Clear

Facebook will restore news in Australia after talks with the government

Facebook will restore news pages in Australia after the government agreed to changes to a planned media code that the company said would allow it to retain greater control over what appears on its platform.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh and Chandler Thornton, CNN Business

Facebook will restore news pages in Australia after the government agreed changes to a planned media code that the company said would allow it to retain greater control over what appears on its platform.

The announcement caps months of bitter dispute between the American tech firm and Canberra, which had been working on legislation that would force tech platforms to pay publishers for news content.

The initial version of the legislation would have allowed media outlets to bargain either individually or collectively with Facebook and Google — and to enter binding arbitration if the parties couldn't reach an agreement.

On Tuesday, the Australian government said it would amend the code to include a provision that "must take into account whether a digital platform has made a significant contribution to the sustainability of the Australian news industry through reaching commercial agreements with news media businesses."

Arbitration, meanwhile, will now only be used as a "last resort" following a period of "good faith" mediation.

"The government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won't automatically be subject to a forced negotiation," Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president for global news partnerships, said in a statement.

She said the agreement "will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers," adding that the company was "restoring news on Facebook in Australia in the coming days."

Last week, Facebook barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its service. The decision — which appeared to be the most restrictive move the company has ever taken against content publishers — forced the pages of media organizations and even some unrelated essential services to go dark.

Facebook's decision to restore news came as the Australian Senate discussed the latest iteration of the media law.

"It's always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we'll continue to invest in news globally, and resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook," Brown said.

Google, meanwhile, had already been trying to get ahead of the new legislation by announcing partnerships with some of the country's largest media organizations, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Seven West Media. Facebook revealed its own deal with Seven on Tuesday.

Asked about Google's partnerships last week, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg alluded to the changes that were ultimately announced Tuesday. He said that "if commercial deals are in place, then it changes the equation."

— Kerry Flynn contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479591

Reported Deaths: 6501
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin994481576
Ramsey42658795
Dakota35669383
Anoka32939383
Washington21791253
Stearns18664200
St. Louis14628262
Scott13081104
Wright12388114
Olmsted1166988
Sherburne864573
Carver754840
Clay680784
Rice663890
Blue Earth584835
Kandiyohi576074
Crow Wing513880
Chisago492244
Otter Tail478570
Benton440590
Winona413448
Mower399031
Douglas389768
Nobles384947
Goodhue382468
Polk340662
McLeod335949
Beltrami334049
Morrison321346
Lyon311343
Itasca307345
Becker306441
Isanti303052
Carlton298144
Steele296811
Pine280016
Freeborn275723
Nicollet250941
Todd243430
Brown239937
Le Sueur230220
Mille Lacs225247
Cass217224
Waseca206017
Meeker205334
Martin186428
Wabasha18503
Roseau177517
Hubbard159640
Houston156014
Dodge15114
Renville146740
Redwood146227
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133320
Wadena127920
Pennington125516
Faribault121116
Aitkin117233
Sibley116110
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97417
Murray9408
Jackson92110
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake72117
Clearwater71314
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66310
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4828
Norman4638
Mahnomen4357
Unassigned43368
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358273

Reported Deaths: 5316
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57352542
Linn20484309
Scott18145202
Black Hawk16139285
Woodbury14814211
Johnson1369872
Dubuque13405192
Dallas1116889
Pottawattamie10662140
Story1008145
Warren548170
Clinton537283
Cerro Gordo529780
Webster514186
Marshall493070
Sioux489867
Buena Vista468236
Des Moines452458
Muscatine444888
Wapello4221106
Jasper404565
Plymouth391877
Lee371451
Marion355067
Jones292954
Henry292235
Carroll283948
Bremer275354
Crawford270835
Boone257030
Washington253144
Benton247654
Mahaska222545
Jackson219438
Dickinson214838
Tama211064
Kossuth206054
Clay192525
Hamilton190841
Delaware188339
Winneshiek185926
Fayette183632
Buchanan183028
Page181019
Hardin178835
Wright178831
Harrison178369
Cedar174322
Clayton167653
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161420
Cherokee153035
Poweshiek152929
Madison152117
Hancock146329
Lyon145241
Allamakee143442
Iowa142523
Appanoose137747
Grundy137630
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136430
Calhoun132610
Cass131648
Mitchell129840
Louisa127141
Union125631
Chickasaw124513
Sac123018
Emmet120639
Shelby119333
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115828
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard102121
Clarke98720
Keokuk97229
Unassigned9230
Monroe91927
Adair91026
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis82023
Monona81325
Greene76410
Lucas72421
Osceola69414
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5669
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51616
Audubon4839
Wayne48321
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Mild conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Could face masks stick around until 2022?

Image

Vaccine can cause swollen Lymph Nodes

Image

Weather impact on blood drives

Image

Crews respond to fire in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic marks World Encephalitis Day, warns of COVID-19 risk

Image

Plan to improve Rochester Sidewalks

Image

City leaders consider sidewalk repairs in Downtown Rochester

Image

Dover-Eyota vs. Grand Meadow

Image

Iowa Senate bill criticized by voting rights advocates

Community Events