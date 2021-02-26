Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Russian diplomats and their families leave North Korea by hand-pushed rail trolley due to Covid-19 restrictions

Eight employees of Russia's Embassy in North Korea and their families spent more than 34 hours trying to leave North Korea this week, a grueling trip that ended with at least one diplomat pushing his luggage and young children on a railway trolley into Russian territory. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Paula Hancocks and CNN staff

Eight employees of Russia's Embassy in Pyongyang and their families spent more than 34 hours trying to leave North Korea this week, a grueling trip that ended with at least one diplomat pushing his luggage and young children on a railway trolley into Russian territory.

North Korea's borders have been effectively locked down for months as part of the Kim Jong Un regime's efforts to keep Covid-19 at bay, stranding the few diplomats operating inside Pyongyang. North Korean state-owned airline Air Koryo operates flights from Vladivostok in eastern Russia, but those flights have also been suspended for months.

The labyrinthine journey was the only way the Russian diplomats and their families could leave the country, the Russian Embassy said on its verified Facebook page.

The journey began by train. The Russians spent 32 hours traveling on North Korea's old, poorly maintained and notoriously slow rail system. They then rode a bus for two hours to the border, where the families needed to order a railroad trolley for their luggage and push it the rest of the way.

A trolley, also known as a handcart, is a type of railroad car popularized in the 1800s that is powered by its passengers through the use of a pump action lever, or by people manually pushing the car from behind.

The Embassy posted two pictures of third secretary Vladislav Sorokin pushing his family and their luggage along the rail tracks while wearing thick winter clothing. The youngest of the crew was Sorokin's 3-year-old daughter Varya.

Sorokin had to push the handcart for a kilometer (0.6 miles), part of which included a bridge over the Tumen River that separates Russia from North Korea.

Once the family reached the Russian station of Khasan, they were met by colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who helped them get to the airport in Vladivostok.

Further isolation

The departure of the Sorokin family and other Russian diplomats means that Pyongyang's already small expatriate community, a valuable source of information on one of the world's most reclusive and secretive countries, is shrinking even further.

Diplomats, aid workers and NGO staff have chosen to leave North Korea rather than risk being stranded due to the country's inflexible and strict border controls. Foreigners that have chosen to remain in North Korea have described an increasingly dire situation in Pyongyang, with grocery stores running out of food and people losing their jobs, according to Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora.

North Korea decided to sever almost all of its ties with the outside world in 2020 to prevent an influx of coronavirus cases. Experts believe Kim made the decision because he recognizes his country's dilapidated healthcare system would be overwhelmed by an outbreak.

Matsegora said that imports into North Korea have stopped almost entirely since devastating typhoons struck the Korean Peninsula in September. "The North Korean leader has openly admitted that there is no fully fledged medical infrastructure here that meets modern requirements and is capable of dealing with this problem," he said in an interview with Russian news agency Interfax.

Kim's strategy appears to have worked from a public health standpoint. North Korea has not reported a major outbreak of Covid-19, and there have been no indications that one has taken place, though experts doubt Pyongyang's claim that the country has not seen a single case of the virus.

Food shortages

The decision to end almost all trade with Beijing, an economic lifeline the impoverished country needs to keep its people from going hungry, has brought the North Korean economy closer to the brink of collapse than it has been in decades.

"Life hasn't been easy for us in Pyongyang," Matsegora said. "Over the months of self-isolation, the stock available on shelves has decreased to a minimum. It's a challenge to buy even such basic goods as pasta, flour, vegetable oil, and sugar, and there are no decent clothes or footwear. If something can be bought, it usually costs three or four times more than before the crisis."

Matsegora's comments were surprising, given that North Korea enjoys closer relations with Russia than it does with almost any other country except for China. While Kim and other North Korean leaders have admitted that the country's economy is suffering due to the virus, they have not admitted its food supply is under strain.

About 10.3 million people in North Korea -- more 40% of the population -- are undernourished, according to the World Food Program (WFP). The WFP said its operations in North Korea were "intermittent" last year due to border closures and warned operations this year could be in peril.

WFP spokeswoman Kun Li said that the organization "is not ceasing its operations" in North Korea, but has been confronted by challenges that many industries have faced during the pandemic.

"Our work has never stopped. Despite challenges in delivering food aid and bringing in supplies due to the Covid-19 containment measures, in 2020, we brought in limited food; and reached more than 500,000 people, including vulnerable women and children, with food and nutrition assistance," Li said in a statement. "Our work continues through our national staff in Pyongyang and international staff from where they are temporarily based."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 480845

Reported Deaths: 6511
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin997381576
Ramsey42744796
Dakota35818383
Anoka33010383
Washington21862253
Stearns18683200
St. Louis14655262
Scott13119107
Wright12414114
Olmsted1170088
Sherburne866373
Carver756340
Clay683686
Rice664291
Blue Earth587235
Kandiyohi576674
Crow Wing514780
Chisago493644
Otter Tail479470
Benton441390
Winona414248
Mower400231
Douglas390768
Nobles385347
Goodhue383368
Polk341062
McLeod336349
Beltrami335350
Morrison321846
Lyon311543
Itasca308545
Becker307841
Isanti303453
Carlton298544
Steele297611
Pine280616
Freeborn276823
Nicollet252341
Todd244030
Brown240737
Le Sueur230520
Mille Lacs225747
Cass218124
Waseca206917
Meeker205534
Martin186728
Wabasha18543
Roseau178317
Hubbard159740
Houston156414
Dodge15124
Renville147340
Redwood146327
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135735
Cottonwood133520
Wadena128120
Pennington127016
Faribault121716
Aitkin117833
Sibley116410
Rock115513
Watonwan11518
Kanabec106719
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9418
Jackson92510
Swift87218
Pope7885
Marshall76815
Stevens7378
Lake72617
Clearwater71514
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66510
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5123
Lincoln5032
Grant4888
Norman4648
Mahnomen4377
Unassigned43668
Kittson40721
Red Lake3544
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359747

Reported Deaths: 5357
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57625545
Linn20536311
Scott18203205
Black Hawk16187286
Woodbury14875211
Johnson1374173
Dubuque13480194
Dallas1123790
Pottawattamie10716140
Story1012945
Warren550271
Clinton540783
Cerro Gordo531080
Webster515686
Marshall493772
Sioux491568
Buena Vista469736
Des Moines455059
Muscatine446789
Wapello4261107
Jasper406865
Plymouth393377
Lee373551
Marion356969
Jones293854
Henry292535
Carroll284048
Bremer276554
Crawford272035
Boone258230
Washington253145
Benton250454
Mahaska223145
Jackson220438
Dickinson216338
Tama211564
Kossuth206954
Clay192925
Hamilton191641
Delaware188539
Winneshiek186926
Fayette184033
Buchanan183630
Page181619
Hardin179638
Wright179131
Harrison178969
Cedar175522
Clayton168153
Butler165731
Floyd162439
Mills162420
Cherokee153535
Madison153418
Poweshiek153429
Hancock146529
Lyon145441
Iowa143823
Allamakee143644
Appanoose138447
Grundy138230
Jefferson137532
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133010
Cass132448
Mitchell130040
Louisa127941
Union125931
Chickasaw124613
Sac123718
Emmet120740
Shelby119933
Franklin118319
Humboldt116725
Guthrie116028
Montgomery104036
Palo Alto103921
Howard102421
Clarke99220
Keokuk97529
Unassigned9300
Monroe92628
Adair91626
Ida90732
Pocahontas85419
Davis82223
Monona81525
Greene76610
Lucas73121
Osceola70014
Worth6907
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5729
Van Buren55818
Ringgold51416
Wayne48621
Audubon4839
Adams3244
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Minor snow chances into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PIZM gymnastics aims to stick the perfect landing this season

Image

Minnesotans react after vaccine timeline unveiled

Image

KM School District responds to MDH testing recommendations

Image

Feb. 26 marks one year anniversary of Olmsted Cty Covid-19 efforts

Image

Minnesotans see hope for end of pandemic

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be reviewed tomorrow

Image

Minnesota announces new vaccine timeline

Image

Assisted Living allowing visitors

Image

Iowa Vaccine rollout timeline

Community Events