Clear

From 'hoax' to hope: Why March 2021 may be a turning point for the US

Brian Stelter talks with Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, about the growing pressure to make Facebook and Google pay news outlets. Cicilline talks about his legislative plans and previews an upcoming hearing about local news.

Posted: Feb 28, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

March 2020 never really ended. In those unforgettable days — March 11, 12, 13 — the great shutdown reached the US and society changed forever. The notion of a never-ending March became a bleak running joke, complete with a website called IsMarchOverYet.com, which says "No. It is Sunday March 365th, 2020."

But the actual March of 2021 is here. "It has felt like March since last March but tomorrow is really March again," the WSJ's Katie Honan tweeted.

And it feels like the beginning of something new. The US is shifting from "hoax" to hope.

From "hoax" to hope

It was one year ago Sunday, February 28, 2020, when then-President Trump infamously used the word "hoax" to downplay the coronavirus. He likened covid to a "new hoax" by Democrats, just like "the impeachment hoax." The virus was silently spreading across the country, and the public needed to be prepared for the threat, but Trump gave his fans license to dismiss it.

Now flash forward one year. On this February 28, there were multiple pieces of positive news: A notable decline in Covid hospitalizations, a federal thumbs-up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and an acceleration in vaccine appointments. This is, as CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "a potentially pivotal time." Safety measures must continue, but the US is taking daily leaps and strides toward mass vaccination.

As Matthew Yglesias tweeted Sunday, "If Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J all hit their stated delivery targets, we're going to be doing 4 million doses/day in March, and by April the whole vaccine story will shift to be about reluctance / hesitancy / resistance."

To that point, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson is out with an important new story about how to combat vaccine reluctance. He says "it's not just one problem—and we're going to need a portfolio of approaches to solve it." An "all of the above" approach.

Coming up this week...

Since this newsletter focuses on news about and for the media, ranging from news to entertainment, here are some of the big events and stories slated for March 2021, starting with this week:

Tuesday: Stephen King's new thriller "Later" hits bookstores.

Tuesday night: ABC premieres a six-part newsmagazine about Black life in America, "Soul of a Nation."

Thursday: The Paramount+ streaming service launches.

Friday: The season finale of "WandaVision" hits Disney+.

Friday: "Coming 2 America" comes to Amazon, and "Raya and the Last Dragon" simultaneously hits theaters and Disney+ (at a premium fee). Also, theaters in NYC can start to reopen.

Friday night: Advocates begin a 24-hour National Day of Unplugging.

Sunday: Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry airs on CBS.

Later this month...

March 11: Some news outlets will air special programs to mark one year of the Covid crisis.

March 12: The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee will hold a hearing about a set of proposals to support local news.

March 15: Oscar nominees will be announced.

March 16: A virtual version of SXSW will begin.

March 17: "Operation Varsity Blues," a docuseries on the admissions scandal, arrives on Netflix.

March 18: Zack Snyder's "Justice League" cut premieres on HBO Max.

March 20: The start of spring!

March 31: WarnerMedia releases "Godzilla vs. Kong."

New in nonfiction

March's big releases include Emma Brown's "To Raise a Boy" on March 2, Walter Isaacson's "The Code Breaker" on March 9, W. Ralph Eubanks' "A Place Like Mississippi" on March 16, and Alec MacGillis' "Fulfillment" on March 16. Also, Fox's Dana Perino is coming out with "Everything Will Be Okay" on March 9. And the first of Amanda Gorman's books will come out at the end of the month. Check TIME and the New York Times' lists for further reading, including loads of new novels...

NBC's "Life After Lockdown" special

On Monday NBC News will begin a two-week series "marking one year since Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic." NBC programs will look back and forward, culminating in a prime time special on March 11 "across NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW." Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will anchor the special from the Lincoln Memorial.

Cicilline: 'Local news is on life support'

Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, joined me on Sunday's "Reliable Sources" to discuss the growing pressure to make Facebook and Google pay news outlets. He said he plans to reintroduce the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which allows publishers "to band together for purposes of negotiating with the two large platforms." Cicilline also previewed his upcoming hearing about local news, which will be held on March 12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 483790

Reported Deaths: 6543
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1003791583
Ramsey42945800
Dakota36091387
Anoka33200384
Washington21986254
Stearns18703200
St. Louis14746262
Scott13209107
Wright12489115
Olmsted1176188
Sherburne869772
Carver765240
Clay688887
Rice667191
Blue Earth591035
Kandiyohi578474
Crow Wing518381
Chisago496844
Otter Tail481370
Benton444890
Winona416649
Mower402731
Douglas392268
Nobles386547
Goodhue384468
Polk342262
McLeod338349
Beltrami336751
Morrison323547
Lyon312444
Itasca311646
Becker309941
Isanti305354
Carlton299848
Steele299211
Pine281916
Freeborn279823
Nicollet256041
Todd246330
Brown243537
Le Sueur233920
Mille Lacs226747
Cass219124
Waseca208617
Meeker206934
Martin188228
Wabasha18613
Roseau179617
Hubbard160640
Houston157114
Dodge15154
Renville149040
Redwood146527
Fillmore13708
Chippewa135935
Cottonwood134520
Pennington131816
Wadena130220
Faribault122716
Aitkin118733
Sibley117110
Watonwan11708
Rock115614
Kanabec107319
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9438
Jackson93310
Swift87918
Pope8025
Marshall77615
Stevens7398
Lake73518
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66910
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5052
Grant4908
Norman4768
Unassigned44568
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3625
Traverse3025
Lake of the Woods2161
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361499

Reported Deaths: 5412
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58007549
Linn20606312
Scott18279207
Black Hawk16223290
Woodbury14924211
Johnson1380473
Dubuque13522194
Dallas1132690
Pottawattamie10762143
Story1018945
Warren553474
Clinton542484
Cerro Gordo532781
Webster517687
Marshall495572
Sioux493469
Buena Vista472736
Des Moines457061
Muscatine450691
Wapello4314108
Jasper416266
Plymouth394277
Lee374752
Marion358469
Jones294354
Henry293037
Carroll285348
Bremer279154
Crawford273435
Boone259130
Washington253747
Benton252054
Mahaska223846
Jackson221138
Dickinson217238
Tama212965
Kossuth208154
Clay193125
Hamilton191942
Delaware188639
Winneshiek188427
Buchanan184629
Fayette184335
Page182619
Hardin180839
Wright179531
Harrison179469
Cedar177023
Clayton168053
Butler165831
Mills162820
Floyd162740
Madison154018
Poweshiek153630
Cherokee153535
Hancock146729
Lyon145941
Allamakee144946
Iowa144223
Grundy138830
Appanoose138647
Jefferson138232
Winnebago137730
Calhoun133311
Cass133351
Mitchell130640
Louisa128341
Union126331
Chickasaw124813
Sac124218
Emmet120940
Shelby120433
Franklin118419
Humboldt117225
Guthrie116228
Palo Alto104921
Montgomery103936
Howard102821
Clarke100320
Unassigned9850
Keokuk97829
Monroe93128
Adair91928
Ida90832
Pocahontas85219
Davis82523
Monona81527
Greene76910
Lucas73221
Osceola70314
Worth6947
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5749
Van Buren56018
Ringgold51820
Wayne48721
Audubon4869
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a cool start to the work week then a big warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grizzlies clinch playoff spot

Image

Sex trafficking bill

Image

Vigil for Rochester crash victim

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Cardboard sled race

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Bleu Duck local food market

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Lake City athlete inspires community, experiences unforgettable senior night

Community Events