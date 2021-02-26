Clear

Paramount+: Here's everything you need to know about ViacomCBS' new streaming service

Paramount+, the rebrand of CBS All Access, is relying heavily on new content based on old favorites, like "The Real World" and "Rugrats" to lure new streaming subscribers.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

ViacomCBS has been heavily advertising Paramount+, its new streaming service, with an ad campaign that has some of its biggest stars — everyone from James Corden to Beavis and Butt-Head — on an expedition to scale Paramount Mountain.

On Wednesday, consumers and the rest of the streaming world discovered what's at that mountaintop.

In a three-hour event from the Paramount lot on Wednesday, ViacomCBS provided the first details for the company's nascent streaming plans for Paramount+, which launches March 4. Paramount+ is a rebranding of the company's current service, CBS All Access.

"This is not your father's Viacom, and it's not my father's either," Shari Redstone, chairwoman of ViacomCBS and daughter of the late media mogul Sumner Redstone, said as she opened the Paramount+ event. "This is a ViacomCBS that's been reimagined for a new kind of marketplace and a new kind of consumer."

ViacomCBS announced that the rebranded service will have two tiers: $4.99 per month with ads, and $9.99 without. That's roughly the same price of CBS All Access, but with a lot of more content. The $4.99 tier launches in June.

The company also said that it expects to have 65 million to 75 million subscribers by 2024, the vast majority of them from Paramount+.

In addition to details including pricing and new content, the company also announced that it now has roughly 30 million streaming subscribers globally, 19 million of them in the US. The company also said that Pluto TV, its ad supported streaming service, now has 43 million monthly active users.

Paramount+ will launch in the US and Latin America with a slew of content from the company's biggest brands. That includes more than 30,000 episodes and movies from Paramount Pictures, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV, as well as live programming such as sports and news — a rarity in the streaming space.

A mountain of entertainment

Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom, said at the event that Paramount+ will lean heavily into scripted dramas, reality TV and children's programming. That includes debuts of 36 original series over its first year.

"Paramount+ comes to the marketplace with real advantages that our competitors do not have," Bakish said. "As you've seen from our marketing campaign, we have a mountain of entertainment... How big is that mountain? As you'll see today, it's a lot bigger than you think."

CBS Chief George Cheeks added that two iconic series will be joining Paramount+. "Inside the NFL," which takes football fans behind the scenes of the gridiron, will be exclusive to the service. Also, a version of "60 Minutes," the popular news magazine, will be on the service called "60 Minutes+."

There will also be "The Offer," a series about the making of "The Godfather" film and others series based on movies ranging from "Grease," "Flashdance" and "Love Story." A revival of the comedy "Frasier" and a series based on the blockbuster video game brand, "Halo" is in the works for the service, too.

And let's not forget about one of ViacomCBS' biggest brands: Star Trek.

The new service will be the home of the Star Trek universe, which include current and upcoming seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard, a new animated show called "Star Trek: Prodigy" and all 726 episodes from the six Star Trek series and a selection of the brand's films.

Speaking of films, Paramount is the longest operating studio in Hollywood, founded in 1912, and the service that bears its name will host the studio's storied library of films.

Jim Gianopulos, Paramount's CEO, said Paramount+ will have the studio's great library, which includes such blockbusters as "Titanic," "Forrest Gump," the Indiana Jones films, the Mission: Impossible movies and hundreds of Miramax titles.

"We believe in the power of theatrical releases," Gianopulos said at the event.

However, he announced that big films like "A Quiet Place Pt. 2" and "Mission: Impossible 7" will head to Paramount+ just 45 days after their release, far shorter than the usual theatrical release window of 90 days.

Children's programming is also important to the health of any streaming service, and Paramount+ will have one of the most popular names in kid's content with Nickelodeon.

The service will have content from popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, SpongeBob SquarePants, and a new Rugrats series.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481831

Reported Deaths: 6518
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin999721578
Ramsey42807796
Dakota35912384
Anoka33081383
Washington21896253
Stearns18695200
St. Louis14668262
Scott13159107
Wright12447114
Olmsted1172088
Sherburne866673
Carver759940
Clay685386
Rice665391
Blue Earth588035
Kandiyohi577474
Crow Wing516280
Chisago494744
Otter Tail479670
Benton441890
Winona414849
Mower400731
Douglas391068
Nobles385847
Goodhue383768
Polk341362
McLeod337049
Beltrami335751
Morrison322446
Lyon311543
Itasca309946
Becker308141
Isanti304153
Carlton298744
Steele298211
Pine281216
Freeborn278023
Nicollet253141
Todd244930
Brown241537
Le Sueur231520
Mille Lacs225847
Cass218224
Waseca207317
Meeker206534
Martin187528
Wabasha18553
Roseau178917
Hubbard160140
Houston156714
Dodge15144
Renville148040
Redwood146427
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135735
Cottonwood133620
Wadena129220
Pennington127816
Faribault122016
Aitkin118133
Sibley116610
Rock115613
Watonwan11568
Kanabec107019
Pipestone100824
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9428
Jackson92610
Swift87318
Pope7935
Marshall77015
Stevens7368
Lake73018
Clearwater71714
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66610
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5123
Lincoln5032
Grant4898
Norman4658
Unassigned45468
Mahnomen4407
Kittson40821
Red Lake3564
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360369

Reported Deaths: 5380
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57811545
Linn20555312
Scott18229205
Black Hawk16205287
Woodbury14896211
Johnson1376873
Dubuque13494194
Dallas1128090
Pottawattamie10724141
Story1014845
Warren551172
Clinton541683
Cerro Gordo531980
Webster516786
Marshall494872
Sioux492369
Buena Vista471436
Des Moines455261
Muscatine448591
Wapello4279108
Jasper407565
Plymouth393377
Lee373551
Marion357369
Jones293854
Henry292335
Carroll284648
Bremer277354
Crawford272435
Boone258830
Washington253547
Benton251154
Mahaska222946
Jackson220938
Dickinson216538
Tama212064
Kossuth207354
Clay193125
Hamilton191541
Delaware188739
Winneshiek187126
Fayette184334
Buchanan183630
Page181919
Hardin180239
Wright179631
Harrison178869
Cedar176222
Clayton167853
Butler165631
Mills162720
Floyd162339
Madison153618
Cherokee153535
Poweshiek153430
Hancock146429
Lyon145641
Iowa143823
Allamakee143745
Appanoose138547
Grundy138330
Jefferson137632
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133111
Cass132548
Mitchell130240
Louisa127741
Union126131
Chickasaw124613
Sac123718
Emmet120940
Shelby120033
Franklin118319
Humboldt117125
Guthrie116228
Palo Alto104321
Montgomery103936
Howard102921
Clarke99820
Keokuk97729
Unassigned9320
Monroe92928
Adair91726
Ida90732
Pocahontas85219
Davis82223
Monona81426
Greene76610
Lucas72921
Osceola70014
Worth6927
Taylor66312
Fremont5889
Decatur5739
Van Buren55818
Ringgold51720
Wayne48721
Audubon4819
Adams3254
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Minor snow chances into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/26

Image

Drive-in fundraiser for business students

Image

Habitat for Humanity tool donation happening today

Image

PIZM gymnastics aims to stick the perfect landing this season

Image

Minnesota vaccine timeline release 'comforting' in COVID battle

Image

KM School District responds to MDH testing recommendations

Image

Feb. 26 marks one year anniversary of Olmsted Cty Covid-19 efforts

Image

Minnesotans see hope for end of pandemic

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be reviewed tomorrow

Community Events