At a vaccination site in Miami, some wonder whether to choose newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine or Pfizer one

CNN's Gary Tuchman looks at one Missouri pharmacy in a predominately black city about which vaccine, between the Moderna and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson, the residents prefer.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Those who showed up to a Miami vaccination site on Wednesday found themselves in the rare position where they got to choose which Covid-19 vaccine they would like to get: the newly FDA-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer vaccine.

The long-awaited, one-dose J&J vaccine became available in the United States this week after the US Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization last Saturday.

Made by Janssen, J&J's vaccine arm, the vaccine is safe and effective, and it's considered flexible. It's a single dose, and it doesn't require special storage. The vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older.

However, there has been concern that because the public has heard that the shot is only 72% protective in the US, and the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are about 95% protective, some will think this is a "second class" vaccine. Experts say those numbers are highly misleading -- and urge people to take whatever shot is first available to them.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order this week that expanded access to the vaccine to people 50 and over who are K-12 school personnel, firefighters and law enforcement officers.

So far, more than 3.1 million Floridians have received one or both doses of a vaccine, according to state records. An overwhelming majority of the recipients have been seniors age 65 and older.

Florida's four FEMA-supported vaccination sites -- in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami -- are now allowing people to choose between J&J and Pfizer, according to Jason Mahon, communications director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

"Giving them the choice was important," Mahon told CNN.

Those at the Miami-Dade College vaccination site on Wednesday mulled over their options before deciding which shot they wanted administered.

Some said they chose the J&J vaccine because they wanted to get one shot rather than two (which both Pfizer and Moderna require).

Lolita White told CNN that she is "afraid of needles" and therefore can "only do this once."

"It was liberating," she said about getting the J&J vaccine. "But it was very scary at the same time because ... I'm definitely afraid of needles. The people in there were very supportive. The guy who gave me the shot ... said don't be afraid."

Despite J&J's lower efficacy, White said she was comforted to learn that J&J's research included protection against the new variants of the Covid-19 virus.

Guillermo Muñoz said he trusts that all the vaccines are effective -- but he also preferred getting the J&J vaccine because it required one dose.

"I want to make sure that I'm protected and I want to make sure that, you know, that we protect others," Muñoz told CNN. "The quicker we reach herd immunity, the quicker we will be able to go back to as normal a life as we possibly can."

Others said they prefer Pfizer -- citing various reasons, including that it's been available longer.

"I just don't know much about it (J&J vaccine), so I would rather go with something that's well known," Rocio Mendez told CNN.

Ruth Watkins also opted for Pfizer -- she said she believes in the company so much that she decided to invest in it.

"I don't choose to buy Johnson & Johnson products and haven't for a really long time," Watkins told CNN. "And Pfizer was just a good choice."

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, urged Americans to take any of the three "highly efficacious" coronavirus vaccines now available to them and not delay getting one vaccine over another.

"If I were not vaccinated now and I had a choice of getting a J&J vaccine now or waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me as quickly as possible for the simple reason of what I said a moment ago," he told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"We want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and expeditiously as possible."

Patricia Gibbs, who got the Pfizer booster shot on Wednesday, echoed Fauci's opinion.

"We all need to get this shot to protect everybody," Gibbs said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 485655

Reported Deaths: 6558
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1007641586
Ramsey43106801
Dakota36297390
Anoka33293385
Washington22078256
Stearns18734201
St. Louis14805262
Scott13290107
Wright12526115
Olmsted1178988
Sherburne872872
Carver772640
Clay691587
Rice670491
Blue Earth594735
Kandiyohi579574
Crow Wing520681
Chisago499045
Otter Tail482170
Benton446490
Winona418349
Mower404731
Douglas392668
Nobles387047
Goodhue385768
Polk343162
McLeod339349
Beltrami337951
Morrison324547
Itasca313046
Lyon313044
Becker311342
Isanti306154
Steele300411
Carlton300149
Pine282016
Freeborn280723
Nicollet258641
Todd248030
Brown245037
Le Sueur235320
Mille Lacs227447
Cass220024
Waseca208717
Meeker207434
Martin189528
Wabasha18653
Roseau180217
Hubbard160640
Houston157314
Dodge15224
Renville149640
Redwood147027
Fillmore13728
Chippewa136335
Cottonwood134820
Pennington134416
Wadena130920
Faribault123017
Aitkin118833
Sibley117310
Watonwan11738
Rock115714
Kanabec107519
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9448
Jackson93510
Swift87918
Pope8045
Marshall77815
Stevens7418
Lake74018
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68416
Wilkin67110
Koochiching61811
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5062
Grant4918
Norman4788
Unassigned46768
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40921
Red Lake3625
Traverse3055
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362827

Reported Deaths: 5440
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58260551
Linn20670313
Scott18318210
Black Hawk16258292
Woodbury14979211
Johnson1384874
Dubuque13562194
Dallas1138690
Pottawattamie10791143
Story1024945
Warren556674
Clinton543784
Cerro Gordo533782
Webster519587
Marshall497272
Sioux494869
Buena Vista474537
Des Moines458861
Muscatine452291
Wapello4345108
Jasper417766
Plymouth395378
Lee375452
Marion359169
Jones294154
Henry293337
Carroll286249
Bremer280854
Crawford275135
Boone259730
Washington254347
Benton253854
Mahaska224746
Jackson221638
Dickinson217840
Tama213765
Kossuth208555
Clay193625
Hamilton192142
Delaware189140
Winneshiek189127
Buchanan185729
Fayette185235
Page183319
Hardin181439
Wright179931
Harrison179469
Cedar178523
Clayton168154
Butler167231
Mills163020
Floyd162741
Cherokee154836
Madison154718
Poweshiek154330
Hancock147130
Allamakee146747
Lyon145941
Iowa145023
Appanoose139247
Grundy139230
Jefferson138734
Winnebago138631
Cass134751
Calhoun133811
Mitchell130940
Louisa128241
Union126631
Chickasaw125215
Sac124618
Emmet121740
Shelby121733
Franklin118319
Humboldt117925
Guthrie116628
Palo Alto105221
Montgomery104136
Howard102921
Clarke100420
Unassigned9900
Keokuk98229
Monroe93328
Adair92128
Ida91432
Pocahontas85419
Davis83123
Monona81627
Greene77510
Lucas74021
Osceola70615
Worth6997
Taylor66612
Fremont5909
Decatur5829
Van Buren56118
Ringgold52320
Wayne48921
Audubon4889
Adams3274
