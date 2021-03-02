Clear

Two of the most powerful economic voices in America disagree on a tax for the uber-rich

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren faces an uphill battle persuading Washington to back her tax on ultra-millionaires — starting with convincing her own party's Treasury Secretary.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren faces an uphill battle persuading Washington to back her tax on ultra-millionaires — starting with convincing her own party's Treasury Secretary.

Janet Yellen, whom Warren praised last year as an "outstanding choice" to lead the Treasury Department, fears a wealth tax would be too messy to implement.

"Then Janet and I need to have a conversation about implementation," Warren told CNN Business on Monday after introducing her Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act.

The bill would seek to raise $3 trillion to rebuild the economy and fight inequality by imposing a 2% annual tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion. Billionaires would face a 3% tax.

"We designed this wealth tax by building on the experiences of other countries that put together a wealth tax and weren't always successful," Warren said in the interview. "We saw where the mistakes were and made sure we tightened it up."

$100 billion for the IRS to fight tax cheats

Critics argue that taxing wealth would be challenging, if not unconstitutional. In particular, there are concerns about how to value assets and prevent the wealthy from hiding cash overseas

Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chief, said last week at a DealBook conference that she isn't planning a wealth tax like Warren's because it's "something that has very difficult implementation problems."

"People say, 'Well, rich people cheat so we shouldn't even try to use a wealth tax,'" Warren said. "But if rich people cheat, that doesn't mean we should just give up and let them pay taxes at lower rates than everyone else. That means we need to hire more enforcement and make them follow the rules."

Warren's wealth tax comes with teeth.

The legislation has a built-in audit rate of 30%, meaning every year nearly a third of all families would be audited. And the bill calls for boosting the budget of the IRS by $100 billion to build up the agency's audit firepower and modernize IT systems.

The Warren plan also proposes a 40% "exit rate" on the net worth above $50 million of any US citizen who renounces their citizenship to avoid paying the tax.

"Once you've got the wealth tax in place, it's not very hard to monitor year by year. If last year you owned real estate, this year you either better own that same real estate or have a lot of cash that you took in a sale," Warren said.

Fairness in the tax system

Asked whether President Joe Biden has any appetite for a wealth tax, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday's press briefing that Biden "strongly believes that the ultra-wealthy and corporations need to finally start paying their fair share."

"He's laid out a lot of ideas and when we get to that point in our agenda, he'll look forward to working with [Warren] and others in Congress," Psaki said.

In other words, the White House didn't rule it out.

Last year, the bottom 99% of households paid about 7.2% of their total wealth in taxes, according to Warren. The top one-tenth of 1%, however, paid just 3.2% of their wealth in taxes.

Warren said there is bipartisan support among voters for a wealth tax, including a majority of independents and Republicans.

"They understand how unfair the current system is," she said.

The $15 minimum wage fight

Warren is also throwing her weight behind an effort to overrule the Senate's parliamentarian by keeping the $15 minimum wage hike in the Covid relief package. Such a move hasn't been employed since 1975 and could cause support to crater among moderate Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin.

"I would be glad to see us pass minimum wage through reconciliation," Warren said, referring to the budget process that requires only a simple majority to pass. "And I will fight for that."

Asked about Manchin and other moderates opposing popular measures like the $15 minimum wage, Warren focused on where Democrats agree.

"Democrats want to see us increase the minimum wage," she said. "We need to talk more about exactly what the level is and how to do it. But we want the minimum wage to go up."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 485230

Reported Deaths: 6554
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1006801585
Ramsey43047801
Dakota36254390
Anoka33274384
Washington22065255
Stearns18723201
St. Louis14794262
Scott13273107
Wright12517115
Olmsted1177988
Sherburne871572
Carver771040
Clay690387
Rice670091
Blue Earth593835
Kandiyohi579474
Crow Wing519681
Chisago498445
Otter Tail481870
Benton446190
Winona418049
Mower404131
Douglas392568
Nobles386847
Goodhue385568
Polk342762
McLeod339349
Beltrami337351
Morrison324247
Lyon313044
Itasca312746
Becker310941
Isanti305754
Carlton300149
Steele299711
Pine282016
Freeborn280523
Nicollet258141
Todd247830
Brown244637
Le Sueur235020
Mille Lacs227247
Cass219924
Waseca208917
Meeker207434
Martin189328
Wabasha18623
Roseau180217
Hubbard160640
Houston157314
Dodge15214
Renville149540
Redwood147027
Fillmore13728
Chippewa136335
Cottonwood134820
Pennington134116
Wadena130920
Faribault122917
Aitkin118933
Sibley117310
Watonwan11728
Rock115714
Kanabec107419
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9438
Jackson93510
Swift87918
Pope8025
Marshall77815
Stevens7418
Lake73718
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68316
Wilkin67110
Koochiching61811
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5062
Grant4918
Unassigned47968
Norman4768
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3625
Traverse3055
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362189

Reported Deaths: 5414
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58146549
Linn20653312
Scott18288207
Black Hawk16249291
Woodbury14961211
Johnson1383473
Dubuque13537194
Dallas1135890
Pottawattamie10765143
Story1021645
Warren555274
Clinton543284
Cerro Gordo533681
Webster518787
Marshall496272
Sioux494369
Buena Vista473236
Des Moines457661
Muscatine451191
Wapello4330108
Jasper416966
Plymouth394577
Lee375352
Marion359069
Jones294154
Henry292737
Carroll285548
Bremer280154
Crawford274735
Boone259630
Washington254147
Benton252854
Mahaska224346
Jackson221438
Dickinson217439
Tama213465
Kossuth208154
Clay193525
Hamilton192042
Delaware188839
Winneshiek188427
Buchanan185129
Fayette185035
Page183219
Hardin181039
Wright179731
Harrison179669
Cedar177923
Clayton168053
Butler166331
Mills163120
Floyd162740
Madison154518
Cherokee153935
Poweshiek153730
Hancock146829
Lyon145841
Allamakee145646
Iowa144423
Appanoose139147
Grundy139030
Jefferson138232
Winnebago138230
Cass134151
Calhoun133711
Mitchell130840
Louisa128241
Union126331
Chickasaw125213
Sac124218
Emmet121240
Shelby121033
Franklin118419
Humboldt117425
Guthrie116528
Palo Alto104921
Montgomery103936
Howard103121
Clarke100520
Unassigned9890
Keokuk98129
Monroe93128
Adair91928
Ida91032
Pocahontas85519
Davis82623
Monona81627
Greene77310
Lucas73821
Osceola70514
Worth6987
Taylor66412
Fremont5919
Decatur5789
Van Buren55918
Ringgold52020
Wayne48821
Audubon4869
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Mild conditions expected this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/2

Image

Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout underway

Image

The next steps for the COVID-19 relief bill

Image

Byron vs. Lourdes highlights

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap: Discovery Walk gets multimillion dollar boost

Image

Iowa high school senior recognized as Merit Scholarship finalist

Image

Rochester City Council Tackles Full Agenda

Image

You can now hop a United flight from MC to Chicago

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Nordic Ski Team hosts "Olympics"

Community Events