said he expects roughly the same amount next week, and repeatedly said there is enough supply to meet current demand. He urged all qualified residents to make appointments.

Detroit's mass vaccination drive-thru site at the TCF Center is able to "max-out" at 5,000 cars per weekday, Duggan explained, adding that health officials will administer the remaining 4,000 doses between "Senior Saturday" vaccination events and health department outreach this week.

Detroit received 6,200 doses of the J&J vaccine, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"The Johnson and Johnson doses not used by Detroit were provided to other health departments that had lower coverage rates for those age 65 years or older," spokesman Bob Wheaton said in a statement to CNN.

The J&J vaccine doses "were allocated on top of the Moderna and Pfizer distribution," Wheaton said, adding that Detroit did not receive additional Moderna or Pfizer supply to replace the 6,200 forgone J&J doses.

"All immunizing providers who can manage vaccine storage and management for a vaccine are expected to accept vaccine," he said.

Detroit providers have administered 101,636 total Covid-19 vaccine doses, with 55,121 future doses already scheduled, according to the city's Covid-19 dashboard.

A spokesman for Duggan did not immediately respond to CNN's followup questions on whether the city will accept the J&J vaccine moving forward.

CNN has also reached out to the Biden administration for comment.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday said the state is easing some coronavirus-related restrictions, including restaurant capacities. She cited lower cases counts and the increased availability of vaccines.

She also noted the J&J vaccine is manufactured in the state, in Grand Rapids.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 487374

Reported Deaths: 6589
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1011101588
Ramsey43212805
Dakota36478392
Anoka33391390
Washington22156259
Stearns18774202
St. Louis14838264
Scott13354107
Wright12554116
Olmsted1183389
Sherburne876173
Carver779840
Clay693687
Rice671591
Blue Earth598335
Kandiyohi580174
Crow Wing522382
Chisago500345
Otter Tail484370
Benton448290
Winona419349
Mower408131
Douglas393668
Goodhue387569
Nobles387147
Polk344363
McLeod340250
Beltrami338651
Morrison325647
Itasca314046
Lyon313644
Becker313142
Isanti307656
Steele302311
Carlton300149
Freeborn284124
Pine282416
Nicollet260441
Todd248930
Brown246137
Le Sueur236920
Mille Lacs228547
Cass220724
Waseca209717
Meeker207934
Martin190328
Wabasha18673
Roseau180717
Hubbard160741
Houston158014
Dodge15354
Renville151240
Redwood147027
Fillmore13838
Pennington137016
Chippewa136735
Cottonwood135420
Wadena131320
Faribault124017
Aitkin119133
Watonwan11768
Sibley117310
Rock115814
Kanabec107819
Pipestone101724
Yellow Medicine97717
Murray9498
Jackson94010
Swift87918
Pope8085
Marshall78015
Stevens7448
Lake74218
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68616
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62011
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5122
Grant4918
Norman4788
Unassigned44468
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40921
Red Lake3625
Traverse3105
Lake of the Woods2201
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 335795

Reported Deaths: 5478
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk51900558
Linn19487315
Scott17120211
Black Hawk14939293
Woodbury13798214
Johnson1313875
Dubuque12431195
Dallas1020292
Pottawattamie9844146
Story961945
Warren512776
Clinton501584
Cerro Gordo499583
Webster494988
Sioux479469
Marshall463773
Des Moines427861
Muscatine424693
Buena Vista412637
Wapello4035108
Jasper386767
Plymouth368378
Lee354453
Marion340670
Jones285055
Henry279837
Bremer269755
Carroll266749
Crawford252835
Boone243130
Benton240454
Washington238847
Mahaska215646
Jackson209938
Dickinson203040
Tama202665
Kossuth198755
Delaware185840
Clay184125
Winneshiek183028
Fayette179135
Page177819
Buchanan177529
Wright174131
Hamilton173842
Cedar171723
Hardin169739
Harrison167469
Clayton160054
Butler159031
Floyd148141
Mills148120
Poweshiek148030
Cherokee145836
Lyon145541
Allamakee143648
Madison142418
Iowa139823
Hancock137830
Grundy132230
Winnebago130531
Calhoun129411
Cass129051
Jefferson128334
Appanoose123347
Louisa122343
Mitchell120540
Chickasaw119615
Union118831
Sac118618
Shelby117033
Emmet115240
Humboldt113625
Franklin109119
Guthrie109028
Palo Alto101221
Howard99321
Montgomery96836
Clarke94920
Keokuk92329
Monroe89628
Ida81432
Adair81329
Pocahontas80919
Monona76427
Davis76323
Greene73110
Lucas71621
Osceola68315
Worth6677
Taylor64112
Decatur5699
Fremont5599
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50520
Audubon4769
Wayne46221
Adams3184
Unassigned00
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Several days of mild weather expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Decrease in COVID-19 testing

Image

Cameo restaurant set to reopen

Image

Sean's Weather 3/5

Image

MSHSL limits state tournaments to 250 spectators

Image

Fueled by Inspiration: Clear Lake coach's stepson reminds team to live each moment to its fullest

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff speaks on record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota

Image

Golf on the upswing during pandemic

Image

Dentists to administer covid-19 vaccine in MN

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

A sweeping police reform bill is passed in the US House

Community Events