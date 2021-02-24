Clear

Here's what we know about Tiger Woods' car wreck and injuries

Golf legend Tiger Woods' lengthy emergency surgery following his one-vehicle rollover crash required the insertion of a rod, screws and pins to stabilize his leg, according to a statement on his Twitter account. It's the latest setback on his journey back to the golf course.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

The world held its breath awaiting news of Tiger Woods' condition after the golf legend suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a rollover crash near Los Angeles.

Woods, 45, was awake and responsive after a lengthy surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a statement early Wednesday on his Twitter account.

Here's what we know so far about the crash:

What caused the crash?

Traffic investigators could take days or weeks to determine cause of the crash as they investigate whether speed, fatigue or operator error were factors, or whether Woods struck something in the road, causing him to lose control, Lt. Michael White with the LA County Sheriff's Office told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS.

Woods was driving shortly after 7 a.m. PT in Rancho Palos Verdes when the SUV he was using crossed a median and went across two lanes of road before hitting a curb, hitting a tree and landing on its side off the roadway in the brush. No other vehicles were involved.

Woods needed to be extricated from his vehicle by a rescue crew using a pry bar and ax, according to LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

Woods was driving downhill on a winding road in an area known as a trouble spot for speeding and accidents, Villanueva and Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said.

Weather was not a factor in the accident, officials said in a Tuesday news conference. There was no evidence of impairment, but the crash is under investigation, officials said.

Asked at the news conference whether Woods may have been on the phone at the time, Villanueva said investigators will have to ascertain whether distracted driving played a role.

What's the status of his injuries?

Woods was taken by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LA County Fire Department.

"He was able to communicate, and he was conscious," Villanueva said.

Gonzalez, the first responder at the scene, said he kept Woods talking until the fire crews arrived.

Woods suffered compound fractures in his legs, a source told CNN.

A compound fracture "is an open fracture, and the bone actually protrudes from the skin -- something that would have been noticeable at the time of the injury and ... something that obviously needs to be treated very quickly," CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

"Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his lower right extremity that were treated during emergency surgery," Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement that was posted on Woods' Twitter account.

"(O)pen fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," he added. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

A statement on Woods' Twitter account said he was awake and responsive after a "long surgical procedure."

What type of car was Woods driving?

Woods was driving a 2021 Genesis SUV. The front end of the vehicle was destroyed and the airbags were deployed, Villanueva said. Woods was wearing a seat belt, Gonzalez said.

"Thankfully the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would have been a fatal crash," Villanueva said.

The Genesis was provided to Woods as a courtesy car by the sponsor of the golf tournament he hosted over the weekend.

Woods hosted the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades over the weekend, and some proceeds went to his foundation.

Woods didn't play because of a recent back surgery.

Mark Del Rosso, president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America, said Tuesday that he was "heartbroken" to hear of the accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Rosso said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 480091

Reported Deaths: 6502
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin995591576
Ramsey42700795
Dakota35723383
Anoka32968383
Washington21824253
Stearns18677200
St. Louis14644262
Scott13104104
Wright12400114
Olmsted1167988
Sherburne864873
Carver755340
Clay682284
Rice664190
Blue Earth585535
Kandiyohi576374
Crow Wing514280
Chisago493344
Otter Tail478770
Benton441090
Winona413548
Mower399231
Douglas390168
Nobles385147
Goodhue382468
Polk340762
McLeod336149
Beltrami334449
Morrison321446
Lyon311343
Itasca308245
Becker306841
Isanti303052
Carlton298344
Steele297211
Pine280316
Freeborn275923
Nicollet251241
Todd243830
Brown240037
Le Sueur230120
Mille Lacs225447
Cass217224
Waseca206317
Meeker205534
Martin186628
Wabasha18503
Roseau177617
Hubbard159740
Houston156214
Dodge15114
Renville146840
Redwood146327
Fillmore13638
Chippewa135735
Cottonwood133420
Wadena128120
Pennington125716
Faribault121216
Aitkin117633
Sibley116110
Rock115313
Watonwan11478
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97517
Murray9408
Jackson92310
Swift87118
Pope7875
Marshall76615
Stevens7378
Lake72517
Clearwater71414
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66410
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4848
Norman4648
Mahnomen4367
Unassigned43568
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358981

Reported Deaths: 5342
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57492544
Linn20508311
Scott18171204
Black Hawk16156286
Woodbury14835211
Johnson1371072
Dubuque13438192
Dallas1120090
Pottawattamie10678140
Story1011545
Warren549170
Clinton538983
Cerro Gordo530580
Webster514686
Marshall493372
Sioux490468
Buena Vista469436
Des Moines454059
Muscatine445989
Wapello4247107
Jasper404865
Plymouth392277
Lee372051
Marion355967
Jones293254
Henry292635
Carroll284448
Bremer276154
Crawford271235
Boone257530
Washington253344
Benton249254
Mahaska222745
Jackson219638
Dickinson215938
Tama211464
Kossuth206754
Clay192725
Hamilton191041
Delaware188739
Winneshiek186626
Fayette183832
Buchanan183128
Page181319
Hardin179538
Wright179031
Harrison178369
Cedar174722
Clayton167853
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161820
Poweshiek153229
Cherokee153135
Madison152817
Hancock146429
Lyon145341
Iowa143723
Allamakee143444
Appanoose138147
Grundy138030
Jefferson137232
Winnebago136830
Calhoun133010
Cass132248
Mitchell129840
Louisa127741
Union125831
Chickasaw124513
Sac123618
Emmet120840
Shelby119433
Franklin118119
Humboldt116724
Guthrie116128
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103636
Howard102221
Clarke99020
Keokuk97329
Unassigned9270
Monroe92128
Adair91126
Ida90732
Pocahontas85119
Davis82123
Monona81325
Greene76610
Lucas72721
Osceola69714
Worth6876
Taylor66212
Fremont5819
Decatur5709
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51516
Wayne48521
Audubon4839
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Mild conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paycheck Protection Program expands to help small and minority-owned businesses

Image

COVID-19 impact on transplant patients

Image

Gov. Walz announces SNAP outreach campaign

Image

Mayo expert says it is 'extremely likely' COVID-19 vaccines reduce transmission

${item.thumbnail.title}

Gov. Walz announces new SNAP outreach campaign

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Increase in teen suicide attempts

Image

Tuesday Feb. 23 highlights and scores

Image

Marijuana passes House committee

Image

Covid-19 transmission after vaccination

Community Events