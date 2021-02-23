Clear
5 things to know for February 23: SCOTUS, White House, Covid-19, US police, Australia

An independent investigative report found that the Aurora Police Department officers involved in the fatal confrontation with Elijah McClain in August 2019 did not have a legal basis to stop him, frisk him or physically restrain him.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The IRS is extending federal tax filing and payment deadlines for everyone in Texas following the state's bout with devastating winter storms.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court has allowed the release of former President Trump's tax returns to a New York prosecutor, dealing a major blow to Trump, who has fought for years to keep his tax information under wraps. However, the tax returns are shielded from public disclosure because of grand jury secrecy rules. Subpoenaed documents, ranging from 2011 to 2019, relate to the Trump Organization's employment of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and hush money he allegedly paid two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office was initially looking into those claims but has broadened its investigation into the legality of Trump's tax deductions and what the Trump Organization told lenders and tax authorities about the value of its assets.

2. White House 

Confirmation battles are brewing over President Biden's remaining Cabinet picks, underscoring the razor-thin power balance in the Senate. The confirmation of Neera Tanden, Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, is in jeopardy after Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said he wouldn't support her. Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland's confirmation hearing starts today, and her opposition to fossil fuels has made her persona non grata among Republicans and possibly some moderate Democrats. Xavier Becerra, chosen by the President to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has emerged as a lightning rod over his stance on the ever-divisive issues of abortion and Obamacare.

3. Coronavirus 

Flags around the US are flying at half-staff to mark the more than 500,000 people who have died on American soil as a result of Covid-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the travesty plainly, saying, "We've done worse than most any other country." Meanwhile, as England prepares to reopen, its chief medical officer said Covid-19 will likely be a problem "for the next few winters." It's a reminder that, like the flu, Covid-19 will still threaten even with widespread vaccinations. There are other health risks to consider as well: Japan has appointed a minister for loneliness to combat a rising suicide rate amid the pandemic. And in the US, clinics are springing up to treat sufferers of "long Covid," whose symptoms linger long after the infection has cleared.

4. Police violence 

Police in Aurora, Colorado, involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain had no legal basis to stop or detain him. This is the conclusion of an independent investigative report that criticizes officers and medical responders at the scene. McClain, a Black man, died three days after he was stopped by Aurora police, put in a carotid hold and injected with ketamine. No charges were brought against the officers because prosecutors said they couldn't prove they caused McClain's death or used unjustified force. Meanwhile, police are investigating the arrest of a Baton Rouge teenager last weekend after video posted online showed an officer pinning the 13-year-old to the ground with his arm under the boy's neck. The Louisiana city and police department have petitioned to allow the full body-worn camera video to be made public.

5. Australia

Facebook and the Australian government have been at odds for months over proposed legislation that would force tech platforms to pay publishers for news content. As a result, last week Facebook barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its service. The decision appeared to be the most restrictive move the company has ever taken against content publishers and forced the pages of media organizations and even some unrelated essential services to go dark. Now, Facebook will restore news pages after the government agreed to change the planned media code, allowing Facebook to retain greater control over what appears on its platform.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Taylor Swift rerecorded her 2008 hit, 'Love Story,' and now it's topping the country charts again 

She's a little bit country, a little bit pop.

Peloton is releasing a cheaper treadmill

And "cheaper" here means ... $2,500.

Daft Punk is splitting up after 28 years

Let's bow our helmets for a moment of silence.

Taco Bell is getting in on the chicken sandwich wars 

It's a taco? It's a chicken sandwich? There's bread? A ... tacowich

A tiny message in Edvard Munch's 'The Scream' was, in fact, written by the artist himself

"Can only have been painted by a madman." Well, it's good to know thyself.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Audre Lorde, poet, 1934-1992

"Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet." That's how Audre Lorde famously introduced herself. In her work, she called out racism and homophobia and chronicled her own emotional and physical battle with breast cancer. Her writing also humanized Black women in a way that was rare for her time. In her later years, she founded a small press to publish the work of Black feminists and served as the state poet laureate of New York.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"People said I was crazy because I was 15 years old and defiant and shouting, 'It's my constitutional right!'"

Claudette Colvin, who in 1955 refused to give up her seat on a bus to a White person in Montgomery, Alabama, months before Rosa Parks' famous defiance. Colvin's is one of the stories highlighted in "History Refocused," CNN's new series that discusses parts of America's past you should have heard about but probably didn't.

TODAY'S NUMBER

75

That's the forecast temperature -- in degrees Fahrenheit -- in Dallas this afternoon, a full 77 degrees warmer than it was this time last week, when temperatures dipped below zero.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Patience can lead to great (little) things 

Micromosaics are as they sound: tiny, painstakingly crafted works of art. And they require more than a steady hand to create. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479591

Reported Deaths: 6501
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin994481576
Ramsey42658795
Dakota35669383
Anoka32939383
Washington21791253
Stearns18664200
St. Louis14628262
Scott13081104
Wright12388114
Olmsted1166988
Sherburne864573
Carver754840
Clay680784
Rice663890
Blue Earth584835
Kandiyohi576074
Crow Wing513880
Chisago492244
Otter Tail478570
Benton440590
Winona413448
Mower399031
Douglas389768
Nobles384947
Goodhue382468
Polk340662
McLeod335949
Beltrami334049
Morrison321346
Lyon311343
Itasca307345
Becker306441
Isanti303052
Carlton298144
Steele296811
Pine280016
Freeborn275723
Nicollet250941
Todd243430
Brown239937
Le Sueur230220
Mille Lacs225247
Cass217224
Waseca206017
Meeker205334
Martin186428
Wabasha18503
Roseau177517
Hubbard159640
Houston156014
Dodge15114
Renville146740
Redwood146227
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133320
Wadena127920
Pennington125516
Faribault121116
Aitkin117233
Sibley116110
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97417
Murray9408
Jackson92110
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake72117
Clearwater71314
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66310
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4828
Norman4638
Mahnomen4357
Unassigned43368
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358273

Reported Deaths: 5316
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57352542
Linn20484309
Scott18145202
Black Hawk16139285
Woodbury14814211
Johnson1369872
Dubuque13405192
Dallas1116889
Pottawattamie10662140
Story1008145
Warren548170
Clinton537283
Cerro Gordo529780
Webster514186
Marshall493070
Sioux489867
Buena Vista468236
Des Moines452458
Muscatine444888
Wapello4221106
Jasper404565
Plymouth391877
Lee371451
Marion355067
Jones292954
Henry292235
Carroll283948
Bremer275354
Crawford270835
Boone257030
Washington253144
Benton247654
Mahaska222545
Jackson219438
Dickinson214838
Tama211064
Kossuth206054
Clay192525
Hamilton190841
Delaware188339
Winneshiek185926
Fayette183632
Buchanan183028
Page181019
Hardin178835
Wright178831
Harrison178369
Cedar174322
Clayton167653
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161420
Cherokee153035
Poweshiek152929
Madison152117
Hancock146329
Lyon145241
Allamakee143442
Iowa142523
Appanoose137747
Grundy137630
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136430
Calhoun132610
Cass131648
Mitchell129840
Louisa127141
Union125631
Chickasaw124513
Sac123018
Emmet120639
Shelby119333
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115828
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard102121
Clarke98720
Keokuk97229
Unassigned9230
Monroe91927
Adair91026
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis82023
Monona81325
Greene76410
Lucas72421
Osceola69414
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5669
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51616
Audubon4839
Wayne48321
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Mild conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

