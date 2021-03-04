Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Square to acquire majority stake in music service Tidal for $297 million

Square (SQ), the payments company founded and run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Jay-Z has 99 problems but figuring out a buyer for his struggling music streaming service is no longer one.

Square, the payments company founded and run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal platform.

In a press release, Square said it expects to pay $297 million in cash and stock for the stake. As part of the deal, Jay-Z will join Square's board.

The long-rumored deal offers an exit for Tidal, which has struggled to compete with larger rivals like Spotify. It also further expands Square's portfolio of services. The company has gone from offering mobile payments to providing a full suite of tools for small businesses, including an in-house bank launched earlier this week to provide business loans and deposit products to sellers who use its card reader and other point-of-sale services.

Beyond that, it builds on the relationship between Dorsey and Jay-Z. The pair recently partnered on a bitcoin development fund and have been photographed together on vacation. In a statement Thursday, Jay-Z said: "Jack and I have had many discussions about Tidal's endless possibilities that have made me even more inspired about its future."

Nonetheless, it's a puzzling deal for a company known for its financial products. Dorsey addressed the issue in a series of tweets on Thursday, "Why would a music streaming company and a financial services company join forces?!" The answer, he said, "comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work."

"Given what Square has been able to do for sellers of all sizes and individuals through Cash App, we believe we can now work for artists to see the same success for them, and us," he added. "We're going to start small and focus on the most critical needs of artists and growing their fanbases."

Moshe Katri, an analyst at Wedbush, said the deal is part of Square's "ongoing strategy of building eco-systems around merchants/sellers and consumers." In buying Tidal, Katri said Square can expand its user base to include artists, musicians and fans.

Investors appeared less certain of the benefits. Shares of Square were down nearly 7% in early trading Thursday following the announcement.

Tidal was launched in 2014 and purchased a year later by a consortium of artists, including Jay-Z, for $56 million. The move came as an alternative to other streaming services, such as Spotify, following arguments over artist compensation. But the service never seemed to catch on in the same way.

"Square created ecosystems of tools for sellers & individuals, and we'll do the same for artists," Dorsey said. "We'll work on entirely new listening experiences to bring fans closer together, simple integrations for merch sales, modern collaboration tools, and new complementary revenue streams."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 486434

Reported Deaths: 6575
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1009131586
Ramsey43165803
Dakota36375392
Anoka33335388
Washington22121258
Stearns18752201
St. Louis14822263
Scott13308107
Wright12538116
Olmsted1181788
Sherburne874172
Carver775640
Clay692387
Rice670791
Blue Earth596635
Kandiyohi579674
Crow Wing521282
Chisago499545
Otter Tail483270
Benton447790
Winona418549
Mower405731
Douglas393368
Nobles387247
Goodhue386269
Polk343763
McLeod340049
Beltrami338651
Morrison324747
Itasca313646
Lyon313644
Becker312542
Isanti306756
Steele301511
Carlton300149
Freeborn282623
Pine282016
Nicollet259241
Todd248330
Brown245537
Le Sueur235720
Mille Lacs227947
Cass220424
Waseca209317
Meeker207434
Martin189928
Wabasha18673
Roseau180317
Hubbard160740
Houston157414
Dodge15294
Renville150340
Redwood147027
Fillmore13768
Chippewa136735
Pennington136316
Cottonwood135020
Wadena131020
Faribault123417
Aitkin119033
Watonwan11758
Sibley117310
Rock115914
Kanabec107519
Pipestone101624
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9488
Jackson93610
Swift87918
Pope8075
Marshall78015
Lake74218
Stevens7418
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68516
Wilkin67411
Koochiching61911
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5092
Grant4918
Norman4788
Unassigned44568
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40921
Red Lake3625
Traverse3075
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 335218

Reported Deaths: 5443
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk51785551
Linn19463313
Scott17080210
Black Hawk14924292
Woodbury13778212
Johnson1312174
Dubuque12416194
Dallas1019092
Pottawattamie9828143
Story959345
Warren511674
Clinton500784
Cerro Gordo498882
Webster494487
Sioux479169
Marshall463072
Des Moines427161
Muscatine424191
Buena Vista412237
Wapello4025108
Jasper386266
Plymouth367478
Lee354252
Marion339869
Jones284654
Henry279637
Bremer268754
Carroll266349
Crawford252235
Boone242830
Benton240354
Washington239047
Mahaska215246
Jackson209738
Dickinson202440
Tama202365
Kossuth198055
Delaware185540
Clay183825
Winneshiek182827
Fayette178635
Page177819
Buchanan176929
Wright173831
Hamilton173742
Cedar171523
Hardin169439
Harrison167169
Clayton159854
Butler158831
Mills147920
Floyd147741
Poweshiek147730
Lyon145541
Cherokee145336
Allamakee142347
Madison141918
Iowa139423
Hancock137630
Grundy132030
Winnebago130231
Calhoun129311
Cass128751
Jefferson128334
Appanoose123147
Louisa122341
Mitchell120440
Chickasaw119615
Union118731
Sac118318
Shelby116433
Emmet115040
Humboldt113525
Franklin109019
Guthrie108928
Palo Alto100921
Howard99021
Montgomery96736
Clarke94720
Keokuk92029
Monroe89428
Adair81028
Ida81032
Pocahontas80919
Davis76323
Monona76327
Greene72910
Lucas71421
Osceola68215
Worth6667
Taylor64112
Decatur5699
Fremont5599
Van Buren53718
Ringgold50520
Audubon4739
Wayne45821
Adams3184
Unassigned00
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Several days of mild weather expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking WX Live at Silver Lake Park

Image

Hyvee adding nail salons

Image

World's Largest Grain Bin

Image

Ride Share services up

Image

Olmsted County Vaccine Progress

Image

Dodge County Begins Administering Covid Vaccines

Image

Mayo Clinic Vaccinated 42,000 People

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Volunteer of the Month: North Iowa Community Action

Image

Sean's Weather 3/4

Community Events