'The impossible is not impossible': The push to make Covid-19 vaccines at record speed

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to Sean Kirk, an executive at Emergent Biosolutions, about the manufacturing process of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 5:21 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Before the pandemic, Anne Leonard's friends and family had only a cursory interest in her two decades of work manufacturing pharmaceuticals.

But recently, when her grandmother learned that her work as the director of quality assurance at the Catalent facility in Indiana meant that her granddaughter was helping keep the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines safe, she was so proud, she told all her friends about her granddaughter's efforts to help end the pandemic.

"She didn't actually realize how close to the manufacturer of the Covid vaccine I was," said Leonard. "She was so tickled by it."

Leonard said even her 9- and 11-year-old kids know that, while she has to work really long days, what she is doing is important work.

"I tell them I'm doing this for you guys, and for grandma, and for your teachers," Leonard said.

With the US Food and Drug Administration's authorization last week, Johnson & Johnson said about 4 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine would immediately head to states to help meet enormous demand. The company expects has said it expects to make enough doses to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of March, and has a goal to produce 1 billion doses globally by the end of the year.

But as President Joe Biden said Tuesday, "it simply wasn't coming fast enough."

Biden announced that drugmaker Merck will help manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- a decision made after it became clear that J&J would fall short of its manufacturing goals. The planned partnership was first reported by The Washington Post.

The White House said it was utilizing the Defense Production Act to help equip two Merck facilities to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson product, including by bolstering "fill-finish" capacity, when the doses are places in vials, and by increasing availability of the components of the vaccines.

There may still be delays, but Biden said Tuesday the United States would have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May.

'You can't accelerate it by yelling at it'

Before the J&J vaccine can ever get into someone's arm, it must go through a sophisticated and complicated process that involves several companies. It can't happen overnight, but companies say vaccine manufacturing has moved at a speed that has never been seen before in the history of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

J&J said it has been working with "urgency" to increase production of the vaccine candidate, but it isn't easy.

"The production of our vaccine is a highly complex process that requires very particular capabilities and experiences," Dr. Richard Nettles, J&J's vice president of US medical affairs told the subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Committee on Energy & Commerce last week.

It takes about five or six weeks to genetically engineer and then grow, purify, and finish the vaccine before it can be bottled and sealed and sent on its way to be distributed to vaccine centers.

Put another way, Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer for Johnson & Johnson, told CNN, "you can't accelerate it by yelling at it."

J&J has looked at 100 potential production sites and found eight that meet its needs so far, Nettles said. Three have produced test batches of the vaccine. It expects to have additional capacity by the second quarter of the year and will be made in the US, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Leonard works at the bustling Catalent facility in Bloomington, Indiana, that sits in a nondescript building tucked away by the indoor pickleball court and the Budweiser distributor. Five shifts of 2,000 employees keep the buzzing production lines going 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It started production of the J&J vaccine at the end of January and should get the regulatory authority to ship from the plant soon. The doses going out this week come from elsewhere.

Catalent hopes to meet the increasing demands for vaccines to help end the pandemic.

"We are going as fast as we can," Leonard said. "In such a regulated industry, there are certain steps that you just can't speed up any faster, but I think we are doing amazing things to get the vaccine out as quickly as we have. Everyone at the site feels a great responsibility to do that and we're working day and night to get it done."

The plant that, decades ago, made TVs is now helping make the substance that the country is counting on to end its isolation.

How the vaccine is made

The company that actually starts the manufacturing process for J&J is not Catalent, but Baltimore-based Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent does the work genetically engineering a virus known as adenovirus 26 that causes the common cold in humans. Genes are removed from the virus so it won't replicate and spread in the body. Genetic material is also removed to make room for the genetic instructions for making a piece of the coronavirus spike protein that it uses to attach to cells.

This adenovirus vector is grown in vats of human cells in large reactors. The resulting virus is purified to remove debris. It's a biologic process that takes several weeks before the resulting product can be frozen and shipped hundreds of miles to companies such as Catalent.

For both the J&J and Moderna vaccine, Catalent is one of the companies doing what's known in the industry as the "fill/finish" part of the manufacturing process.

Catalent will be a part of the effort to scale up J&J's manufacturing. They are a last manufacturing step before it heads out to a distributor and a vaccination site that can get it into someone's arm.

"What that involves is taking the bulk drug substance, formulating that into its final form, sterile filling it into vials doing 100% visual inspection, packaging, and then the final quality control testing," said Mike Riley, region president, biologics, North America for Catalent. "These products need to be completely sterile so that whole process is highly controlled and highly validated."

Manufacturing a vaccine needs to be clean and carefully managed. Workers put on sterile garments before they enter a clean room, where they then reach through gloves that go through glass to get into isolator equipment where the sterile vaccine product goes into the glass containers.

The vaccines are inspected and then fly through high speed manufacturing lines -- conveyors that pass-through label machines that then get packed up into safe cases that get shipped out from there.

Every step is carefully regulated and every step must be kept under a close watchful eye so nothing else can be introduced into the glass vials beyond the vaccine itself.

"It's a complex process," Leonard said.

Increasing production to stop the pandemic

During the pandemic, Catalent, with manufacturing facilities around the world, has worked with more than 80 Covid-19 related compounds from 60 different companies to make antivirals, other treatments and vaccines. It has done this all while continuing to make hundreds of other critical medications to treat everything from cancer to heart disease.

Knowing the demand, it is continually increasing the rate of its production. The company accelerated the expansion of the Indiana facility by about 10 months so that it could have the capacity to produce the vaccines at the scale that is needed.

"Activities that sometimes will take place over the course of two or three years, we've been doing over months," Riley said. "Construction partners, subcontractors, you know all of them, we've had a really singular focus on how we can accomplish this and get ourselves out of the pandemic.

Catalent also hired a "significant amount of staff" in the past year, Riley said, to keep up with it. Leonard, was one of those new hires in August. She had never even set foot into the factory before she took the job. She was hired over Zoom.

"I jumped in right at the busiest time here ever," Leonard said. "It's been a big challenge but it is also very exciting."

Riley said Catalent has been working and planning with vaccine companies about how they would make these vaccines for almost a year now, long before scientists had figured out what a successful vaccine would look like and got authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

"When we started work with Johnson and Johnson, with Moderna, with others, we anticipated having to ramp up very substantially our production," said Riley. "As such, we've been adding significant staff over the past year just to make sure that we can run 24 hours, seven day production once the vaccine was approved."

Riley said that Catalent's employees have been doing "extraordinary things during a global pandemic."

"I'm going to quote our chief operating officer. 'The impossible is not impossible, it just hasn't been done yet,' " Riley said. "There's no other choice. As an industry, as a country, we've got to find a way out of this pandemic."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 485230

Reported Deaths: 6554
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1006801585
Ramsey43047801
Dakota36254390
Anoka33274384
Washington22065255
Stearns18723201
St. Louis14794262
Scott13273107
Wright12517115
Olmsted1177988
Sherburne871572
Carver771040
Clay690387
Rice670091
Blue Earth593835
Kandiyohi579474
Crow Wing519681
Chisago498445
Otter Tail481870
Benton446190
Winona418049
Mower404131
Douglas392568
Nobles386847
Goodhue385568
Polk342762
McLeod339349
Beltrami337351
Morrison324247
Lyon313044
Itasca312746
Becker310941
Isanti305754
Carlton300149
Steele299711
Pine282016
Freeborn280523
Nicollet258141
Todd247830
Brown244637
Le Sueur235020
Mille Lacs227247
Cass219924
Waseca208917
Meeker207434
Martin189328
Wabasha18623
Roseau180217
Hubbard160640
Houston157314
Dodge15214
Renville149540
Redwood147027
Fillmore13728
Chippewa136335
Cottonwood134820
Pennington134116
Wadena130920
Faribault122917
Aitkin118933
Sibley117310
Watonwan11728
Rock115714
Kanabec107419
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9438
Jackson93510
Swift87918
Pope8025
Marshall77815
Stevens7418
Lake73718
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68316
Wilkin67110
Koochiching61811
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5062
Grant4918
Unassigned47968
Norman4768
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3625
Traverse3055
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362189

Reported Deaths: 5414
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58146549
Linn20653312
Scott18288207
Black Hawk16249291
Woodbury14961211
Johnson1383473
Dubuque13537194
Dallas1135890
Pottawattamie10765143
Story1021645
Warren555274
Clinton543284
Cerro Gordo533681
Webster518787
Marshall496272
Sioux494369
Buena Vista473236
Des Moines457661
Muscatine451191
Wapello4330108
Jasper416966
Plymouth394577
Lee375352
Marion359069
Jones294154
Henry292737
Carroll285548
Bremer280154
Crawford274735
Boone259630
Washington254147
Benton252854
Mahaska224346
Jackson221438
Dickinson217439
Tama213465
Kossuth208154
Clay193525
Hamilton192042
Delaware188839
Winneshiek188427
Buchanan185129
Fayette185035
Page183219
Hardin181039
Wright179731
Harrison179669
Cedar177923
Clayton168053
Butler166331
Mills163120
Floyd162740
Madison154518
Cherokee153935
Poweshiek153730
Hancock146829
Lyon145841
Allamakee145646
Iowa144423
Appanoose139147
Grundy139030
Jefferson138232
Winnebago138230
Cass134151
Calhoun133711
Mitchell130840
Louisa128241
Union126331
Chickasaw125213
Sac124218
Emmet121240
Shelby121033
Franklin118419
Humboldt117425
Guthrie116528
Palo Alto104921
Montgomery103936
Howard103121
Clarke100520
Unassigned9890
Keokuk98129
Monroe93128
Adair91928
Ida91032
Pocahontas85519
Davis82623
Monona81627
Greene77310
Lucas73821
Osceola70514
Worth6987
Taylor66412
Fremont5919
Decatur5789
Van Buren55918
Ringgold52020
Wayne48821
Audubon4869
Adams3264
