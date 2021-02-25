Clear

5 things to know for February 25: Covid, stimulus, immigration, Australia, CIA probe

Heavy rain set to soak the Mid-South through the Tennessee Valley. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has where the potential for flooding is through the weekend.

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

GameStop traders are at it again. Company shares surged more than 100% yesterday and were halted twice for volatility before the closing bell.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The FDA says Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine meets the requirements for emergency use authorization, potentially setting up a much-needed third vaccine option in the US. A committee will meet Friday to discuss next steps in making the vaccine available to the public. As more people get vaccinated, a new analysis shows a lack of equity among priority groups is leaving those most vulnerable to Covid-19, like people with specific health issues or in disadvantaged areas, without protection. In New York City, two separate teams of researchers have found yet another worrying coronavirus variation that carries mutations that help it evade the body's natural immune response and the effects of monoclonal antibody treatments.

2. Stimulus

The stimulus bill is headed to a House floor vote as early as tomorrow, and Republicans are still set to mount an opposition despite findings from a recent poll that 7 of 10 Americans support it. They'd be arguing against legislation intended to help speed the delivery of vaccines; send direct payments of up to $1,400; extend key pandemic unemployment programs; provide aid to struggling small business owners; and dedicate nearly $130 billion for K-12 schools to reopen. Right now, all eyes are on Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who is set to decide whether the bill can include the provision of a $15 minimum wage. The parliamentarian, by the way, is a legal adviser to the Senate who interprets the body's rules and procedures.

3. Immigration 

Lawyers are slowly making progress in locating and reuniting children and families separated at the southern US border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. A month ago, the parents of 611 children had yet to be located. Now, that number is down to 506. President Biden this month signed an executive order establishing a new task force designed to identify and reunify these separated families. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has lifted an order that temporarily banned certain immigrant visas during the pandemic and will begin admitting some of the hundreds of migrants held in deplorable conditions in tent camps as part of a policy requiring them to stay in Mexico until their US court dates. Both these decisions are reversals of controversial Trump-era policies.

4. Australia

Australia has passed a new law that will force tech companies to pay publishers for news content. You may remember Facebook recently balked at the idea and even temporarily took down news content on its platform in the country. After the parties haggled over details, the law went forward. Now, the stage is set for other countries to adopt similar measures. Under the law, tech giants like Google and Facebook must compensate news outlets for content featured in spaces like Google News Showcase and Facebook News. Tech companies generally hate the rule, saying it could threaten business models. Supporters say it keeps tech companies from siphoning cash away from traditional news organizations by using their content for free.

5. Invisible attacks probe

The CIA has set up its first-ever task force to focus on suspected microwave attacks on US intelligence officers in the last few years, CNN has learned. About 40 US government officials across multiple agencies have been victims of debilitating invisible attacks in Russia, Cuba, China and other places around the globe. The mysterious nature of these attacks, thought to be caused by directed microwave radiation, have left victims with traumatic brain injuries and other lasting side effects while providing little in the way of evidence to hold those behind the attacks accountable. This new momentum comes after recently declassified reports that suggest the initial investigation into the attacks may have been mismanaged.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Everything to know about Paramount+, ViacomCBS' new streaming service

Something new to add to your already-infinite streaming options.

Lockdown has made London a boomtown for rats

The true rulers of the city have risen.

E-scooters embrace AI to cut down on pedestrian collisions

Have you ever been on one? Those things are SCARY. 

Dunkin' is now selling avocado toast

Breakfast is about to get more bougie. 

Among the TSA's top 10 catches of 2020: A dead shark

Remember to travel light, folks! Just the essentials: clothes, toiletries and a trusty preserved shark specimen for good luck.

JUST IN ...

Brisbane 2032?

The International Olympic Committee announced that the Australian city of Brisbane is the "preferred host" for the 2032 Summer Olympics, a move the IOC says is designed to bring "stability" to the Games following the delay of the 2020 Tokyo edition.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, attorney and economist, 1898-1989

Alexander was the first Black person in the nation to earn a Ph.D. in economics, in 1921. She also earned a law degree and became the first Black woman to pass the Pennsylvania bar. US Presidents took notice. In 1947, Harry Truman named her to his Committee on Civil Rights, whose report became a blueprint for the civil rights movement. Some 30 years later, Jimmy Carter appointed her chair of the White House Conference on Aging.

TODAY'S NUMBER

168

That's how many Confederate symbols were renamed or removed from US public spaces in 2020 in the midst of a national reckoning with racism. The number, tallied by the Southern Poverty Law Center, includes statues, flags and monuments, as well as city seals, official state holidays and names of schools, streets and other public areas.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"While I'm here, while for some reason there's a TV camera on me, I might as well use it to the best of my ability."

Naomi Osaka, tennis star and nominee for the 2020 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, given to outstanding activists and advocates in sport. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion at 23, has been vocal about using her platform to fight racial injustice.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's so ... beautiful

As I'm of Polish heritage, my husband showed me this video yesterday, and now I'm furious I can't have this gorgeous, delicious-looking cheese in front of me right now. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 480845

Reported Deaths: 6511
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin997381576
Ramsey42744796
Dakota35818383
Anoka33010383
Washington21862253
Stearns18683200
St. Louis14655262
Scott13119107
Wright12414114
Olmsted1170088
Sherburne866373
Carver756340
Clay683686
Rice664291
Blue Earth587235
Kandiyohi576674
Crow Wing514780
Chisago493644
Otter Tail479470
Benton441390
Winona414248
Mower400231
Douglas390768
Nobles385347
Goodhue383368
Polk341062
McLeod336349
Beltrami335350
Morrison321846
Lyon311543
Itasca308545
Becker307841
Isanti303453
Carlton298544
Steele297611
Pine280616
Freeborn276823
Nicollet252341
Todd244030
Brown240737
Le Sueur230520
Mille Lacs225747
Cass218124
Waseca206917
Meeker205534
Martin186728
Wabasha18543
Roseau178317
Hubbard159740
Houston156414
Dodge15124
Renville147340
Redwood146327
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135735
Cottonwood133520
Wadena128120
Pennington127016
Faribault121716
Aitkin117833
Sibley116410
Rock115513
Watonwan11518
Kanabec106719
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9418
Jackson92510
Swift87218
Pope7885
Marshall76815
Stevens7378
Lake72617
Clearwater71514
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66510
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5123
Lincoln5032
Grant4888
Norman4648
Mahnomen4377
Unassigned43668
Kittson40721
Red Lake3544
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359747

Reported Deaths: 5357
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57625545
Linn20536311
Scott18203205
Black Hawk16187286
Woodbury14875211
Johnson1374173
Dubuque13480194
Dallas1123790
Pottawattamie10716140
Story1012945
Warren550271
Clinton540783
Cerro Gordo531080
Webster515686
Marshall493772
Sioux491568
Buena Vista469736
Des Moines455059
Muscatine446789
Wapello4261107
Jasper406865
Plymouth393377
Lee373551
Marion356969
Jones293854
Henry292535
Carroll284048
Bremer276554
Crawford272035
Boone258230
Washington253145
Benton250454
Mahaska223145
Jackson220438
Dickinson216338
Tama211564
Kossuth206954
Clay192925
Hamilton191641
Delaware188539
Winneshiek186926
Fayette184033
Buchanan183630
Page181619
Hardin179638
Wright179131
Harrison178969
Cedar175522
Clayton168153
Butler165731
Floyd162439
Mills162420
Cherokee153535
Madison153418
Poweshiek153429
Hancock146529
Lyon145441
Iowa143823
Allamakee143644
Appanoose138447
Grundy138230
Jefferson137532
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133010
Cass132448
Mitchell130040
Louisa127941
Union125931
Chickasaw124613
Sac123718
Emmet120740
Shelby119933
Franklin118319
Humboldt116725
Guthrie116028
Montgomery104036
Palo Alto103921
Howard102421
Clarke99220
Keokuk97529
Unassigned9300
Monroe92628
Adair91626
Ida90732
Pocahontas85419
Davis82223
Monona81525
Greene76610
Lucas73121
Osceola70014
Worth6907
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5729
Van Buren55818
Ringgold51416
Wayne48621
Audubon4839
Adams3244
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
More snow melting weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Kylie Lacey from Dover-Eyota

Image

Honkers hire new field manager for 2021

Image

Clearing Up Confusion: Teacher Vaccination Mishap

Image

Minnesota bills look to add opiate addiction as qualifying condition for medical marijuana

Image

Opiate addiction and medical cannabis in Minnesota

Image

UMR, Google, Mayo Clinic partner to "re-envision health care education"

Image

Teacher Vaccination Mix-Up

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Chess Club sees increase in child participation

Image

More than a quarter of Olmsted County has at least one dose of vaccine

Community Events